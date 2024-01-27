Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EMXC: The Good And The Bad

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has outperformed the largest EM ETF- VWO since its inception, and has also done a better job of juggling its risk profile.
  • EMXC offers access to attractive growth regions, particularly India, which is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world and will likely benefit from political stability.
  • EMXC's lack of exposure to China has been beneficial as the Chinese economy and markets continue to struggle. However, this sectoral preference may soon work against EMXC.
  • The risk-reward on the weekly chart does not look attractive.

Emerging markets ahead warning sign blackboard way

alexsl

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) is a $9bn sized ETF, that has been providing exposure to non-China based emerging market (EM) stocks, for close to 7 years now. The focus universe here consists of stocks that belong to the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.23K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EMXC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EMXC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMXC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.