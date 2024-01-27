alexsl

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) is a $9bn sized ETF, that has been providing exposure to non-China based emerging market (EM) stocks, for close to 7 years now. The focus universe here consists of stocks that belong to the following EMs- Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In effect, EMXC covers over 700 stocks from these markets.

Over the past year, EMXC has managed to eke out decent returns, with the latter delivering returns that are roughly 3x the returns of the former. Could the narrative shift in the current year?

YCharts

Well, we remain conflicted about EMXC, as we see both good and bad qualities associated with this product. As a consequence, we are going with a HOLD rating. Nonetheless, here's some positive and negative commentary that may help prospective investors take a call on this product.

What's Good

Firstly, it helps that you're dealing with a relatively stable portfolio. Note that, on an annual basis, only 13% of its total holdings get turned over, so if the quality of stock picking is good, you get to ride the benefits over many years.

EMXC's predilection to not overly churn its portfolio is rather intriguing when you consider that it has the luxury of spreading its net across 23 different emerging markets. The vastness of its base universe is amplified by the fact that it has the liberty of exploring 85% of the free float market-cap of each individual market.

YCharts

The results so far would suggest that EMXC does not need to resort to a policy encompassing a lot of churn as it has fared relatively well across its lifetime. For instance, note that since its inception, it has managed to outperform the largest EM ETF (the Vanguard FTSE EM ETF with over $100bn in AUM) by close to 800bps.

YCharts

EMXC also does a much better job of facilitating better excess returns when either the total risk is concerned (note the superior Sharpe ratios) or when only downside variation is concerned (note the superior Sortino ratio).

Looking ahead, note that this ETF also provides you with access to some of the most attractive growth regions of the world. As per the World Bank's latest forecast this year, global Real GDP growth will likely only come in at 2.4%, yet emerging markets are poised to deliver a growth forecast that could be +150bps better (this improves on the +140bps differential seen last year).

World Bank

Within EMs, you ideally also want some useful exposure towards India (India is EMXC's top regional exposure, with stocks from here accounting for almost a quarter of the total holdings) as it is likely to be the fastest-growing major economy in the globe yet again, with growth levels poised to improve to 6.4% this year (from 6.3% last year). This improving trend could well sustain in 2025 as well, and is backed by a Bloomberg survey conducted across 40 global economists who expect India's economic growth to outpace China for the next seven quarters at the very least!

It also looks like the Indian economy could benefit from even more political stability for the next few years (which in turn opens the door for further structural and economic reforms), as reports there suggest that Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP party may win this year's general elections.

Meanwhile, EMXC's lack of exposure to China continues to prove to be a blessing with the real estate market there in the doldrums, and Chinese consumers feeling bereft of confidence.

Bloomberg

Worryingly, it also looks like that terrain could be suffering from a deflationary spiral with the Chinese CPI contracting for the third straight month.

Bloomberg

Also consider that EXMC's portfolio of stocks looks extremely oversold relative to the global markets. The chart below highlights how investors fishing for suitable mean-reversion opportunities across the globe may likely gravitate to EMXC's holdings as the current relative strength ratio is at record lows.

Stockcharts

EMXC's long-case is also abetted by the fact that it can be picked up at a 13.11x P/E which works out to an 18% discount relative to the corresponding multiple of global markets.

What's Bad

Firstly, note that from a cost-efficiency angle, EMXC isn't the most compelling. Its expense ratio of 0.25%, is more than 3x greater than the corresponding ratio of a VWO. The dividend yield too is quite unremarkable at 1.87% and is roughly only half as good as what VWO offers (3.61%)

Then, EMXC's zero exposure to China may have worked well over the past year when it has delivered healthy returns whilst Chinese-based assets have floundered, but this sectoral preference may soon work against it.

The Chinese economy and its markets may be in a bad way, but the malaise has gone on for far too long, and something's got to give. Over the last few days, we've seen the Chinese central bank propose to cut the reserve requirement (RRR) of banks by 50bps from Feb (the largest cut in two years designed to bring about additional liquidity of $140bn into the system).

Meanwhile, there are also suggestions that around $278bn of funds could be mobilized via offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned entities and deployed in a stabilization fund designed to support Chinese equities.

Measures such as these could quickly tilt sentiment, and see funds shift away from expensive markets such as India which is trading at a P/E of around 20x to China which is trading at a 55% discount to Indian markets.

Bloomberg

Separately also note that the valuation differential between Chinese stocks and our domestic stocks has never been this wide, opening up a tantalizing opportunity for bargain hunters.

There's also a case to be made for EMXC looking quite overbought relative to a Chinese-included EM portfolio. The current relative strength ratio of these two products is almost at record highs, and is around 11% higher than the mid-point of the long-term range.

Stockcharts

Then, after India, EMXC's next major regional exposure is towards Taiwan, which also has a sizeable weight of 22%. The heavy Taiwanese tilt is not particularly ideal in the face of William Lai Ching-te's victory in the recent Presidential elections. Lai Ching-te's victory only increases the prospect of further geo-political tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and the increased prospects of war could likely lift the volatility profile of stocks based here.

Investing

Finally, also consider the price imprints on EMXC's weekly chart. It's rather obvious that the price action over the last 18 months has taken place within a certain ascending channel. If you'd positioned yourself appropriately around the two boundaries of this channel, you would have fared relatively well. As things stand, the reward to risk is not too attractive as the price is only around 4% off its resistance and 9% of its support.