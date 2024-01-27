adam bennie/iStock via Getty Images

Bird Construction (OTCPK:BIRDF) (TSX:BDT:CA) is a leading construction services company based in Canada. It focuses on the industrial, institutional, and commercial markets, offering comprehensive construction services such as new construction, maintenance, operations, and repair services. It includes civil infrastructure projects, general contracting, modular construction, future energy services, mine support, fabrication, and specialty trades. It is well positioned for growth with a pipeline of projects with potentially promising margins.

BDT:CA's historical financial performance has demonstrated strong revenue growth. Moreover, the company has also maintained robust margins over the years. Furthermore, its debt-to-equity ratio has shown a consistent decrease over time. Looking ahead, the growing number of project pipelines is set to bolster BDT:CA's growth outlook. Additionally, the potential growth in modular construction is expected to further strengthen BDT:CA's construction business and enhance its growth outlook. Given its double-digit upside potential, I recommend a buy rating for BDT:CA.

Historical Financial Analysis

From 2019 to 2022, BDT:CA demonstrated strong revenue growth. The year 2021 was particularly exceptional, with BDT:CA's growth rate reaching 47.6%. This significant increase was mainly driven by its acquisition of Stuart Olson in 2020, as the reported revenue for that year included revenue from Stuart Olson. In 2019, however, BDT:CA's revenue growth was essentially flat as the year-over-year growth in its industrial work programs was offset by a reduction in its institutional work programs.

In terms of margins, 2020 to 2022 has shown significant improvements to 2019's margin, and it has been robust ever since. The margin expansion seen in 2020 is due to a few factors. Firstly, it was driven by a higher-margin work program as revenue shifted from institutional and commercial projects towards a more balanced work program, including industrial, which generates higher gross profit. Secondly, the acquisition of Stuart Olson also contributed to the gross profit growth.

Moving onto its balance sheet, BDT:CA's debt level has shown significant and consistent improvement. Its debt-to-equity [D/E] ratio has been consistently decreasing over the past four years. In 2019, it was 1.23x, but by 2022, it had contracted to 0.54x. Given its modest net income margin, which can be easily reduced by interest expenses, I welcome management's strategic decision to deleverage.

Pipeline of Projects Across a Range of Markets

BDT:CA has been gaining multiple contracts over the year, consistently growing its portfolio of projects with a recurring revenue stream. It also reflects BDT:CA's diversification of services across a range of sectors and boosts its reputation as a trusted partner in its construction services.

In late 2023, five new contracts have been signed with a total value of over $530 million. Ontario Power Generation's Kakabeka Falls Generating Station Life Extension project is one of them, with the objective of boosting the efficiency and longevity of the hydroelectric station. The other few contracts consist of a large manufacturing facility, two major energy clients, and a modular tower for the BC Housing Initiative, British Columbia's crown agency.

On November 2023, BDT:CA received a contract from Canadian Nuclear Laboratories with an award of ~$100 million, which is to be completed over the next few years. This contract is under the Port Hope Area Initiative, a government initiative to cleanup and manage radioactive waste in Port Hope and Clarington. This waste originates from radium and uranium processing during the 1900s. BDT:CA has been doing remediation work on ~400 areas in Port Hope. BDT:CA's responsibilities also involve the engineering, design, and procurement of these municipalities. This task order grows BDT:CA's nuclear portfolio and strengthens its position with a recurring cash stream.

Modular Construction, a Potential Key to Canada Housing Crisis

In the modular construction industry, the Lego analogy is often used to simplify this concept. Prefabricated boxes from the warehouse are transported to the construction site for assembly, to be stacked like Legos. It is claimed to be more efficient and cheaper in comparison to building a tower from scratch on the construction side. Construction time is reduced by half, and costs are cut by 10 to 20%. Modular buildings have better quality control as they are manufactured to exact specifications in a factory setting with greater measures taken into consideration as compared to the conventional way. Modular construction practices in Singapore and Japan are common.

This is a potential solution to Canada's shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor. 3.5 million housing units would be needed to restore Canada's housing affordability by 2030. ~90% of construction firms have reported a shortage of skilled labor. Canada is still in the early stages of the growth of modular construction and has painful policies and regulations on off-site construction. Countries such as Singapore and Japan, which face similar issues regarding housing needs and rising labor costs, have also embraced and adopted this practice.

Recently, in December 2023, BDT:CA was awarded a contract to build a 13-story modular tower under BC Housing's Permanent Supportive Housing Initiative Project. Previously, they were also awarded a contract for the tallest modular tower in Canada, which is valued at ~$50 million in May 2023. The strong demand for modular construction will further expand BDT:CA's portfolio in permanent modular construction, therefore supporting its growth outlook.

Comparable Valuation Model

For my comparable valuation model, I will compare BDT:CA against its competitors in terms of revenue growth and profitability margins. In terms of company size, BDT:CA is slightly smaller than its competitors' median. BDT:CA's market capitalization is only 0.88x the competitors' median. It has a market capitalization of ~$759 million versus the median of ~$858 million.

In terms of growth outlook, BDT:CA's forward revenue growth rate is 1.67x that of its competitors' median. Its forward revenue growth rate is 10.24%, vs. the median of 6.14%. However, in terms of profitability, BDT:CA has underperformed its competitors. Its gross profit margin of 8.46% is lower than the competitors' median of 15.88%, which represents only 0.53x the median. Despite the lower gross profit margins, BDT:CA's net income margin does not trail far behind its competitors. BDT:CA has a net income margin of 2.35%, which is slightly below its competitors' median of 3.60%.

Currently, BDT:CA's P/E ratio is 10.65x, which is in line with the median of 10.34x. Considering the aforementioned comparisons in terms of growth outlook and profitability, BDT:CA's current P/E ratio appears to be fair.

The market's estimate for BDT:CA's 2024 revenue is $2.97 billion, and its EPS is estimated at $1.69. Given the growth catalysts discussed above, I believe these revenue and EPS estimates are reliable, as they both indicate a positive trend. Additionally, this aligns with management's expectation of FY2023's revenue growth being in the low double-digits. By applying its current P/E ratio to the 2024 EPS estimates, my 2024 price target for BDT:CA is $18, representing an upside potential of 19%.

Risk

One downside risk of buying BDT:CA is its reliance on significant projects and acquisitions for revenue growth. Its dependency on a few large contracts exposes it to risks related to project delays, cost overruns, or cancellations, which can lead to revenue volatility. This concentration risk is compounded by the necessity of continuously securing similar large-scale projects to sustain growth. Furthermore, the specific sectors in which BDT:CA operates, like nuclear and modular construction, are subject to market and regulatory changes that could impact the project pipeline and overall revenue. Operational risks, including labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, also pose significant challenges in managing and executing a diverse range of large projects. Therefore, while BDT:CA's current strategy has contributed to robust revenue growth, these associated risks could affect future performance if not effectively mitigated.

Conclusion

BDT:CA's past financial performance has shown strong revenue growth, particularly in 2021 due to the Stuart Olson acquisition. Although 2019 experienced flat growth, the subsequent years showcased robust margin improvements and a decreasing D/E ratio. BDT:CA's diversification across sectors and substantial contract acquisitions, including major projects in the nuclear sector and modular construction, suggest a strong financial growth outlook.

Despite being slightly smaller than its competitors, BDT:CA's forward revenue growth rate outpaces the median, indicating a stronger growth outlook. However, its profitability margins, while lagging slightly behind competitors' median, are still competitive. Considering all factors, combined with double-digit upside potential, I recommend a buy rating for BDT:CA.

