U.S. Economy: Ending 2023 On An Unexpected High

Summary

  • US gross domestic product surprised to the upside in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily led by US consumers and the government.
  • The growth mix to remain broadly similar going forward, with the consumer and the government likely to power growth in 2024 as well.
  • Business investment may remain muted given the uncertainty ahead of elections in November, along with rising concerns about weaker global growth.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

By Nikhil Mohan, Economist, Franklin Fixed Income

US gross domestic product surprised to the upside in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily led by US consumers and the government. Franklin Fixed Income Economist Nikhil Mohan sees the growth mix remaining

