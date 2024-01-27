Pituk Loonhong/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

I recently covered Hydro One (H:CA) and suggested that the company was likely the worst regulated utility in Canada having higher leverage, a poor dividend yield, and an expensive valuation. Today, I'll be covering another utility, ATCO Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLTF) (OTCPK:ACLLF) (ACO.X:CA), and I'll explain why I believe it to be far superior and one of the best power and utility companies in Canada.

Company Overview

ATCO is a diversified Canadian company that's not just a utility. Based out of Alberta, it owns a stake in Canadian Utilities (CU:CA), which is involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas. Through its 52.9% stake in Canadian Utilities, it also does transmission, distribution, and storage for natural gas as well as similar services for water.

ATCO also has a Structures and Logistics business that does workforce housing, space rentals, permanent modular construction, manufacturing solutions, and operational support services. It also owns a 40% interest in Neltume Ports, which is a port operator that does bulk and container cargo in South America.

Finally, through its corporate segment, it owns ATCO Land and Development which has real estate interests in 11 commercial real estate properties, 20,000 square feet of industrial property, and 315 acres of land. Also in its corporate segment is Ashcor which does repurposing of ash (both live ash and ash reclaimed from landfills) that's used for ready mixed concrete, oil well servicing, soil stabilization, and roller compacted concrete.

ATCO Organizational Structure (Investor Presentation)

As you can see, ATCO is a very diversified company with many different businesses. Breaking the business segments down to give a relative size of each, the Canadian Utilities stake accounts for 82.3% of adjusted earnings, the structures and logistics business accounts for 14.4%, and Neltume Ports accounts for just 3.3% of adjusted earnings. As a company, while ATCO has a dominant presence in Canada (84% of its revenues), the company also has international exposure, primarily in Australia through its Structures and Logistics business, but also in South America through Neltume Ports.

Investment Thesis

ATCO hasn't' released full fiscal 2023 results (we should expect to see Q4 results sometime in February) but let's take a look at the latest quarterly results for Q3 to get a better sense of the recent business performance.

In its Q3 results, while ATCO missed on its revenue target by about $100 million (quarterly revenues came in at $1.06 billion), ATCO reported a beat in EPS of $0.71, above consensus estimates of $0.63. The quarterly revenue figure was down about 8% year over year with EPS down about 7% year over year.

As you might expect with a very large stake in Canadian Utilities making up the bulk of the earnings power of ATCO, much of reason for the decline was due to softer numbers out of Canadian Utilities, but we did see very strong growth in the Structures and Logistics segment.

For Canadian Utilities, the weakness can be attributed to the Alberta rebasing which put pressure of earnings in addition to the Australian natural gas distribution business experiencing some negative impacts as a result of moderating inflation contrasted to higher rates seen in 2022. Overall though, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7x and spitting off a 6.1% dividend yield on an 80% payout ratio, Canadian Utilities remains a free cash flow machine with minimal disruption risk.

Part of the reason I like ATCO over Canadian Utilities is because its more diversified and you get the benefits of having more diversification and better growth in its other operating businesses.

In the Structures and Logistics business for example, we saw adjusted earnings of $28 million, which was an increase of about 56% compared to Q3 2022. As you might expect, revenue and earnings can be pretty lumpy due to the cyclicality of the business but over time has been growing faster than Canadian Utilities.

Smoothing out the earnings, it can be helpful to look at the economics of the business to get a sense of how the Structure's business is performing. When analyzing the space rentals and workforce housing businesses, ATCO saw an increase of 9% and 15% in their space rentals fleet size and average rental rate, respectively. What this shows in my view is these factors have been what been leading to ATCO doubling the Structures and Logistics segment of the business to almost a billion in revenues over the last 5 years. Growing at a 14% CAGR, I wouldn't expect this growth rate to continue but I don't see why a high single digit growth rate in revenue plus a few hundred basis points of margin expansion as the company becomes more efficient can't be achieved.

In addition to the Structures and Logistics business, I think there's also reason to be excited about the growth opportunities at Neltume Ports as well. For example, during the quarter, the segment grew by $3 million to $7 million for the quarter compared to last year. While a fair chunk of the earnings growth can be attributed to favorable exchange rates (recall that Neltume Ports operates in South America), the increased ownership at two of its privately owned terminals helped contribute to higher earnings. One catalyst for Neltume Ports that I look forward to seeing is a joint venture with Solvay (a major player in the in the soda ash space) which is essentially a JV that will see the two companies work to build a terminal that will have capacity to export more than 2.5 million tonnes of soda ash per year.

Earlier this month, ATCO also announced a dividend increase of about 3% to $0.4898 per share, up from the previous $0.4756 per share before. This dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to regular dividend increases and returning excess cash to shareholders.

In fact, with the dividend increase, this now marks over 30 years of consistent yearly increases in the annual dividend. There's not many Canadian companies who've been able to achieve that, making ATCO a very attractive dividend stock for income investors and retirees. At present, the current dividend represents about a 5.1% yield. Add another 2-4% annual growth in long-term capital appreciation and I think you've got a relatively safe dividend grower that could be a solid addition to a well-diversified portfolio.

Dividend Growth History (Investor Presentation)

A 5% yield plus 2-4% of yearly capital appreciation might not sound like much, but near term I believe the valuation looks very attractive. Much like Financials and Real Estate, Utilities as a sector have been out of favor recently as a result of interest rate pressures and overall sector rotation (technology and high beta stocks got crushed in 2022 followed by a strong rebound in 2023).

When we look at ATCO's valuation, we can see that the company is trading at the low-end of its historical EV/EBITDA range at about 10.8x Price to Earnings (or about 10.1x adjusted). Looking at the forward P/E, the company looks more attractive at 9.3x 2024 earnings and 9.0x 2025 earnings (suggesting future earnings growth). So at the current valuation, I think you can make the case that with utilities out of favor, you've got a pretty good margin of safety at this multiple.

When looking at the rest of the peer group, we can see that ATCO has one of the best valuations around; the lowest of the Canadian peer group. With a better AFFO yield than Canadian Utilities, the market is currently suggesting that it expects the rest of ATCO's non-utility assets to grow slower, but that's simply been untrue and is likely to continue growing given recent developments. Moreover, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 4.7x, there's less risk compared to the peer group considering that ATCO carries less debt in its capitalization structure with a Net debt to total capitalization ratio of 54%. So overall, with a better valuation, higher dividend yield, and lower leverage on the balance sheet, ATCO seems a lot more attractive compared to its peers in the power and utility space.

Based on the six sellside analysts who cover ATCO's stock, there are 3 buy and 3 hold ratings on the stock. The average price target $45.17, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential upside of 22.2%, not including the current dividend yield of 5.1%. So this suggests that analysts are pretty bullish on ATCO's stock.

It would also seem that management is also bullish on the company's long-term future outlook. With the CEO buying shares in the open market at the sub-$40 level, it would seem management is putting its money where its mouth is and buying shares themselves. As the saying goes, management can sell for many reasons but there's only reason they buy.

In terms of the risks for investing in ATCO's stock, one needs to consider the concentration of the Canadian Utilities stake as a percent of its total adjusted earnings. If you're bullish on ATCO, you would be de facto bullish on Canadian Utilities, so an investor should also consider the possibility of owning Canadian Utilities over ATCO. For me though, I like ATCO given the diversification, higher growth, and better valuation, but the trade-off might be the higher yield of Canadian Utilities.

Conclusion

In summary, ATCO remains my top pick in the Canadian power and utilities space. You get the benefits of having a 53% stake in Canadian Utilities for your main exposure on the stock, but also the industrials business that manufactures modular buildings and provides site support services, and an interest in a ports business. I like this diversification because it provides you a little bit more growth while maintaining stability through the consistent performance of Canadian Utilities. ATCO's Structures and Logistics segment, with its notable growth in adjusted earnings, highlights this well as ATCO has potential to expand beyond just traditional utilities. The recent dividend increase underscores ATCO's commitment to shareholders, making it a compelling choice for income investors and retirees. Furthermore, with the stock's current valuation trading at the lower bound of its historical range, I view this to be a good buying opportunity supported by insider buying, decent growth potential, overall sector rotation, and long-term dividend increases. So in my view, ATCO looks like one of the best names in the Canadian power and utilities space.

