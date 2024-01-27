Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Here Are 3 Exceptional Dividend Compounders To Supercharge Your Portfolio

Jan. 27, 2024 3:34 AM ETASML, ASMLF, LVMHF, LVMUY, V1 Comment
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • Investing in companies without dividend distribution and capitalizing on compound interest is advantageous due to tax benefits.
  • However, some investors, myself included, prefer companies that pay dividends for the sake of short-term gains and a sense of stability during downturns.
  • The mix I generally seek involves a low starting dividend yield, coupled with robust EPS growth and a double-digit DGR, aiming to compound capital appreciation and dividends.
  • Today, I am presenting to you three stocks, all of which I own, that meet these criteria and have the power to supercharge your portfolio.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Investors who pick stocks often face the dilemma of which investment strategy to choose and how to leverage compounding to amplify the growth of their hard-earned money, all while minimizing risks.

The optimal choice varies significantly among investors

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
2.35K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, LVMHF, V, MSFT, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 3:40 AM
Comments (791)
Did you like the article? -> Scroll up and hit the like button!

Do you have any further insights, comments or general feedback to share? -> Let me know here in the comments section or drop me a message!

Thank you for your support and good luck investing!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
ASMLF--
ASML Holding N.V.
LVMHF--
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMUY--
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
V--
Visa Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.