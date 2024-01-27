Here Are 3 Exceptional Dividend Compounders To Supercharge Your Portfolio

PM Images

Investors who pick stocks often face the dilemma of which investment strategy to choose and how to leverage compounding to amplify the growth of their hard-earned money, all while minimizing risks.

The optimal choice varies significantly among investors based on factors like age, investment goals, and risk tolerance.

Generally, younger investors tend to be more aggressive, opting for either no-dividend paying stocks or lower-yielding stocks to harness the compounding effect.

As investors age and approach retirement, the shift typically moves toward higher-yielding stocks to fund their golden years.

From a mathematical perspective on returns, investing in companies without distribution which capitalizes on compound interest is consistently advantageous. This is primarily due to the tax benefits - rather than distributing inefficient dividends, companies reinvest earnings tax-free, exploiting the power of compounding.

However, the human element cannot be ignored. Some investors prefer companies that pay dividends, seizing short-term gains even at the expense of potentially larger returns in the future. Receiving dividends provides a sense of freedom and stability, allowing investors to reinvest or redirect the funds elsewhere.

Although a dividend investing strategy may be less efficient in terms of returns, emotions play a significant role in investment decisions. Having a steady and growing cash flow from investments, even during market downturns, imparts a sense of security and reduces the likelihood of selling stocks at a wrong time.

That is why I am dividend investor myself, even though more aggressive one as I have many years before retirement, but taking advantage of both worlds, compounding and distribution can significantly enhance returns in the long-term.

At the same time, companies which pay and grow dividends usually are:

More mature

Have more predictable earnings and growth

Less prone to market volatility

Let me share some examples of robust, dividend-growing companies in my portfolio:

Microsoft (MSFT), 5Y DGR of 10.16%, 10Y DGR of 11.14%

(MSFT), 5Y DGR of 10.16%, 10Y DGR of 11.14% Broadcom (AVGO), 5Y DGR of 19.25%, 10Y DGR of 36.00%

While I could readily recommend purchasing these DGR superstars, it's necessary to understand that currently, they are not trading at reasonable valuations in relation to their anticipated future earnings. I am not suggesting that you should sell them, but personally, I would not be buying at today's price levels.

Therefore, allow me to introduce my three picks where I still find a compelling blend of substantial dividend growth potential and a reasonable valuation.

1. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Not everyone may be familiar with ASML, given that it's a European stock.

Surprisingly, it stands as the third most valuable company in Europe and holds the top position as the most valuable technology company in the region, and for good reason.

With a valuation of $330 billion, ASML specializes in semiconductor lithography, selling cutting-edge equipment to major players like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Intel (INTC), and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

ASML's extreme ultraviolet equipment, known as "EUV," stands unrivaled in the market, essentially forming a monopoly with machines priced between $100 to $200 million each.

These machines play a crucial role in producing the most advanced chips, shaping the future of companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), thus linking their fortunes closely to ASML's R&D superiority.

In the current digital era, where chip demand is soaring, ASML's machines reign supreme in the market. The absence of ASML's technology would lead to a different landscape with less advanced chips. This is one reason why both the US and Dutch governments are urging ASML to restrict the sale of its equipment to China. While export restrictions apply to all EUV equipment, some less advanced DUVs can still be sold to China.

ASML has kicked off 2024 on a remarkable note. On a year-to-date basis the stock is up 14.8% with a remarkable 7-straight sessions of gains. This surge is attributed to the company's better-than-expected earnings performance, highlighted by the sale of 113 lithography systems in Q4-the highest number in the last 10 quarters.

In 2023, despite a demand slump, ASML achieved an outstanding 30% sales growth, boasting a 51.1% gross margin. In Q4, the company reported bookings of €9.19 billion, representing 45.4% YoY change and signaling a bottom out of the cycle.

In anticipation of the earnings report, I written an article recommending ASML as a "buy" heading into Q4. Investors who followed that advice and purchased the stock at that time would be enjoying a gain of 21.85% in just the past 14 days.

The semiconductor business is inherently cyclical, with demand closely tied to the economic performance. However, historical trends reveal that a downturn is typically followed by significant growth.

ASML is optimistic about hitting its bottom line in 2025, projecting an impressive 45% EPS growth for that year.

Since 2012, ASML has consistently managed to achieve an annual EPS growth rate of 18.1%, and this trend is expected to not just continue but accelerate.

By now, it's clear that ASML is a compounder, one of the best in its breed. Yet, the company is also an aggressive dividend grower:

5Y DGR: 30.72%

30.72% 10Y DGR: 25.05%

While the yield today is only 0.65%, you should not be buying this company for income but for compounding the dividend and capital appreciation.

Alongside the distribution, ASML is aggressively buying back its shares, which is a more tax-efficient and better alternative for investors for capital returns than distribution.

In the last 5 years alone, the company repurchased 6.8% of its outstanding shares.

Capital Returns (ASML IR)

My expectation is that after the 'transitory year' of 2024, as signaled by management, where the EPS is actually expected to drop by 6%, according to S&P Global (in my opinion, it is more likely to remain flat or grow by 1% to 2%), the company should be able to grow its dividends around 15% to 20% annually well into 2030.

Naturally, the significant positive year-to-date return has taken its toll on the valuation.

The stock is not cheap, trading at 40.19x its blended PE. There is not much margin of safety if the economy were to hit the brakes or perhaps fall into a recession.

However, the expected EPS growth over the next three years is 18.7%, with more to come in the years after.

Management has signaled an expectation of sales being in the range of €44 to €60 billion by 2023, with gross margin staying at the elevated 56% to 60%.

While not cheap, I rate this stock as a 'buy' at today's level with the potential for 12.5% annual returns between today and the end of 2026.

Valuation (Fast Graphs)

LVMH, more commonly known as Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, has been a global leader in the luxury sector since its establishment in 1987, setting a remarkable example.

This European stock, listed on the Paris exchange, held the title of Europe's most valuable company for an extended period until it was surpassed by Novo Nordisk (NVO) with its success in GLP-1 drugs.

One of the key reasons I favor LVMH is its unique ownership structure, with over half of the company still under the ownership of its founder and CEO, Bernard Arnault.

This significant "skin in the game" and succession plans within the family translate to a strong vote of confidence for both prospective and existing investors. It signals a commitment from the leadership to prioritize generating returns for investors.

Beyond ownership, what sets luxury businesses like LVMH apart is their resilience in the face of economic instability. While traditional fashion may be viewed as discretionary and cyclical, high-end luxury, represented by iconic items such as a Birkin bag by Hermes (FHI), art by Jean-Michel Basquiat, or a Rolex, is considered more of an investment piece.

Most of LVMH's products are not investment pieces but rather consumer goods; however, the company sells limited editions which can be considered an investment.

The luxury market tends to weather economic uncertainties well due to high demand and pricing power, making it an attractive option during inflationary periods.

Luxury brands, including LVMH, demonstrated their pricing power by increasing product prices by nearly 17% in 2020 and early 2021 in response to lower sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a 2022 study by KPMG International.

LVMH's enduring success is exemplified by brands like Louis Vuitton, with a brand value of $26.3 billion, making it the largest "Maison" for LVMH and the second most recognized luxury brand globally. Established in 1854, the brand's longevity challenges any notions that it would wane in popularity after 170 years.

Moreover, LVMH's portfolio extends to include Tiffany & Co and a partial stake in Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF), all of which rank among the top 10 most recognized high-end luxury brands.

Luxury Brand Values (Brand Finance)

Just yesterday, LVMH released its Q4 and full 2023 earnings, causing a jump in its stock by over 8%. The company reported a record €86.2 billion in revenue, marking a 13% YoY organic growth, along with €22.8 billion in profit from recurring operations, reflecting an 8% YoY increase.

This impressive performance underscores the resilience of the luxury sector, despite the economic challenges faced in 2023, including declining sales in the US and economic uncertainties in China, upon which LVMH heavily relies.

Indeed, Asia holds significant importance for LVMH, constituting 38% of its sales in 2023, including contributions from Japan. While Europe and the US each account for 25%, US sales faced pressures throughout 2023 due to increased interest rates and a pullback in luxury retail spending.

LVMH Geographical Exposure (LVMH IR)

Keep in mind that the Fashion & Leather Goods segment is the largest business segment of LVMH, contributing close to 50% to the overall sales.

While I would like to see a bit less reliance on Asian markets in the face of the brewing conflicts between the western and eastern worlds, LVMH is firing on all cylinders. I expect 2024 to be no different, with potentially new M&A on the horizon, in which the company excels.

Since 2002, the company managed to grow its EPS by 14.2% annually. Over the last 10 years, the growth has even accelerated to 16.8% annually.

Yet, in the face of normalization, analysts are forecasting a slight pullback in growth in the next 1-2 years and a revival in 2026.

2024: EPS of 7.05, 4% YoY Growth

EPS of 7.05, 4% YoY Growth 2025: EPS of 7.68, 9% YoY Growth

EPS of 7.68, 9% YoY Growth 2026: EPS of 8.51, 11% YoY Growth

Keep in mind that LVMH has a historical track record of defying analysts' forecasts, making faster growth in 2024 absolutely feasible.

While European stocks typically follow a slightly different approach to dividends, experiencing years of higher and lower dividends is considered normal. However, LVMH has consistently outperformed, managing to grow its dividend at an annual rate of 16.1% over the past 5 years.

Although there is a slight pullback in growth, with the total dividend for 2023 announced at €13 compared to the previous year's €12, we must be mindful of the challenges faced in 2023.

I anticipate cautious management in 2024, with a potential 5% to 10% dividend growth. However, a resumption of double-digit growth, perhaps around 12% to 15%, is expected in 2025 and beyond as the market stabilizes.

It's important to note that LVMH is not a stock that will make you rich overnight.

The story here is one of high-quality and reliable earnings. I expect that the current valuation, around 23x its earnings, is fair, and investors should anticipate around 11%-13% annual returns.

LVMH Valuation (Fast Graphs)

3. Visa Inc. (V)

Visa is one of my all-time favorites. Actually, it is the first stock I ever owned.

Today, it's also one of my largest holdings with significant capital appreciation. Over the last 10 years, the stock itself is up 392%.

Visa, and we can include Mastercard (MA) in this category, assuming they operate in an oligopoly, are benefiting from long-term tailwinds toward a cashless society and an increase in M2 supply, which has risen by a staggering 90% over the past decade.

The move toward a cashless society accelerated in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has been gaining more transactions since. For example, just a week ago, I visited the Netherlands, and rarely anywhere can you pay with cash these days. In a restaurant, there are no cash payment options, and the same goes for transportation. Each time you hop onto the subway, you swipe your card, and Visa and Mastercard take their piece of the transaction.

This is a story of a durable, high-quality, well-managed business benefiting from significant global tailwinds.

Just think about it; Visa profits by taking a small cut from each transaction, resembling what I term a "toll system." For instance, when you spend $100 at a grocery store using your debit or credit card, the card issuer pockets $0.30 from that transaction.

Inflation? No problem. The larger the transaction volume, the higher the fee, as long as there is no cap on the fee. This is what I call an inflationary hedge.

Consider this: the more cards and money flowing through the system, the more advantageous it becomes for the network operators. Why?

Because as the volume of cards and money in circulation increases, there are more transactions and potentially larger volumes.

Given the industry's high barriers to entry due to regulations, only three companies globally handle a whopping 97% of all credit card transactions: Visa, Union Pay, and Mastercard. Although Union Pay doesn't disclose its transaction volumes, a clear picture emerges with the other card issuers:

In 2022, Visa processed $5.83 trillion in US transactions, securing its position as the country's largest card processor by purchase volume (with a 61.0% market share).

To put it in perspective, about 183.9 million Americans (which makes up 70% of US adults) hold at least one credit card account in their name.

These figures clearly highlight Visa's dominant position in the US market, leading significantly in transaction volume.

Visa reported their Q1 FY24 earnings just yesterday. The company reported $2.41 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue, representing 8.9% YoY growth, driven by growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions.

After the earnings, Visa has actually fallen 3.2%, posting slightly weaker-than-expected payments volume in its Q1 2024 and increased its guidance for expense growth in fiscal year 2024, but the stock is up 21.2% in the last 12 months.

Visa is paying today a dividend of $0.52 or a 1.06% yield. Not much, but the company grew its dividends at a very quick rate:

5Y DGR: 16.27%

16.27% 10Y DGR: 18.33%

The last dividend raise came back in October 2024 with a 15.6%. I am not expecting any slow-down over the next years.

Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Visa now sees annual net revenue growth in low double digits compared with its prior view of high single digits to low double digits. The company reaffirmed guidance for FY24 EPS growth in the low teens.

Speaking of the growth, since 2008 the company grew its EPS at a rate of 18.9% annually. Staggering.

Since 2015, the growth has been on average 15.5%. Still great.

Going forward the expectation is around 13.5%.

You can see it, the growth is slowing down, but the quality of the established business well compensates for that and having a 13.5% annual EPS growth is not bad at all.

The stock is trading today at 29.8x its blended PE ratio. It's not cheap, I am not saying that.

But over the past 10 years the stock was trading at around 30.6x its earnings, implying a slight discount.

No matter the slight pull-back in the growth, I see it fair for the stock to be trading at around 30x its earnings over the next 3 years.

This would imply a return of around 12.5% annually.

Valuation (Fast Graphs)

Takeaway

As you know, having standout businesses in your investment portfolio, even if they offer relatively low dividends, but show substantial growth in both earnings and dividends, can really boost your overall portfolio returns.

The characteristics of reinvesting profits back into the business, leveraging compound interest, and providing a modest distribution are exactly what I am seeking in my investments.

This approach ensures that investors feel secure as their cash flow continues to grow, even during market downturns, making them less prone to sell their holdings at a wrong time.

I view all three of these companies as industry leaders, with strong, enduring operations, excellent management, and favorable tailwinds in their sectors.

Personally, I am heavily invested in all three of these stocks, and they rank among the top 10 largest holdings in my portfolio.

I walk the talk and, I must say, my portfolio has outpaced the market handsomely over the past five years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.