Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As we bid farewell to the era of free money, businesses globally are bracing for a new reality shaped by high interest rates. In my previous piece, I delved into KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) as a high-beta investment worth considering. Yet, its significant debt burden might not sit well with investors wary of the rising borrowing costs. For those seeking a more cautious approach, I believe Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) could be a more attractive alternative in the oilfield services industry, offering a balance of opportunity and stability.

Rising Rates, Pristine Balance Sheet

As we usher in a new year, businesses worldwide are grappling with the highest interest rates seen in years. Central banks globally have ramped up rates in a bid to rein in rampant inflation. In the US, benchmark rates hover between 5.25% and 5.5%, a peak not seen in 22 years, while the Eurozone's deposit rate has hit an unprecedented 4%. Although expectations lean towards a future reduction in rates as inflation targets are approached, this process is anticipated to be gradual. Consequently, companies must adapt to operating in this high interest rate environment. This shift poses a significant challenge, particularly for those firms that grew accustomed to the near-zero interest rate landscape post-2008's global financial crisis.

Companies burdened with heavy debt are facing a particularly tough situation, as their borrowing costs are likely to skyrocket, impacting profits. In such a scenario, a prudent investment strategy might involve focusing on companies with robust balance sheets. One company that stands out in this regard is Tenaris SA.

Tenaris SA, an Italian oilfield equipment and services company headquartered in Luxembourg, has established itself as a key player in the energy industry. Tenaris has specialized in one critical aspect of the energy industry – the design, distribution, and sale of steel casing, tubing, and pipes. It's often the go-to choice for supplying seamless or welded tubular products, essential for major oil and gas projects worldwide, from Texas's shale regions to offshore fields in Guyana. With a market capitalization nearing $19 billion, Tenaris operates manufacturing facilities across over a dozen countries and maintains service centers globally, underscoring its international presence. Its largest market is North America, contributing about 54% of its net sales in the first nine months of 2023. South America follows, accounting for 24% of net sales, with the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region contributing 15%.

In my view, one of Tenaris’s standout features is its exceptionally strong balance sheet, marked by some of the lowest debt levels in the industry. Remarkably, Tenaris holds more cash than it owes in debt, effectively placing it in a position of negative net debt.

As of the end of the third quarter, Tenaris reported a modest total debt of just $622.7 million, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of a mere 3.8%. This figure is strikingly low compared to other major oilfield equipment and service providers. For instance, Schlumberger (SLB), Baker Hughes (BKR), Halliburton (HAL), and NOV (NOV) have debt-to-equity ratios of 56%, 39%, 93%, and 43% respectively, according to Seeking Alpha data. This comparison highlights that Tenaris carries significantly less debt than its industry counterparts.

Further bolstering Tenaris's financial standing is its impressive cash reserve, which amounted to $864 million at the end of the third quarter. This cash reserve surpasses its total debt by a substantial margin of $241.3 million. Such a strong liquidity position uniquely equips Tenaris to navigate the challenges of a high interest rate environment with ease. Unlike its peers, particularly those with high leverage, Tenaris doesn’t have to contend with rising borrowing costs that could potentially squeeze profit margins. This financial resilience sets Tenaris apart in the current economic landscape.

Mastering Tubular Products

Getting back to Tenaris’s expertise in producing and selling tubular products for the oil and gas industry, it's clear that 2023 was a year where the company turned significant profits, running an impressively high-margin operation. The year was challenging for oilfield equipment and services providers in the US due to a slowdown in drilling activities. However, as I've previously discussed, international markets, particularly offshore, were faring better. This was mirrored in Tenaris's operations, with the company experiencing a modest 1% increase in drilling activities in the US and Canada in the first nine months of 2023, while international markets saw a 13% rise in activity. Yet, this discrepancy hardly impacted Tenaris's overall performance.

During the first nine months of 2023, Tenaris reported a remarkable 22% increase in tubes sales volumes. Coupled with a 17% rise in average selling prices, the company's net sales surged by 43% to a striking $10.9 billion. Sales increased across all regions, with growth in South America and the APMA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) region, at 76% and 91% respectively, far surpassing the 29% growth in North America. This regional sales pattern reflects the broader trends in the global oilfield equipment and services industry for the year.

Tenaris's net income for the same period rose significantly by 61% to $2.8 billion, equating to $4.72 per ADS. The company notably improved its EBITDA margin from 29.2% in the first nine months of 2022 to 34% in the same period of 2023. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the softer performance in its primary market. Tenaris's consistent maintenance of healthy margins, typically ranging from 25% to 30%, underscores its efficiency in profit generation, as indicated by its B+ Profitability Grade from Seeking Alpha’s Factor Grades, denoting superior profitability compared to the sector median.

Moreover, Tenaris excels in generating substantial cash flows from its operations, enabling it to generously reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In the first nine months of 2023 alone, the company generated $3.56 billion in operational cash flows while incurring $453 million in capital expenditures, resulting in an impressive $3.1 billion in free cash flows. Tenaris has been proactive in returning value to its shareholders, distributing $420 million in dividends and initiating a buyback program. This program is set to repurchase $1.2 billion worth of shares over the next twelve months. These investor-friendly moves, through dividends and buybacks, enhance shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, I believe Tenaris looks well-positioned for continued success. The company is poised to capitalize on the improving business environment, particularly in North America. As noted in my earlier article, the US rig count appears to have stabilized around 620 rigs, indicating a halt in its previous decline. Despite high interest rates and global economic uncertainties, oil prices continue to linger near $75 a barrel, and in this backdrop, oil producers may feel motivated to increase drilling activities in 2024. Some companies including Tenaris have talked about a modest 5% to 6% uptick in US activity in the first quarter of 2024, which could mark a significant positive shift.

Additionally, the situation with excess OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) inventories in the US, which had been pressuring prices, is showing signs of improvement. Tenaris has observed a decline in OCTG inventory levels, which, coupled with heightened demand and diminishing supplies, may lead to increased pricing in North America. This could boost Tenaris’s revenues, net income, and profit margins in its largest market.

The company has already reaped the benefits of robust international markets in 2023, and I anticipate this momentum will carry into 2024. Regions such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Guyana are experiencing strong activity levels. In Saudi Arabia, increased gas drilling work and heightened pipeline construction activities present significant opportunities for Tenaris. Furthermore, offshore drilling is expected to surge in 2024, particularly in Brazil and Guyana, where Tenaris is a major supplier. This backdrop sets the stage for Tenaris to continue expanding its international business at a solid rate, mirroring its performance in 2023.

Moving forward, Tenaris is likely to sustain its growth in revenue and profits. The company initially projected a capital expenditure budget of around $700 million for the next year, and further updates on this are anticipated. Given Tenaris’s history of generating approximately $4 billion annually in operational cash flow, a capital budget of this magnitude suggests the company will continue to produce robust free cash flows. These surplus funds will likely be utilized to further reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks, maintaining Tenaris's reputation as a shareholder-friendly company.

Takeaway

Tenaris SA showcased a commendable performance in the first three quarters of 2023, enhancing its earnings, widening profit margins, and generating substantial free cash flows, despite challenges in its largest market. Looking forward to 2024, there's potential for improved conditions in North America, while international markets are expected to remain strong. This scenario could foster continued profit growth for Tenaris. The company looks poised to persist in rewarding its shareholders through dividends and buybacks, which should contribute to an uptrend in its share value.

Presently, Tenaris’s shares are trading at an appealing multiple of just 5.7x future earnings estimates, notably below the sector median of 10.1x and its own five-year average of 15.2x, as per Seeking Alpha data. With a solid Valuation Grade of B from Seeking Alpha’s Factor Grades, the stock strikes me as a solid 'Buy' at its current valuation.

However, it's important to consider potential risks as well. Tenaris's prospects are closely tied to the global oil market. Should oil prices face downward pressure in the future, perhaps due to a slowdown in the global economy leading to reduced drilling activities, the demand for Tenaris’s products could weaken. Such a scenario could cast a shadow over the company’s outlook and potentially lead to a decline in its share price. It's also crucial to note that my optimistic thesis hinges on a revival in US drilling activities. But, if this recovery does not materialize, or worse, if US shale oil and gas producers scale down their drilling activities and cut spending on projects, this could lessen the demand for Tenaris's products, adversely affecting the company’s stock performance.