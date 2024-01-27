tanyss/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In times of economic uncertainties, the industrial sector often presents a mix of challenges and opportunities due to its cyclicality. Investors tend to gravitate towards companies with stable performance and lower sensitivity to economic cycles, especially when market volatility is high. This cautious approach often overlooks some sectors but highlights companies that stand out due to their resilience and strong fundamentals.

A leading example in this context is Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). From early 2023 to November, John Deere's stock experienced limited movement, reflecting the broader economic concerns impacting capital-intensive industries. However, investor sentiment has shown signs of change, with the Federal Reserve signaling a potential shift in monetary policy. This shift encouraged me to revisit the company after I rated it a hold in 2022. This article will present my thesis for leaving my rating at a HOLD.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, and more. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, related loaders, and attachments. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, and more. The Financial Services segment finances agriculture, turf, construction, and forestry equipment sales and leases.

Fundamentals

Sales of Deere & Company surged over the last decade by 62%. The increase is primarily attributed to organic growth strategies and the use of M&A to enhance its value proposition and enable price increases. This growth reflects Deere's strong execution and adaptability to market demands, particularly in the agricultural and construction equipment sectors. While the company has engaged in M&A to bolster its market position, these moves have been more about expanding capabilities than increasing market share. As reported on Seeking Alpha, the analysts' consensus predicts a contraction in Deere's sales, expecting a decline at an approximate annual rate of -5% in the medium term, presenting a possible end of the positive cycle.

The EPS (earnings per share) has impressively increased by 275% over the past decade, proving that the company has executed well. This remarkable EPS growth is primarily driven by substantial sales growth, margin expansion through efficient operations, and strategic leverage of acquisitions to enhance its competitive edge in the market. Additionally, share buybacks have played a significant role in bolstering EPS. However, there is a note of caution from analyst consensus on Seeking Alpha in the future, which anticipates a downturn in Deere's EPS. They project a decline at an estimated annual rate of approximately 4% in the medium term due to a possible end of the cycle and a more challenging environment.

The company is committed to returning capital to shareholders via dividends, consistently paying dividends without reduction for the past 30 years. The dividend was frozen for one year during the pandemic but has been raised since. As of February 2024, the dividend is 22.5% higher than in February 2023, reflecting the company's outstanding performance. Currently, Deere offers a dividend yield of 1.35% and maintains a low payout ratio of 14%, indicators of a safe and sustainable dividend. However, with forecasts predicting a decline in EPS in the medium term, investors might need to lower their expectations for future dividend growth in the medium term.

In addition to dividends, the company has consistently used buybacks for capital returns. The effectiveness of buybacks in supporting EPS growth is evident, as they reduce the total number of outstanding shares, thereby increasing the profit attributable to each share. Over the last decade, Deere & Company has been reducing its share count by a substantial 24%. This aggressive approach to share repurchases underscores the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Looking ahead, the company has expressed intentions to continue buybacks through 2024, and the more attractive the valuation, the more impactful the buybacks.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio, when using the forecasted EPS for 2024, is 14. This ratio is higher than a year ago, reflecting a shift in market sentiment and valuation metrics. However, it's important to note that this current P/E is significantly lower than two years ago. The primary driver behind this fluctuating P/E ratio is the market's expectations of an EPS decline for the company in the near future. As EPS forecasts decline in 2024, it naturally impacts the P/E ratio, leading to an anticipated increase.

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes that the company is fairly valued at most. The average P/E ratio of Deere & Company over the last two decades was 14.77, while the current one is 13.91. So, the company's P/E suggests a slight undervaluation. However, the company is dealing with a declining EPS in 2024, and if it drags to 2025 and further due to the end of a cycle, the P/E ratio will increase significantly, and the company will be far away from reaching its average growth rate of 14.5%.

Opportunities

A prominent growth opportunity for Deere & Company is technology. The focus on technology and precision agriculture presents a significant growth opportunity. With the increasing adoption of technologies like See & Spray and Gen-5 display operating systems, the company is positioned to enhance the efficiency and productivity of its customers. These technological advancements are for new models and retrofits, expanding the potential market significantly. The latest products allow the company to accelerate the acquisition of new products, as the difference is vast. It can shorten the down part of the cycle to a year.

"We successfully launched See & Spray ultimate for model year 2024... targeting a significant push for premium into the installed base in 2025, supported by our solutions-as-a-service business model."

(Brent Norwood - Director of IR, Q3 conference call)

Deere & Company's robust cash flow and strong balance sheet are also significant growth opportunities during times of uncertainty. It enables continued investment in R&D and new product development. This financial health allows the company to innovate and stay ahead in a competitive market, especially in developing solutions that reduce emissions and operational costs for customers. It also allows the company to participate in the M&A realm and acquire peers for a more attractive price.

"We plan to maintain a similar investment level in R&D next year... significant new product development... alternative propulsion solutions that are going to reduce emissions and reduce cost for our customers."

(Josh Jepsen – CFO, Q3 conference call)

Another short to medium-term opportunity that can lower the impact of the medium-term decline in EPS is inventory optimization. The company's disciplined approach to inventory management, especially in North America, positions it well to align production with market demand. This strategic alignment is critical in maintaining pricing power and avoiding inventory glut, especially in large agricultural equipment. This can support margins above 20%.

"Our teams did a tremendous job in 2023 managing North America production in-line with retail demand... ending fiscal year inventory - ending fiscal year inventory is down 22% from its intra-year high in May and down nearly 40% below the 10-year average."

(Brent Norwood - Director of IR, Q3 conference call)

Risks

The most prominent risk is the decline in sales, as the cycle may be coming to an end. The forecasted decline in demand for large agricultural equipment in key markets like North America and Europe poses a risk. This decline is attributed to lower commodity prices, high-interest rates, and changing farm fundamentals, which may impact Deere's sales volume by up to 15%. If this down cycle is prolonged, it may significantly affect the share price, as the analysts estimate sales in 2025.

"We expect large agriculture equipment industry sales in the U.S. and Canada to decline 10% to 15%... reflecting softening sales on the heels of three years of strong demand."

(Josh Rohleder - Manager of Investor Communications, Q3 conference call)

Another medium-term risk is the construction and forestry market's uncertainty, particularly in the housing and commercial investment sectors. This uncertainty and mixed market dynamics could affect Deere's performance in these segments. Higher rates make it harder to finance new construction and new construction tools. Therefore, there is a softer demand due to less construction, and builders will try to use their old equipment for longer.

"The construction and forestry market demand outlook remains mixed with uncertainty in housing and commercial investments, partially offset by tailwinds from mega projects and infrastructure spending."

(Josh Rohleder - Manager of Investor Communications, Q3 conference call)

The last risk is short-term at the moment, and inflation still makes it harder to control costs. Therefore, the company sees that increased production costs, particularly labor, could impact Deere's profitability. Despite efforts to manage costs, inflationary pressures in specific areas may pose challenges in maintaining margins, and if the inflation spikes again, margins may be squeezed towards 15% again.

"Our goal from a cost management perspective is to really neutralize all of the - to the extent possible the production cost inflation in next year... Labor would be the largest inflationary item within the production cost bucket for us."

(Brent Norwood - Director of IR, Q3 conference call)

Conclusions

Deere & Company is a leading player in the agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment industries. The company offers solid fundamentals with a long track record of capital returns. The company's significant technological investments, such as precision agriculture and advanced machinery, underscore its commitment to future growth and efficiency improvements. With solid cash flow and disciplined inventory management, Deere can navigate the dynamic market landscape, maintain pricing power, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

However, Deere faces notable challenges, primarily from forecasted demand declines within key segments and inflationary pressures, particularly in labor costs. The mixed outlook in the construction and forestry markets, compounded by uncertainties in global economic conditions and interest rate fluctuations, adds to the complexity of its operational environment. I believe the current valuation, which aligns with the historical valuation, doesn't consider all the challenges, and there is not enough margin of safety. Thus, while I don't think the company is overvalued, I believe it is a HOLD unless we see a P/E ratio of 10-12.