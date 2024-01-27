Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deere & Company Is Still Solid And Still A Hold

Jan. 27, 2024 4:15 AM ETDeere & Company (DE) Stock
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.14K Followers

Summary

  • Deere & Company has shown resilience and strong fundamentals in the industrial sector, making it an interesting investment option.
  • Sales and EPS growth have been impressive over the past decade, but there are concerns about a possible decline in the medium term.
  • The company is a HOLD as despite the opportunities, risks include a potential decline in sales and not enough margin of safety.

Modern agricultural tractor John Deere series 6155M

tanyss/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In times of economic uncertainties, the industrial sector often presents a mix of challenges and opportunities due to its cyclicality. Investors tend to gravitate towards companies with stable performance and lower sensitivity to economic cycles, especially

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.14K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.