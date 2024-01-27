izusek

We previously covered Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in October 2023, discussing its excellent dividend prospects then, thanks to the highly competent management team, healthier balance sheet, and reduced operating expenses.

Combined with its improved Capesize TCE rates compared to the dry bulk spot rates and its pre-pandemic rates, we had continued to rate the stock as a Buy then.

In this article, we shall discuss why the GNK stock has been temporarily downgraded to a Hold now, with the growing optimism embedded in its stock valuations and prices likely offering minimal returns ahead.

Combined with the back loaded FQ4'23 reserve guidance of $19.5M, the dry bulker's dividend investment thesis may be temporarily disappointing indeed.

The Dry Bulk Investment Thesis Remains Optimistic - But You May Have Missed The Boat

For now, GNK has reported impacted FQ3'23 voyage revenues of $83.36M (-7.9% QoQ/ -38.7% YoY), adj EBITDA of $14.6M (-51.3% QoQ/ -75.7% YoY), and adj EBITDA margins of 17.5% (-15.6 points QoQ/ -26.8 YoY).

Much of the headwind is attributed to the underwhelming fleet-wide TCE rates of $12.08K (-22.3% QoQ/ -48.8% YoY) and growing Daily Vessel Operating Expenses [DVOE] of $6.11K per vessel (+8.3% QoQ/ +12.1% YoY), with $6K of DVOE projected in FQ4'23 (-1.8% QoQ/ +18.4% YoY).

With expenses rising and contracted TCE rates falling, it is understandable why its bottom line generation has been negatively affected, though part of the expenses are attributed to one-time costs.

On the other hand, readers must also note that GNK's revenues are mostly exposed to the spot market-related time charters at $55.45M (+21.5% QoQ/ -27.3% YoY), or the equivalent 66.5% of its total voyage revenues in the latest quarter (-16.2 points QoQ/ -22.7 YoY).

With the management already guiding an estimated FQ4'23 fleet-wide TCE rates of $16.66K (+37.9% QoQ/ -13.8% YoY), thanks to the rising Capesize rates of $20.83K (+35% QoQ/ +8.3% YoY) and Ultra/Supra rates of $14.63K (+49.5% QoQ/ -43.4% YoY), it appears that we may see excellent next quarter results ahead.

This is on top of the expanding Baltic Dry Index [BDI] to $1.5K as of January 24, 2024, up by +8.6% from the November 2023 bottom of $1.38K, by +15.3% from the January 2024 bottom of $1.3K, and by +10.2% the 2019 average of $1.36K.

These numbers imply that we may see GNK record a similarly excellent performance in FQ1'24, with the BDI appearing to hold steady over the past week.

While the ongoing Red Sea debacle has yet to spread to the dry bulk industry, with 7% of the global dry bulk shipping potentially affected in the intermediate term, we may see the elevated BDI/ TCE rates persist for a little longer until these issues are resolved.

This is on top of the potentially longer mileage for part of GNK's future voyage, with Genco Picardy already targeted twice at the time of writing.

GNK Valuations

And it is for these reasons that we can understand why Mr. Market has awarded the GNK stock with the higher FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation of 8.33x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow valuation of 7.88x.

This is compared to its 1Y mean of 5.36x/ 4.50x and pre-pandemic mean of 5.79x/ 5.97x, though still lagging behind the sector median of 11.61x/ 13.90x, respectively.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Perhaps this is attributed the optimistic consensus forward estimates, with GNK expected to generate impressive adj EBITDA margins of over ~40% through FY2025.

While these numbers pale in comparison to the hyper-pandemic margins of nearly ~60%, readers must note that these are much improved that its pre-pandemic averages of ~30%.

Most importantly, the GNK management has made great efforts to deleverage to a long-term debt situation of $139.99M (-5.5% QoQ/ -19.1% YoY/ -66.1% from FY2019 levels), aside from the new $500M revolving credit facility.

This feat is impressive indeed, despite the consistent fleet renewal across its capacity with an average age of 11.5 years as of November 27, 2023 (-0.2 years QoQ/ +0.8 YoY), compared to the 9.7 years reported in Q4'19.

As a result, we believe that GNK remains well positioned to take advantage of the TCE tailwinds, further aided by the Fed's supposed rate pivot from Q1'24 onwards.

Though the process may be prolonged, with the macroeconomic outlook expected to normalize only by 2026, we believe that the dry bulker's Effective Interest Rate of 8.71% by the latest quarter (+0.32 points QoQ/ +3.37 YoY/ +3.4 from 2019 averages) may moderate from henceforth.

This may also bring down the dry bulker's annualized interest expenses from the $7.96M reported in the latest quarter (-6.5% QoQ/ -12.3% YoY), providing further tailwinds to its bottom line.

So, Is GNK Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

GNK 2Y Stock Price

As a result of these tailwinds, it is also unsurprising that GNK has rapidly broken out of its 50/ 100/ 200 days moving averages over the past few weeks, with it likely to retest its next resistance levels of $18s in the near-term.

Then again, here is where we want to caution interested investors, since it remains to be seen if it is still a viable dividend investment thesis here.

This is because of GNK's narrowed projected forward yield of 3.4%, based on its latest quarterly payout of $0.15 per share. This yield is notably lower than its 4Y average yields of 8.37%, though still expanded from the sector median of 1.47%.

In addition, readers must also note that the management has been adjusting their voluntary quarterly reserves from the fixed sum of $10.75M since FQ1'23 at $2.19M, FQ2'23 at $9.92M, and FQ3'23 at $4.4M to focus on shareholder payouts. This naturally impacts its cash on balance sheet to $48.63M (-6.4% QoQ/ -31.7% YoY) by the latest quarter.

Combined with the management's back-loaded FQ4'23 reserve guidance of $19.5M, anyone hoping for a massive payout in the upcoming quarter must temper their expectations indeed.

As a result of these factors, the GNK stock is only suitable for existing investors looking to DRIP.

Otherwise, we urge new investors to wait for a moderate retracement, due to the reduced risk/ reward ratio at current levels and potential returns, compared to the US Treasury Yields of between 4.03% and 5.35%.