Ring Energy's (NYSE:REI) projected free cash flow for 2024 has gone down a bit due to weaker commodity prices since I looked at it a few months ago. Ring is also dealing with increased interest costs compared to earlier in the year, with its credit facility interest rate reaching over 9%.

Despite this, Ring should still be able to generate over $60 million in free cash flow in 2024 while maintaining production levels. This would be around $0.33 per share in free cash flow, allowing it to reduce its leverage to 1.4x by the end of 2024.

I estimate Ring's value at approximately $2.70 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil now. This is down modestly from my October valuation due to lowered near-term free cash flow expectations. Ring is a relatively risky stock due to its higher than ideal leverage, but should have plenty of upside if it reduce its leverage closer to 1.0x over the next year or two.

Payments And Divestitures

Ring made the final payment for its Founders acquisition in December 2023. It had a $15 million deferred payment due around December 15, but this was reduced to $11.9 million due to purchase price adjustments. Ring also made a minor divestiture of Gaines County assets for $1.5 million.

Q4 2023 Free Cash Flow

Ring expected approximately 19,200 BOEPD (69% oil) production in Q4 2023, which includes a full quarter's contribution from its Founders acquisition. Prices for natural gas and NGLs in Q4 2023 looked to be fairly similar to Q3 2023. This means that Ring is likely to realize a relatively low amount (single digits per BOE) for its non-oil production in Q4 2023, with oil making up 95+% of its unhedged revenue in the quarter.

I estimate that Ring could generate around $16 million in free cash flow in Q4 2023. This would leave it with approximately $422 million in net debt after factoring in its Founders acquisition payment and its Gaines County divestiture.

Ring's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $600 million, with its next redetermination scheduled for Spring 2024, so it has a reasonable amount of borrowing capacity there. However, it would be prudent for Ring to focus on debt reduction during 2024 and not make any more cash-based acquisitions for now.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Based on current strip prices (including around $77 WTI oil), Ring is projected to generate $382 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges now. Ring's 2024 hedges would have approximately $6 million in negative value at current strip prices.

This scenario assumes that Ring goes with a maintenance (compared to Q4 2023 production) capex budget in 2024.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,835,520 $76.00 $367 NGLs 1,051,200 $11.50 $12 Natural Gas 6,727,680 $0.50 $3 Hedge Value -$6 Total Revenue $376 Click to enlarge

Ring is now projected to generate $64 million in free cash flow in 2024 based on current strip prices. Ring's interest costs may be fairly significant with the weighted-average interest rate on its credit facility borrowings ending up at 9.2% in Q3 2023.

$ Million Production Expenses $75 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $26 Cash G&A $20 Capital Expenditures $155 Cash Interest Expense $36 Total Cash Expenditures $312 Click to enlarge

In this maintenance capex scenario, Ring would end 2024 with $358 million in net debt. This would be leverage of 1.4x, which is relatively high for an upstream company these days. However, Ring would still have around $241 million in borrowing capacity remaining, allowing for a small amount of letters of credit.

Notes On Valuation

Ring should be able to generate approximately $0.33 per share in free cash flow in 2024 while maintaining production levels. This would be around a 24% free cash flow yield at Ring's current $1.39 share price. However, Ring's debt accounts for approximately 60% of its current enterprise value. Ring's 2024 free cash flow (excluding interest costs) would be around $100 million, while its current enterprise value (based on YE 2023 net debt) is $694 million. Ring's free cash flow yield (adjusted to exclude interest costs) would be around 14% compared to its current enterprise value.

I have trimmed Ring's estimated value to $2.70 per share in a long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas scenario due to weaker near-term free cash flow expectations compared to a few months ago.

Generally those commodity prices should work for Ring though as it could generate $0.40 per share in 2025 free cash flow at benchmark prices of $75 oil and $3.75 gas (assuming that it reduces its net debt to $358 million by the end of 2024).

Conclusion

Ring Energy should still be able to generate over $60 million in free cash flow during 2024 at current strip prices despite weaker strip prices compared to a few months ago.

It has a decent amount of borrowing capacity under its credit facility, although I believe it should not make any additional significant acquisitions utilizing cash until it can pay down its debt some more. Ring's interest costs may end up at approximately $5 per BOE in 2024 due to it now paying a 9+% interest rate on its credit facility debt.

I do believe that Ring has a decent amount of upside (close to double its current share price) in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment. Ring's market cap makes up only around 40% of its current enterprise value, so it has a fair bit of torque to improved commodity prices and/or solid results. Due to its relatively high leverage (projected at 1.4x at the end of 2024), Ring is also fairly risky though.