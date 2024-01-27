JHVEPhoto

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) shares fell by nearly 5% on Wednesday after reporting disappointing results and guidance, adding to a year of underperformance with shares only up about 5%. The stock has been a disappointing performer since October, when I rated it a “buy,” arguing its solid growth prospects justified its premium valuation. With shares down 15% and new results, it is a good time to evaluate whether the thesis is broken or whether investors should continue to buy shares. While I am reducing my price target, given how much shares have fallen, I would still be a buyer.

In the company’s fourth quarter, Baker Hughes reported adjusted EPS of $0.51, which beat estimates by $0.03, even as revenue fell $90 million short at $6.8 billion (still up 16% from last year). For the full year, Baker Hughes grew adjusted earnings by 76% to $1.60 and free cash flow by 83% to $2 billion. 2023 represented a year of solid growth and cash flow for the company as it benefited from a recovery in traditional oil & gas activity as well as growth in its LNG offerings. However, there is a concern this growth momentum is slowing.

Turning to its biggest division first, Oil Field Services and Equipment (OFSE) revenue rose 11% from last year to $4 billion. For the full year, revenue growth was 16%. EBITDA margins expanded by 80bp from last year to 17.9%. North American activity slowed 4% from last quarter, while international was up ~2%. The company also has a $3.5 billion backlog, which is up 37% from last year. OFSE is relatively short-cycle work, and so backlogs typically represents less than one quarter’s revenue. Frankly, there was nothing in this segment’s numbers to dislike, but the outlook was cautious.

Baker gets about 28% of its oil field services revenue in North America, and here it expects revenue to fall low to mid-single digits. That is a more pessimistic outlook than peers, and hopefully, this represents a more conservative guidance than a sign of lost market share. International revenue is expected to grow high single-digits, and this is where the company gets the majority of oil services revenue. Still, that outlook is also more cautious than in the past and represents a “deceleration” from its current pace.

Over the past few months, we have seen oil prices fall, which has likely caused some producers to pull back capital expenditure plans, thereby reducing demand for oil field servicers. Because fracking is relatively short cycle unlike deepwater where projects can produce meaningful oil for over a decade, North American capital spending is particularly sensitive to oil prices. Still, I think it is important to note that 2023 cap-ex spending in the oil & gas industry was only at 2007 levels, not even factoring in any cost inflation. We also are well below the boom years in 2012-2014, when companies were over-spending. Given demand for fossil fuels is still rising, albeit slowly, I continue to see the need for ongoing spending growth globally to provide the necessary supply, which is why I view BKR’s 4+% medium-term growth outlook here as reasonable.

While OFSE is delivering solid results, much of BKR’s premium valuation comes from Industrial & Energy Technology (IET), which grew by 24% to $2.9 billion; for the full year, it grew revenue by 28% or by $2.2 billion. EBITDA margins did expand 110bp sequentially, but they were down from 18.4% last year, given lower margin equipment has been gaining as a share of sales relative to higher margin services. While revenue was solid, this margin deterioration is something to pay attention given management’s longer-term margin expansion targets (more below).

IET orders again passed $3 billion, but they were down from $4.3 billion last quarter as gas tech equipment fell from $2.8 billion to $1.3 billion. Still, there was a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio here. Because IET continues to receive more in orders than it delivers, its backlog has grown to nearly $30 billion from $25 billion a year ago.

About 50% of IET is tied to LNG, where management sees 2% growth next year with the other half supporting industries like aerospace, refineries, as well as carbon capture and hydrogen project. Still, LNG is the driver of the optimism around IET, and there are concerns this outlook has dimmed. One challenge is that the Biden Administration is increasing scrutiny on LNG exports given potential climate change concerns, which includes pausing a decision on a major export terminal expansion project. This would represent a significant shift in policy with increased LNG exports critical to helping Europe deal with the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, sometimes decisions like this can be postponed until after elections.

Given the Biden Administration’s focus on isolating Russia and Donald Trump’s focus on increasing US oil & gas production, I do expect increased LNG exports over time. However, this news does add at least the perception of increased political risk around these projects. On the earnings call, management said these delays would not impact 2024 results given the long-term nature of these projects but would have longer-term impacts. However, 2024 guidance does raise concerns that there is some chilling impact from increased regulatory scrutiny.

As you can see below, Baker’s 2024 guidance implies 8% revenue growth this year. OFSE is expected to grow by 5.8% while IET is expected to grow by 10.9%. That is a meaningful drop-off in IET from 20+% growth in 2023. Now, some of this is due to having a larger base. Still, at the midpoint, IET revenue will grow just $1.1 billion in 2024—half of the 2023 growth. Additionally, IET orders will be down from 2023’s $14 billion to about $12.5 billion.

While this is still a book-to-bill above 1x, declining orders and slowing revenue growth is a concern, especially when coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment and the fact that Europe has migrated away from Russian gas much more easily than most analysts expected.

Baker Hughes

Beyond this, at midpoints, its 2024 outlook assumes an OFSE margin of 17.8% and an IET margin of 15.6%, both down a bit from Q4. Baker Hughes seeks 20% EBITDA margins by 2025 and 2026 in OFSE and IET, respectively. While management reiterated these targets, the lack of progress in 2024 is straining their credulity, particularly in IET. While I continue to believe in the revenue story, on margins, Baker is now very much a “show-me” story, and the market will be hesitant to discount the meaningful potential EPS acceleration from margin expansion until we start to see it. Overall, this guidance does imply $1.90-2.05 in EPS, but it is back half weighted with Q1 revenue forecast at $6.5 billion (or a $26 billion annual run rate). Combined with a more cautious drilling outlook and weaker orders, the back-weighted nature of revenue guidance has likely added to market skepticism.

Despite these negatives, I would note this guidance is consistent with my October piece in which I argued that BKR should earn $1.80 over Q3 2023-Q2 2024 with an exit rate of closer to $2 in EPS. On top of that, Baker does have a strong balance sheet, with just 0.9x net debt/EBITDA leverage. Last year, it did $1.3 billion of buybacks and dividends, and it paid down $650 million of debt in Q4. I would expect continued capital returns in 2024, at a similar or slightly higher pace.

While Baker Hughes’s 2024 earnings guidance is in keeping with my expectations, its slow progress on margins and new uncertainty around long-term LNG growth will weigh on its potential multiple expansion. Today, shares are just 15x earnings. My prior $40 target (or ~20x earnings) is likely too ambitious until there is clarity on these issues. Investors should also continue to closely track IET orders, if we see orders fall below the $3 billion quarterly run-rate, that would be a concerning sign that this LNG slowdown is even more pervasive than feared.

Given my view that LNG capacity will grow and that upstream capital spending will rise over multiple years to meet demand, I do think the Baker Hughes growth story will play out for investors, and at 15x, a lot of pessimism is now in the price. While I was initially early, I would still buy here and see shares at least getting back into the mid-$30’s or 17-18x earnings.