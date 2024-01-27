Tourlite Capital Management Q4 2023 Investor Letter

Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

To My Partners:

Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class returned 1.1% for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 and 8.8% for the full year. The fund has returned 14.3% since inception in April 2022, compared to 8.4% for the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) and 0.5% for the Russell 2000 (RTY).1,2

Fourth Quarter 2023 2023 Since Inception (April 2022) Tourlite Founders 1.1% 8.8% 14.3% S&P 500 11.7% 26.3% 8.4% Russell 2000 14.0% 16.9% 0.5% HFRI Equity Market Neutral 1.7% 5.9% 7.7% HFRI Equity Hedge Index3 5.5% 10.4% 3.7% Click to enlarge

Gross Contribution & Portfolio Exposures

Gross P&L Q4 2023 Gross P&L 2023 Dollar Exposure Beta-Adjusted Exposure4 Fundamental Longs 17.2% 29.7% 91% 133% Fundamental Shorts (14.5%) (9.1%) (77%) (118%) Indexes / Hedges5 (0.5%) (5.8%) (6%) (12%) Gross: 174% Gross: 263% Gross Contribution 2.2% 14.8% Net: 8% Net: 3% Click to enlarge

In recent quarters, we have delineated "special situation" investments from longs and shorts.

Recognizing the broad nature of "special situations" and how many positions fit this description (e.g., Roivant, Esperion), we find it clearer to present contributions by consolidating these positions within their respective longs, shorts, and hedges.

Portfolio Update

At the end of the quarter, our portfolio's sector concentration represented: consumer (~40%), industrial (~40%), technology (~10%), other (~10%).[1] During the fourth quarter, net exposure continued to remain low, and our gross exposure was around 175%, just below our expected range.

Portfolio Exposures[7]

Long Exposure Short Exposure Top 5 Positions 56% (22%) Top 10 Positions 79% (37%) Total Portfolio 91% (83%) Click to enlarge

Performance Commentary

In 2023, both our long and short portfolios were positive contributors to performance. Our short performance reflects two special situations, and their respected hedges, from the third quarter. We have been pleased with the fund's overall performance, which has successfully captured spread between our longs and shorts. Despite our limited exposure to large-cap technology, we are happy to be within a percentage of the S&P500 and to have outperformed the Russell 2000, offering a more accurate reflection of our portfolio.

While we have generated alpha over the first 20 months, we acknowledge that our performance could have been substantially better by addressing a few larger detractors. As we continually enhance our processes, we are well-positioned entering 2024. We remain committed to the "seal the leaky bucket" concept we discussed in our second quarter letter.

Relative Performance of Long & Short Portfolio[8]

Gross P&L Adj. For Hedges9 Relative to S&P 500 Relative to Russell 2023 Longs 28.3% 2.0% 11.4% Shorts (13.5%) 12.8% 3.4% Since Inception (April 2022) Longs 7.8% (0.6%) 7.3% Shorts 7.3% 15.7% 7.8% Click to enlarge

Q4 Performance Commentary

The fourth quarter began with a strong October but followed by an equal decline in November. Two catalyst shorts were the primary drivers for this. As our conviction in these positions grew and their share prices declined in October, we continued to add to our positions. Although we expected sustained selling pressure, the absence of share sales resulted in higher-than-expected gains in the share prices. As fundamentals support a much lower share price, we believed the near-term catalyst of issuing equity would limit near term upside. As the share price increased, we covered a portion of our short position to proactively manage risk.

Fourth Quarter Gainers & Detractors

Gainers Detractors FTAI Aviation Short A APi Group Technology Long Esperion Short B FTAI Infrastructure Short B Kyndryl Latch Click to enlarge

Full Year Gainers & Detractors

Gainers Detractors FTAI Aviation Technology Long APi Group Technology Consumer Long Event Driven Short B Kyndryl Perimeter Solutions Provention Bio Technology Long Click to enlarge

Top Gainers - Fourth Quarter

1. FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI has been a significant positive contributor to the fund in 2023. Our initial position was based on the belief that FTAI was undervalued for a couple of reasons. Firstly, its structure as a partnership limited ownership by funds and indexes, and FTAI has since simplified its structure as a C-Corp. Secondly, the spin-off of its infrastructure business simplified FTAI as a pureplay aviation business. Over the past year, the aviation segment saw a meaningful inflection in business fundamentals and FTAI's modular factory continued to prove as a time-efficient and low-cost solution. With repeated customers and plans for growth, along with the introduction of PMA parts, FTAI's aerospace segment is expected to witness significant cash flow growth.

2. APi Group (APG)

APG continues to be an attractive business with a well-aligned management team. Despite operational improvements, its FCF yield is still twice that of its peers, even with a higher proportion of recurring revenue. The ongoing integration of Chubb and the emphasis on expanding their recurring, higher-margin services revenue provides room for further margin expansion. We believe the further integration of Chubb continues to present a meaningful catalyst for share appreciation this year.

3. Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Our thesis was driven by a catalyst tied to a significant litigation payout expected in Q1 2024. As the year ended, Esperion's stock saw substantial appreciation. The $125 million settlement received in January, while falling short of the initial $300 million expectation, extended the business's cash runway. Due to the stock selling off on the litigation announcement, it resulted in a small detraction from performance in January. As our thesis has played out, we exited our position in January.

4. FTAI Infrastructure (FIP)

FIP remains an attractive and overlooked opportunity. The priority this year will be to redeem the preferred stock, followed by the refinancing of the 10.5% holding company debt. With Jefferson Terminal steadily increasing throughput volumes from signed contracts, we anticipate the potential sale of Jefferson Terminal this year. The tax-free proceeds from this sale would go towards redeeming the preferred, marking the initial step in unlocking the value embedded in the Transtar asset, which we believe exceeds the current market cap of FIP.

5. Kyndryl (KD)

Despite making strong progress in its post spin-off initiatives and receiving multiple sellside upgrades, we believe Kyndryl remains undervalued. Current gross margins are significantly below normalized levels, and a significant portion of their new high-margin signings are still in backlog. Over the next two years, we anticipate high-margin signings to comprise over 60% of revenue, leading to incremental gross margins of approximately 4%. While operating in a capital-intensive industry, Kyndryl exhibits characteristics of a resilient business: predictable revenue from long-term contracts (>5 years), customer stickiness, and the ability to pass on inflationary costs. There remains ongoing work to address a sizable unprofitable account.

Top Detractors - Fourth Quarter

1 & 3. Catalyst Shorts A & B

We maintain short positions in the two companies mentioned in our Q3 letter. Despite temporary setbacks and volatility during the quarter, we believe these companies are overvalued and anticipate near-term selling pressure. The current valuations, both standalone and relative to peers, indicate opportunities, especially with recent lockup expirations and one company facing urgent capital needs. We expect continued downward pressure on their share prices.

2. Technology Long

In the first half of 2023, we initiated a position in a promising small-cap tech firm operating in a regulated sector. Despite facing temporary setbacks, we believe the business offers significant upside due to its leading market position and solid growth potential. The current valuation, trading at less than 1x sales and 3x gross profit, presents a compelling opportunity compared to larger peers. The management team, deeply invested in the company, and several upcoming catalysts, including a potential uplisting, provide confidence in the long-term prospects of the business.

4. Short C

In the quarter, we initiated a short position in a classic pump-and-dump scenario. Despite beating revenue expectations with inflated accounts receivable from low-quality customers, the stock surged by over 50%. In the following two weeks, it skyrocketed almost fivefold. Although our timing was early and the share price doubled after our short initiation, we adjusted our exposure to mitigate risks.

Notably, members of the company's management and board have a track record of involvement in pump-and-dump situations. One director has been a director for over 15 companies that have experienced greater than 90% declines in their share prices. We believe this company is next.

During Q1, we acquired a position in Latch recognizing the value of Latch's technology that far exceeded its share price. Despite outstanding financials, our acquisition took place when shares were trading well below the $1.50 per share indicated on Latch's balance sheet. Our research unveiled a significant reduction in expenses and cash burn.

In May, Latch made a notable move by announcing its acquisition of Honest Day's Work for $22 million in stock. This acquisition brought Honest Day's Work founder, Jamie Siminoff, founder of Ring (acquired by Amazon), on as CEO. On June 21st, we published an overview of our thesis on our website, Tourlite Capital Management, and Twitter.

As of August 10th, Latch was delisted from the Nasdaq due to the Company's inability to file restated financials. As a result, Latch's shares fell over 50% and gave back a significant amount of our prior gains. While not impactful to the underlying business, this is expected to significantly reduce liquidity. Based on our conversations with management, we believe the company remains committed to restating its financial statements and eventually uplisting back to a major exchange.

Latch, and our undisclosed small-cap technology long, likely faced tax-loss selling towards the end of the year. This created downward pressure on the share prices while missing out on the end-of-year market rally with the absence of index buying.

Top Gainers - Full Year (not mentioned above)

Event Driven Investment

During the third quarter, we initiated positions in two event-driven arbitrage opportunities, both positive contributors to performance. In both instances, we identified concrete catalysts that would lead to the price convergence of two securities with the same economic values.

In 2022, we acknowledged that certain investments in the special situation category, although characterized by high risk-to-reward ratios, had underperformed. However, in Q3, we strategically entered multiple investments in this category that substantially boosted the fund's overall performance.

Provention Bio (PRVB)

In October 2022, we shared our findings on our website, Tourlite Capital Management, and Twitter. Following the FDA approval on November 17th, we maintained a position in Provention, anticipating an acquisition by Sanofi. In March, Sanofi (SAN FP) announced the acquisition at $25 per share, and we subsequently exited our position.

Top Detractors - Full Year (not mentioned above)

Undisclosed Consumer Long

We discussed this position in our third quarter letter. After being one of our largest contributors in 2022, this consumer rollup has had a negative impact on the fund's performance this year. Samestore sales (SSS) have experienced a slowdown, largely due to challenging comparisons with the previous fiscal year. However, this slowdown created an opportunity for management to be proactive in repurchasing shares, which should reward long-term shareholders. While we believe the business' valuation is attractive in its current state, part of our thesis relies on management's ability to pursue additional acquisitions at accretive multiples. This business consistently generates robust cash flow, and the balance sheet remains strong, supported by substantial real estate holdings. Furthermore, management has consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a substantial stake in the company.

Perimeter Solutions

We exited our Perimeter position in the second quarter. We discussed this in detail in our second quarter letter. For your reference, we have attached this commentary in the appendix below.

Technology Long

In the third quarter, we invested in a business with substantial optionality and a significant cash balance, representing nearly two-thirds of its market value. While we expected new management to lead to an inflection in the underlying fundamentals, a weaker advertising environment has negatively impacted the business. We exited this position in the fourth quarter.

Update on Select Positions

Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

During the fourth quarter, the fund initiated a significant position in Roivant, a biotech company specializing in consolidating promising drug patents, known as 'vants'. Our thesis is based on the following framework:

Cash value: ROIV's strategic acquisition of Televant (85% ownership) from Pfizer for $45 million in December 2022, followed by the sale of this asset to Roche for $5.2 billion in Q4 2024, showcases management's ability for value creation

Adjusting for the sale proceeds, Roivant has a net cash position of ~$8 per share Immunovant (IMVT) Stake: ROIV's ~50% stake in Immunovant (IMVT) represents ~$4 per share Cash Burn: We forecast Roivant burns ~$2 per share over the next two years ($1 per share annual burn rate) Upside Potential from Other Assets and Litigation: Dermavant, which holds the commercialized drug Vtama, we estimate may be worth ~$3 per share

We estimate the value of additional vants in the pipeline at least $1 per share

Ongoing litigation related to potential patent infringement from COVID vaccines could lead to a settlement worth over $5 per share

Roivant's management is well aligned and takes small asymmetric bets. Adjusting the cash value for two years of burn, along with factoring in the Immunovant stake, these assets are valued at $13 per share, providing a margin of safety to the current share price. We believe Roivant's pipeline and litigation claims offer additional upside to ~$20 per share, with limited downside.

Franklin Covey (FC)

In December, a shareholder sent a letter to the Board urging for a strategic review, focused on the potential sale of the education division, and to accelerate share repurchases. We continue to believe Franklin Covey trades at a significant discount to fair value and the sale of its less attractive education business could provide a catalyst to close the valuation gap.

Market Outlook

Over the past few quarters, we have continued to express our conservative view on the overall equity market outlook. As interest rates continue to increase across the yield curve and underlying economic and company data remains mixed, we continue to hold that belief.

Operational Update

While Florida's warm weather is enjoyable, we are planning to relocate the firm's headquarters to New York later this year. As we continue to grow and expand our team, consolidating our footprint to a single location is in the best interest of our investors.

Closing Thoughts

As we enter 2024, we are optimistic for the fund. We see a favorable setup for many of our long positions, and the recent market rally to close out 2023 has presented ample opportunities for compelling short ideas. Your trust and support are appreciated, and I'm available for any questions. The fund is currently open to new subscriptions. Qualified clients can reach out to ir@tourlitecapital.com.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey G. Cherkin

Appendix

Perimeter Solutions (PRM)

From our 2023 Second Quarter Investor Letter:

We have previously discussed our investment in Perimeter in several of our previous letters. While we maintain belief in the company's competitive advantages and its ability to withstand competition from Fortress, we have observed that the market is currently unwilling to look beyond this immediate concern. Consequently, we have made the decision to sell our remaining stake in Perimeter, considering that investors are unlikely to give the company due credit until it proves its ability to maintain its market share.

From the outset of our investment, we anticipated the entry of a competitor into the market, albeit not as soon as it appears it will actually occur. Despite Perimeter's decent earnings report on May 10th, the market reacted negatively to the news of Compass Minerals acquiring the remaining interest in Fortress. This development led market participants to speculate that Compass Minerals might allocate resources towards disrupting Perimeter's market share.

In retrospect, the optimal opportunity to exit our position would have been in December when news of Fortress's approval became widely known. This would have mitigated the impact of the subsequent developments.

While we acknowledge the competitive landscape and the market's response, it's important to note that our decision to sell our stake in Perimeter reflects our uncertainty regarding the timing of the market's perception aligning with our own. We will continue to closely monitor the situation. At the current time, we believe there are better opportunities to allocate the fund's capital.

