Politics And The Markets 02/03/24

Feb. 03, 2024 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (12)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (12.32K)
"President Dotard doesn’t remember declaring war on one-third of the country, smearing them as White Supremacists, discriminating against them in employment, and jailing J6ers, while lawfaring their preferred candidate.

You are indeed my enemy, Mr. President. We are not in the “politics” frame when you jail people for protesting.

(NPCs are invited to demonstrate how brainwashed they are by insisting it was an insurrection.) twitter.com/...

"He said, we are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies."

...said the man leading a literal invasion of this country by millions of foreigners, intent on destroying our nation, our culture, our democracy.

If you want to appeal to me, President Brandon, appeal to MY interests, MY concerns, MY vote. Do not try to simply supplant my vote with the votes of millions of foreigners, and do not expect me to feel anything apart from utter hatred when I witness what you are doing. YOU hate ME, thus I return the favor.

The fake media probably is lapping up this swill with a spoon, but no one with a functioning brain is.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (30.01K)
Give it a few more months and Republicans will be in full-blown panic mode slipping into their calico dresses and pumps and heading to the lifeboats. How do we know:
> President Biden's economy is beginning to perform very well on all fronts.
> President Biden's team has been decisive and effective internationally.
> The GOP is freezing up on key decisions such as immigration reform.
> They're working to rig voting outcomes -- districting, procedures, etc.
> Infighting / blaming is evident and rising within the Republican party.
> Their words/actions are irrational -- convoys, fixation on Taylor Swift, etc.
> Their desire to control others has backfired -- abortion, book bans, etc.
> They can't let go of their dysfunctional past in Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (12.32K)
"WOAH 🇳🇱

The Dutch farmers are now filling up supermarkets with manure in protest of the climate agenda." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (12.32K)
The leftists are now attacking, slandering and smearing the DC Appeals Court judges. twitter.com/... twitter.com/...

So now there is a court Order explaining what did not happen that made it necessary to cancel the March 4 trial?

And the Order says it is because a juror questionnaire did not go out as required to conduct jury selection on time?

Where did someone explain that already when a bunch of poseurs were pushing all kinds of conspiracy theories?

Oh yeah -- it was this guy: twitter.com/...

LMAO! The Left making fools of themselves once again. 😂😅😂🤣

"JUST IN: Judge Chutkan in Trump’s DC election case enters an order officially vacating the jury written questionnaire process & vacating the court’s Pretrial Order, stating it will set a new schedule “if and when the mandate is returned.”?" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (12.32K)
Apparently the Lawfare crew have been working and coaching overtime to give Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold a framework to explain to the Supreme Court how Colorado’s very specific election laws allow for presidential candidates to be disqualified despite meeting all constitutional requirements. State Solicitor General Sharon Stevenson would be the legal mind representing Jena Griswold. This should be an interesting attempt.

Griswold asked the Supreme Court for 15 minutes to explain how Colorado law supersedes the U.S. constitution. In an order announced earlier today, the court has granted Ms. Griswold 10 minutes to make her case. The oral arguments will take place on Thursday, February 8th.

President Trump’s attorneys will have 40 minutes. The Lawfare group “Colorado voters” funded by CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) will have 30 minutes and the Colorado Secretary of State will have 10 minutes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (12.32K)
So the strike in Syria and Iraq is exaggerated and only for show. 85 targets and 125 bombs includes Syria (3 bases) and Iraq (4 bases) to sound good to the American people. It avoided Iran and really did nothing since they had days to move stuff out of harms way. Biden even asked Qatar to let Iran know it was not serious.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (12.32K)
"NYC to pay out $53 MILLION to illegal immigrants in ‘pilot program’ using pre-paid debit cards." twitter.com/...

The amount on each card will vary depending on the size of the family and whether any income is coming in, according to the details of the contract. A family of four, for instance, could be provided nearly $1,000 each month, which comes out to $35 per day for food. Cards will get refilled every 28 days. nypost.com/...

When word gets out about this program, they'll all be heading up to NYC, lol.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (12.32K)
At this very moment, hundreds to thousands of single Chinese men of military age are crossing through Panama on their way to America. The entire effort appears to be supported if not funded by the Chinese government.

Tucker Carlson has an episode on this now. It seems there are many reasons the Chinese are motivated to engage in this operation, but none of those reasons bode well for the USA. Few would argue the current US Government, specifically the Biden administration, is a train wreck of huge proportions, seemingly designed to cause maximum harm to our Country.

The question is, at what point is the line crossed, making the combined actions of the Biden administration an act of treason? What should we be doing about this? Because it appears the Democrat party is fully on board with this plan and is facilitating its implementation. Even to the point of ignoring long-standing laws and refusing to punish or even try perpetrators of these crimes.

It has long been said enemies from within are far more dangerous than the enemies from without. Biden seems to be working overtime to prove that point. While we say Biden, one fully realizes Joe Biden is now a hollow shell. His cognitive abilities are greatly diminished, so it is the people behind the curtain who pull Joe Biden's strings who are the actual perpetrators of these crimes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (12.32K)
The Meese Brief to the DC Appeals Court questions whether private citizen Jack Smith lacks authority to represent the United States, which jurisdictional requirement must exist at all stages of litigation, and which cannot be waived, in filing his Petition for a Writ of Certiorari in the DC Court. www.supremecourt.gov/...

The conclusion reached in that Amici Curiae brief is that "Not clothed in the authority of the federal government, Smith is a modern example of the naked emperor. Improperly appointed, he has no more authority to represent the United States in this Court than Bryce Harper, Taylor Swift, or Jeff Bezos. That fact is sufficient to sink Smith’s petition, and the Court should deny review. We express no views on the merits issues addressed in Smith’s unauthorized petition."

The question is why the DOJ wouldn’t go thru the proceedural steps to appoint a Special Prosecutor in the correct way, dotting i’s, crossing t’s?

Because they never intended these cases to result in convictions. Their only purpose was election interference, to cause President Trump to drop out, once his poll #’s tanked.

Then they would use this "Meese argument" to pull the ripcord, shutting down the Court cases once they had served their purpose.

Are we really supposed to believe that nobody at DOJ knew how they were supposed to appoint a Special Counsel?

"Woops, we didn't know!" just doesn't cut it.

It was intentional, an exit strategy. We will know when they don't attempt to reassign this to a prosecutor that meets the requirements.

In any case, if it gets to the SCOTUS, the Court simply cannot create a legal precedent that allows for unappointed, unconfirmed private citizens to act with the power of a US Attorney and thus to skirt the Constitution so flagrantly.

So the grand jury indictment was empaneled and instructed by one who was not legally empowered to preside over it. (This would include the Florida case as well since he presided over that one, too.)

It's going to get nuts pretty soon.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.32K)
It only took four years, the courage of a handful of independent medical experts who risked their careers by contradicting the federal government, the mainstream media, and the medical establishment, and the fact that something resembling the free press remains viable in this country, thanks largely to the internet.

Now, finally, the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be made known to the public. It confirms the many previous warnings.

It's a research paper entitled “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign” that appeared on the internet at the Cureus Journal of Medical Science. The abstract bears your close reading and then re-reading, especially if you are one of the millions of Americans who did what public health gurus like Dr. Anthony Fauci incessantly told us to do and "followed the science." www.cureus.com/...

The authors of this research paper are highly qualified experts, including, according to Liberty Counsel, "biologist and nutritional epidemiologist M. Nathaniel Mead; research scientist Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.; biostatistician and epidemiologist Russ Wolfinger, Ph.D.; immunologist and biochemist Dr. Jessica Rose; biostatistician and epidemiologist Kris Denhaerynck, Ph.D.; Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Executive Director Steve Kirsch; and cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough."

Don't be surprised when the inevitable assaults are launched in the cooperating mainstream media on these courageous individuals' ethics, training, and research methods. There will be no forgiveness for them because they have stepped in front of a criminally flawed historical narrative and yelled, "Stop!"

Liberty Counsel President and Founder Mat Staver put it well when he said in a statement: “In this exhaustive review paper, these scientists confirm what sound scientific research has been showing for years, that these shots have never been safe nor effective. The FDA and the CDC are supposed to protect the people, but they have become the lapdog of the pharmaceutical industry. This must change.”

And change it will because, sooner or later, the families of many of the legions of victims of the COVID-19 vaccine scam are going to find smart trial lawyers who are willing to file the litigation and hold those responsible legally accountable. The jury awards that will follow will dwarf anything seen before.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (12.32K)
CNN anchor Erica Hill was stunned into silence on Friday morning after a panelist explained to her why illegal immigrants don't stay in Florida.

The exchange came after four illegal immigrants were released from jail with no bail after assaulting two police officers in New York City. As they walked out of the police station, they flipped off the cameras and then, according to the NYPD, got on a bus to flee to California.

During the CNN segment, Jon Miller, who is a law enforcement analyst for CNN, explained how organized these criminal illegal aliens are, noting their rap sheets. He then brings up what NYPD detectives are telling him about why illegal immigrants are coming back to New York. The answer? They'd end up in jail if they stayed in Florida.

That's followed by a period of awkward silence before one of the anchors abruptly ends the segment. twitter.com/...

Yeah, ending the segment was probably for the best, given CNN's political leanings. The truth can be hard to hear sometimes, but Miller is undoubtedly telling the truth. Democrats like to blame Republicans for illegal immigrants overwhelming places like New York and Chicago. The truth is that illegal immigrants want to go there because they know they are immune from the law once they arrive.

If four illegal immigrants can beat up two cops on camera, and be released almost immediately without having to even post bail, there's essentially nothing they can't get away with. Naturally, once they do get released, they just hop on a bus and head to another blue bastion with "bail reform," in this case, California. It's just a matter of time before they strike again.

Bad policies have bad consequences. Even the most liberal of states and cities can only run from that reality for so long. New York voters wanted this. They put people in power who told them they were going to destroy the criminal justice system in the name of social reform. Well, they are now getting what they voted for.

Meanwhile, Florida is run by a governor who takes law and order seriously. That's led to one of the lowest crime rates in any major state in the union. Even Miami, which has historically been a Democrat haven within the Sunshine State, has a crime rate under the national average.

Illegals who commit further crimes aren't going to stay in Florida because they know they'll end up rotting in a jail cell. It's called deterrence. Perhaps New York should try it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (12.32K)
Former Department of Defense chief of staff Kash Patel on Friday excoriated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over his unannounced hospitalization, contending that the recent strikes on U.S. forces in the Middle East and the subsequent U.S. retaliations were in part the result of his breaking the chain of command.

Speaking on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show, Patel insisted that "when you have a Secretary of Defense who lies to the world and breaks the chain of command, and isn't in his office for four or five weeks, this is what happens."

Austin in early January was hospitalized due to complications from a prior surgery. He failed to notify the White House and public for several days and has since apologized for not notifying President Joe Biden.

"And no one has confidence in anything these two say," Patel went on. "And that's just not how it was in a Donald Trump presidency. I mean, that's all you have to ask yourself. Think if one of these instances occurred in the Trump presidency - one, one of the 165 rocket attacks, what would the media be saying?"

The U.S. on Friday conducted strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone strike that killed U.S. troops in Jordan earlier this week. Patel went on to highlight the influence of defense contractors on U.S. policy in the event of an expanding conflict, highlighting Austin's prior service on the board of Raytheon.

"I'm not knocking the work those companies do. I am knocking the suffocating stranglehold they have on Washington, D.C., through the defense industrial complex by just money. And all they want to do is print it," Patel said. "And now at a time of multiple wars, the defense industrial complex is going to be more powerful than ever, and you have reckless statements coming from people in the house and in the Senate about going to war full-on."

"I don't think many of these people recognize what war actually means. Just ask the families who are going to do a dignified transfer, the return of their loved ones who died, because Joe Biden and Secretary Austin couldn't figure out what intelligence to utilize and who to strike and where the enemy was, because they were both literally sleeping," Patel concluded.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

