Politics And The Markets 02/02/24

Feb. 02, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
Political Comments
4K Followers

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (12.29K)
The DNC wants power. The RNC wants money. The DNC uses money to get power. The RNC uses power to get money. The ideology of the DNC drives their donor activity. The donor activity of the RNC drives their ideology. This is the difference between the two clubs, two wings of the same vulture.

The only thing the RNC care about is getting money from their multinational corporate owners. Raising money is the sole function of the RNC. Raising money is not the means to an end, it is the end itself. Apparently, people are starting to catch on:

Here’s a breakdown of the spending categories between the RNC and the DNC:

Floral Arrangements:
RNC: $70,328.00
DNC: $795

Consultants:
RNC: $1,078,279.47
DNC: $114,000

Office Supplies:
RNC: $297,717.64
DNC: $45,005

Limousines:
RNC: $263,127.25
DNC: $7,000

Voter File Maintenance:
RNC: $39,233.50
DNC: $235,865.88

GOTV Texts:
RNC: $86,019
DNC: $1,676,923.29

State Outlays:
RNC: $13,800,200
DNC: $23,835,437

Catherine Englebrecht of True the Vote gives some great perspective: twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (12.29K)
EU Farmers Escalate Protests – France Concedes to Demands

The popular farmer and trucker protests in the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Romania, France and now Belgium are continuing.

Sensing the problematic nature of the uprising, watching the protests escalate to direct confrontation at parliament, and facing considerable political opposition on many domestic issues, the French government of Emmanuel Macron has agreed to the terms of the French farmers. However, the two major labor unions associated with the farmers in France are not asking for the protests to stop until they see the agreement of the French government in writing.

Protesting farmers blockaded multiple roads and camped outside the European parliament building in Brussels on Thursday, ahead of a EU leaders’ summit in the Belgian capital. The demonstrators lit two fires outside and placed their tractors in front of the European parliament building. Farmers have been protesting across Europe against the globalist agenda, rising costs in the agriculture sector and targeted taxes by the various governments.

France’s two major farmers unions announced they would lift country-wide blockades Thursday, shortly after the prime minister introduced new measures aimed at protecting their livelihoods that they described as “tangible progress.”

However, farmer activists who have snarled traffic along major highways around Paris said they would stay put at least another day to see the government commitments in writing, and both unions said they would closely monitor any government implementation.

“We don’t want to hear words of love. What we want is proof of love,” said Thierry Desforges, a farm union member at road blockade of the A6 highway in Chilly-Mazarin, south of Paris.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (12.29K)
A report has revealed how much Joe Biden is losing his “mind” regarding President Trump.

Politico reported Thursday that Biden has taken to describing Trump in incredibly vulgar terms behind closed doors, including calling him a “sick f**k and a “f**king a**hole.”

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick f*ck” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a f**king azzhole the guy is!”

Biden has also lost in private regarding Trump’s support for the January 6th protesters being persecuted by his regime and bullsh*t reports about the 45th president calling American soldiers “losers” and suckers” according to Politico.

Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, had a biting response to Biden’s sick remarks:

It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.

Readers will note that intense feelings of anger and aggression are symptoms in people with dementia. It would not be surprising to find out if the mentally-shot Biden’s outbursts in public and private are related to this awful disease.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.29K)
James O’Keefe has released footage of him chasing Charlie Kraiger down the street after Kraiger, a White House insider, admitted that Joe Biden’s mental health is in decline, and there are closed-door discussions about how to remove Kamala Harris from the 2024 ticket without stirring a “scandal” and giving poor optics to the American people.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on O’Keefe’s undercover dinner date conversation with Charlie Kraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House.

Kraiger says he protects “the networks of the federal agencies, who you give all your information to,” and his team is “the President’s voice” concerning policy making.
After telling O’Keefe that Joe and Kamala will be the nominees in 2024, “sadly,” he divulged the secret discussions about Joe Biden’s mental fitness for a second term and Kamala Harris’ unpopularity within the administration, including with black staff who have “quit on her en masse.”Kraiger added, “She’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be Vice President from the goddamn presidential ticket!”

"FULL REVEAL: The full interaction with Top White House Cyber Official Charlie Kraiger after I take off my glasses and reveal he’s been the subject of an undercover investigation.

“I didn’t have your last name!”

“I don’t know who you are!”

“The President is dedicated to keeping the public data and information secure!”

Kraiger runs out the restaurant, we follow him and ask more questions." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.29K)
According to several reports the Trump election interference case in Washington DC has been removed from the court calendar.

The case has been postponed indefinitely.

The lawsuit against the former US President was originally scheduled for March 4, 2024 before Super Tuesday.

This is a huge blow to radical Obama Judge Tanya Chatkun and the Marxist horde in America.

The Democrat Party and globalist left was hoping to use this lawfare case to damage Trump in the mainstream media before Super Tuesday.

Now they have to focus on the ridiculous lawfare cases in the communist New York City courts to damage Trump that have already been decided before they start.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (12.29K)
NYPD Believe 5 Illegal Aliens, Who Beat Cops Then Received Bail, Left Town on Charity Bus Heading to Sanctuary in California

The only reason this story gained traction was because CCTV video was involved. With tens of millions of violent illegal aliens throughout the country, just imagine how much crime is occurring without detection or without widespread public knowledge.

In New York City, five illegal aliens acting as a pack of wild dogs were caught-on-camera attacking two NYPD cops in Times Square. They were tracked down and arrested. However, after appearing in court, they immediately received bail.
In an update, after receiving bail the five assault criminals have now hopped a charity bus heading to California to avoid prosecution.Cops believe the group hopped on a bus bound for California on Wednesday after giving phony names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps migrants get rides out of the city, according to law enforcement sources.

We know it is only going to get worse. Almost none of these released illegal aliens have an independent financial support system. Considering the cultural norms and outlooks held by the mostly young adult males, as the reality of their situation hardens, we can expect extreme antisocial behavior to manifest throughout the country.

To gain a perspective on how quickly this is happening, head to your local indoor shopping mall. Sit on a bench as an observer, maintain full situational awareness and look around. You’ll see it just as clear as you are reading this type. The “slowly at first” is currently metastasizing and spreading throughout most population centers.

Be aware of your surroundings, and if you have young vulnerable females in the family – be extremely diligent with their safety.
