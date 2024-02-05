Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/05/24

Feb. 05, 2024
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated.

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Thirteen Republican governors joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas, Sunday to pledge their commitment to border security and states’ constitutional rights to self-defense.

“Half of the governors of the United States have joined with Texas in our cause to make sure states should do everything possible to secure our border,” Abbott said. “We are here to send a loud and clear message that we are banding together to fight to ensure that we will be able to maintain our constitutional guarantee that states will be able to defend against any type of imminent danger or an invasion that has been threatened by Joe Biden and his abject refusal to enforce the immigration laws of the United States of America.”

Abbott cited the self-defense clause of the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3, which more than 50 Texas counties have cited in their invasion declarations, saying, “We're all fighting for a safer, more secure border and country.”

Texas governor was joined by governors of Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Utah. justthenews.com/...
Israel has destroyed 70% of Hamas' battalions, with most of those remaining being in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday nearly four months into his nation's war against Hamas.

Netanyahu also seemed to address reports that the Biden administration has been pressuring Israel to allow more humanitarian aid in Gaza and to use different military tactics.

"Israel is a sovereign state. We greatly appreciate the support that we have received from the Biden administration since the outbreak of the war," Netanyahu said, as translated, before a government meeting in Tel Aviv. "This is not to say that there are no disagreements among us but as of today we have succeeded in overcoming them."

Netanyahu stressed that Israel would act independently of the U.S., saying: "As a sovereign state that is fighting for its existence and its future, we make our own decisions, even in those instances where there is no agreement with our American friends."

The first goal for Israel in Gaza, where it has been fighting since terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, is to destroy the battalions of Hamas, Netanyahu said.

"So far we have destroyed 17 of 24 battalions. Most of the remaining battalions are in the southern Gaza Strip and in Rafah, and we will deal with them," he said.

The prime minister said the second goal is to demilitarize Gaza, where terrorist groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine operate in addition to Hamas.

The third goal is to destroy tunnels in the Gaza Strip that are used to launch military attacks, Netanyahu also said.

Throughout all of this, Israel is continuing its efforts to free the approximately 130 people who remain hostage in Gaza, Netanyahu added.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has been making the media rounds, pitching for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

He went on Bill Maher's "Real Time" show, but Maher crushed his dreams for Haley in the primary. Sununu claimed that former President Donald Trump wanted to face trial on March 4 because it would likely increase his poll numbers. Maher pooh-poohed that.

Then Sununu argued that all Trump cared about was securing the nomination. That's when Fox's Jessica Tarlov protested that Trump had the nomination. And that's when it got kind of funny—as Sununu protested on Haley's behalf.

"Chris Sununu simping for Nikki Haley, literally pounding the table for her as he's being ignored like a misplaced child at the adult's table.
Maher: "Let's deal in reality. Nikki Haley is not going to be the nominee, it's going to be Trump. Let's not argue about stup!d things".
Maher offers a 100 to 1 dollar bet to Chris Sununu, and Sununu refuses. If Sununu wasn't a soulless husk of a man, this would have been incredibly embarrassing for him." twitter.com/...

Sununu interrupted him and said if he was saying that, he was buying into the idea that the voters don't matter.

That's when Maher dropped the reality bomb on Sununu, “The voters do matter and they’re voting for Trump overwhelmingly.”

Sununu said but there were other states and Super Tuesday yet to come, all of which have Trump leading.

Maher then offered him a bet, 100 to 1—100 of Maher's dollars for one of Sununu's that he, Maher, was right.

But Sununu didn't say he would take the bet; he acknowledged it would be tough. So much for that challenge.

That was a bit embarrassing.

That was followed by a spot on "Saturday Night Live" by Haley, which many Republicans found cringeworthy not only because it wasn't funny, but going on a liberal show isn't appealing to Republicans. She already was accused on social media, at the end of the week, for sharing fake fan letters. So, it's not been the best weekend for her media relations with Republicans.

But if Haley isn't done yet, and many thought she was including Tarlov and Maher, if she loses South Carolina, as it looks like she will, then she will be done whether she thinks so or not. Even if she stays in after South Carolina, she won't be taken seriously as a possibility, since it's her home state and arguably the place she should do the best. The problem for her? South Carolina, right now, has Trump with big numbers in the lead.
"Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House.

Here’s what the people pushing this “deal” aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients—a magnet for more illegal immigration." twitter.com/...
Steve Scalise@SteveScalise 8:43 PM · Feb 4, 2024
It’s election season and the talking heads are all singing the “this will be the most important election of our lifetime” chorus -- for real this time. While this year’s election will certainly be important, I’d argue that 2008 was the most important election in our lifetime. That’s the year in which we were offered a fork in the road, and we chose the “fundamentally transform America” left turn. We’ve just been looking for the “transform it back” off-ramp ever since. However, I am willing to say that 2024 is likely to be the most dangerous election in our lifetime. The deep state has invested a lot to prevent us from “changing it back,” and appears to have no limits on what it’s willing to do to that end.

We got a glimpse of how our bureaucratic overlords view the voters in 2016 when the DoJ, FBI, and CIA worked to influence the election. When their gal failed to win, they continued their efforts to unseat our electoral choice. But all of that was just a warmup for January 6, when they took things to a whole new level.

When pipe bombs were discovered outside the Democrat and Republican headquarter buildings in Washington D.C., it triggered a nationwide investigation. Thousands of MAGA supporters were intimidated interviewed by FBI agents for the suspicious behavior of being in the same zip code as the bombs on January 6 -- oh, and attending a Trump rally.

Also on January 6th, an unarmed insurrection nearly took down our government, at the encouragement of undercover federal assets planted in the crowd (snark intended). Our federal criminal justice system has subsequently imprisoned hundreds, for little more than trespassing and taking selfies -- many at the invitation of Capitol police. Now the DoJ has announced plans to prosecute thousands more for daring to cross an unmarked line on the Capitol lawn that their taxes pay for.

After the Republicans took control of the House, the “stop MAGA” operation seems to have moved into the coverup stage. The Swamp’s desperation to keep something hidden reveals just how dangerous our own government has become.

The bomb threat that triggered the nationwide interrogation of MAGA supporters is starting to look fishier than a Wuhan wet market. The device found outside the DNC headquarters was found by a person in civilian clothes (who many believe was a Capitol police officer). He reported the device to a uniformed police officer, who showed no sign of alarm, and even allowed civilians to continue walking within feet of the bomb.

Security video of the location where the DNC bomb was found shows a hooded “person of interest” sitting on a bench while using a phone. The FBI was able to use security video to track this “person of interest” throughout the Metro subway system and back to an automobile in Virginia. Investigators also tied the hooded person to a Metro transit card and license plate owned by a retired Air Force chief master sergeant who was working as a contractor with a security clearance.

Former FBI agent and current whistleblower Kyle Seraphin led a team surveilling the contractor who owned the license plate and transit card. Yet his team was denied permission to interview the contractor, and the matter was handed over to counterintelligence investigators -- the same FBI division in which Peter Strzok (of the stop Trump “insurance policy”) had been the deputy assistant director. Seraphin has since gone public with his concerns about the investigation.

Then head of the FBI’s Washington field office, Steve D’Antuono, was not happy about Seraphin coming forward with his concerns. In his congressional testimony he said:

"People like Kyle Seraphin and others that are not a case agent, have no knowledge of the case, have no knowledge of what happened in the case, he also made another accusation too that there was an individual with a Metro card. My understanding is all that was chased down."

But when asked what the FBI had discovered when it “chased down” the lead, he said he didn’t know the details -- for the most important investigation under his supervision at the time.

If the name “Steve D’Antuono” sounds familiar: he was the special agent in charge of the Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case. When it became apparent in court that the “kidnapping” was an FBI setup all along, D’Antuono was promoted and moved to the Washington Field office -- just in time for January 6th. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

We’ve recently learned that the bomb investigation is being hindered by technical problems. Even though the location of the DNC bomb was under security surveillance, D’Antuono testified that video of the bomb being placed wasn’t helpful because “the cameras weren’t the best.” Apparently identifying bombers requires a higher resolution than identifying MAGA protesters. In addition, even though the hooded person of interest is seen using a cell phone, the cellular metadata was found to be corrupted as well.

The House January 6 committee investigated the bomb incident in parallel with the FBI, but hundreds of documents and hours of taped testimony have since been destroyed -- in violation of federal records retention statutes. Yet nobody has been arrested for this felony. Documents associated with the bomb threat that were not destroyed, were encrypted and the encryption keys have since been “lost.”

Radio host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino asserts that the Secret Service’s behavior on January 6 is highly suspicious. We’ve learned that Kamala Harris was in the DNC headquarters at the time the DNC bomb was discovered. Bongino reports that there is no way that the VP would be in a building which had not been swept for explosive devices. Yet the “best in the business” failed to spot a pipe bomb in plain view next to a park bench. Was the bomb actually there overnight, or did it “appear” after the bomb sweep?

Bongino also noted two significant things about the bomb. First, it had a one-hour timer, but had not detonated after 17 hours -- raising operability questions about the device. This is corroborated by Kyle Seraphin’s claim that FBI experts had assured him that the “bombs” would not have detonated. Second, Bongino said the bomb looked identical to training devices used at the Secret Service training academy.

If inert “bombs” were planted to cast suspicion on MAGA supporters, who would have been involved?

Capitol police?
FBI?
DoJ?
Secret Service?

If what we are observing is a massive coverup, how dangerous might our “public servants” become this year as the threat of exposure increases?

To what lengths might our law enforcement agencies go to keep whatever they’re hiding hidden? Will they step up prosecution of Republicans and hide behind a wall of “part of an ongoing investigation”? Will they fight congressional oversight, and dare it to do anything about it? Will they create another electoral “insurance policy” to help Joe win? Will they unleash the Left’s horde of radicals to intimidate voters and burn our cities -- as a distraction from their own actions? Finally, if the Secret Service is involved, how safe will our next President be if he looks for the truth?
