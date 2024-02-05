This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Maher: "Let's deal in reality. Nikki Haley is not going to be the nominee, it's going to be Trump. Let's not argue about stup!d things".
Maher offers a 100 to 1 dollar bet to Chris Sununu, and Sununu refuses. If Sununu wasn't a soulless husk of a man, this would have been incredibly embarrassing for him." twitter.com/...Sununu interrupted him and said if he was saying that, he was buying into the idea that the voters don't matter. That's when Maher dropped the reality bomb on Sununu, “The voters do matter and they’re voting for Trump overwhelmingly.”Sununu said but there were other states and Super Tuesday yet to come, all of which have Trump leading. Maher then offered him a bet, 100 to 1—100 of Maher's dollars for one of Sununu's that he, Maher, was right. But Sununu didn't say he would take the bet; he acknowledged it would be tough. So much for that challenge. That was a bit embarrassing. That was followed by a spot on "Saturday Night Live" by Haley, which many Republicans found cringeworthy not only because it wasn't funny, but going on a liberal show isn't appealing to Republicans. She already was accused on social media, at the end of the week, for sharing fake fan letters. So, it's not been the best weekend for her media relations with Republicans. But if Haley isn't done yet, and many thought she was including Tarlov and Maher, if she loses South Carolina, as it looks like she will, then she will be done whether she thinks so or not. Even if she stays in after South Carolina, she won't be taken seriously as a possibility, since it's her home state and arguably the place she should do the best. The problem for her? South Carolina, right now, has Trump with big numbers in the lead.
Steve Scalise@SteveScalise 8:43 PM · Feb 4, 2024
FBI?
DoJ?
Secret Service?If what we are observing is a massive coverup, how dangerous might our “public servants” become this year as the threat of exposure increases?To what lengths might our law enforcement agencies go to keep whatever they’re hiding hidden? Will they step up prosecution of Republicans and hide behind a wall of “part of an ongoing investigation”? Will they fight congressional oversight, and dare it to do anything about it? Will they create another electoral “insurance policy” to help Joe win? Will they unleash the Left’s horde of radicals to intimidate voters and burn our cities -- as a distraction from their own actions? Finally, if the Secret Service is involved, how safe will our next President be if he looks for the truth?