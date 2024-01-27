buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Since its founding in 1973 by William Polk Carey, W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has grown into one of the largest net lease ("NNN") REITs in the world. The company initially made a name for itself by pioneering the concept of pooled net leased commercial real estate assets for individual investors.

Recently, it has undergone a significant divestment of its office portfolio, spinning off Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) and selling its Spanish office portfolio for ~$359MM. We came to WPC too late to take advantage of the NLOP spin-off, which has performed spectacularly (n.b., +25% return since spin-off). While tightening investment spreads, higher interest rates, and elevated cost of equity have weighed on sentiment across the sector, WPC has also delivered disappointing cash flow per share growth (n.b., ~1% CAGR Q4 '21 - Q3 '23 on FFO and AFFO per share vs ~9% / ~5% FFO / AFFO per share for Realty Income). Within the NNN, we feel better about Realty but could reconsider WPC if it traded back into the low- or mid-50s.

History

Origins & Background

By the late 1990s, WPC had established a strong presence in Europe, opening offices in London (1999) and Amsterdam (2008). This expansion was part of its strategy to diversify its investment portfolio and tap into new markets. In 2012, the company converted to a REIT, marking a significant milestone in its history.

More recently, WPC has continued to make strategic moves to strengthen its position in the market. In 2014, the company completed its inaugural public equity and U.S. bond offerings and received investment grade ratings from Moody's and S&P. This was followed by an inaugural eurobond offering in 2015, further expanding its access to public markets.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, WPC demonstrated its resilience by maintaining rent collections among the best in the net lease sector as well as REITs generally. This was a testament to the strength and stability of the company during economic uncertainties. In 2021, the company executed its inaugural green bond offering, aligning with the growing trend towards sustainability in real estate investments.

In 2022, WPC completed a merger with CPA 18 and received a ratings upgrade from Moody's, affirming its sustained positive trajectory. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, WPC marked 25 years as a publicly traded company on the NYSE and 25 years of investing in Europe, along with announcing its strategic plan to exit office.

Office Divestiture

In 2023, WPC undertook a significant strategic shift by deciding to exit its office property investments. This decision involved spinning off a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties into a separate publicly traded REIT named Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP). The spin-off was completed on November 1, 2023, with NLOP shares beginning to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "NLOP." The majority of these office properties are located in the U.S., with some in Europe. This move aligns with W. P. Carey's focus on investing primarily in industrial, warehouse, and retail properties, and marks a significant change in its portfolio composition and strategic direction.

NLOP Share Price (Capital IQ)

Most recently, on January 11, WPC made a significant move in its office divestiture program by selling a significant Spanish office portfolio. This portfolio, consisting of 70 office properties, was sold to the State of Andalusia in Southern Spain for ~$359MM. As of December 31, 2023, this portfolio was generating an annualized base rent of ~$31MM and an estimated NOI of ~$29MM.

As stated by CEO Jason Fox, office exposure following the Spanish office sale has been reduced to <3% of total Annualized Base Rent ("ABR"). The company expects this number to further decline as they complete the remaining sales, leading to >60% of its ABR coming from industrial and warehouse assets. This move reflects WPC's commitment to a diversified portfolio with a strong focus on industrial and warehouse assets, aiming for rent growth that is among the strongest in the net lease sector.

Portfolio Snapshot

WPC's portfolio comprises ~1,340 net-lease properties with ~164k sqft of gross leaseable area ("GLA") and 98 operating properties (n.b., pro forma for the NLOP spin-off and Spanish office sale). The majority of the NNN portfolio is concentrated in the US (n.b., ~59% of annualized base rent ("ABR") and ~67% of GLA). Most of the NNN portfolio comprises industrial and warehouse properties, representing ~60% of pro forma ABR. Retail is a distant second with ~19% of PF ABR, followed by "Other" (n.b., includes NNN education, lab, hotel, R&D, speciality, fitness, student housing, theater, funeral, restaurant, land, parking and advertising properties), NNN self-storage, and the remaining office properties.

NNN Portfolio Snapshot (Empyrean; WPC)

Of its 98 operating properties, 86 are self-storage assets. The operating self-storage portfolio contains ~53k units with ~6.3MM sq ft of GLA (n.b., +70% of which is in the Sun Belt).

Self-Storage Portfolio Snapshot (Empyrean; WPC)

WPC's top 10 tenants account for ~19% of Q3 ABR (n.b., not PF for office sales) and are largely not rated. The 3 tenants with current credit ratings have an average rating of BBB- (n.b., the highest-rated tenant, the State of Andalucia, will cease to be a tenant of WPC once the sale of the Spanish office portfolio closes).

Top Tenants Summary (Empyrean; WPC)

Despite the lack of credit ratings among the top 10 tenants, WPC reports that ~28% of ABR from the NNN portfolio is derived from investment-grade rated tenants.

Recent Performance

Below, we review several key performance drivers for the period between Q4 '21 to Q3 '23. The total GLA across the NNN portfolio grew ~15%, primarily driven by industrial and warehouse, which each grew ~25% and offset by a ~20% decline in office (n.b., the office divestiture is now substantially complete following the NLOP spin-off and Spanish office portfolio sale). ABR grew at a ~9% CAGR, driven mainly by the industrial portfolio. The implied rent PSF grew at a ~1% CAGR, but a ~5% CAGR from the end of '22 and is up +~7% YoY. Occupancy across the portfolio has remained stable between 98%-99%.

Operational Highlights (Empyrean; WPC)

Total revenue grew at a ~11% CAGR (n.b., ~12% for NNN, ~320% for operating properties, while asset management declined to de minimis levels and other revenue declined at a ~34% CAGR). NOI margins expanded, driving a ~13% NOI CAGR (n.b., ~9% on NNN, ~476% on operating properties).

Revenue & NOI Evolution (Empyrean; WPC)

NOI growth was partially offset by a ~10% CAGR on G&A, and a ~32% CAGR on interest costs, driving an FFO CAGR of ~8%. A ~14% growth in the share count diluted FFO per share growth to ~0.4%, though is up ~13% YoY.

FFO Evolution (Empyrean; WPC)

Reported AFFO grew at a ~9% CAGR, but ~1% on a per share basis. WPC's reported AFFO does not include adjustments for maintenance capex or tenant incentives ("TIs") and leasing commissions ("LCs"). Considering these adjustments, AFFO still grew at a ~9% CAGR and ~1% on a per share basis.

AFFO Evolution (Empyrean; WPC)

FFO and AFFO payout ratios, including our adjusted AFFO metric, have remained relatively stable at ~80%. Due to the share count growth, WPC could not pass through a significant amount of its cash flow growth to shareholders via dividend hikes. The dividend rate has grown roughly in line with FFO and AFFO per share, at a ~1% CAGR.

Payout Ratio Evolution (Empyrean; WPC)

Leverage

Despite having long-dated leases with a considerable share of IG-rated tenants and significantly below-market rents, WPC maintains a fairly conservative capital structure. Approximately 71% of its debt stack is comprised of senior unsecured notes with a ~2.7% weighted average interest rate ("WAIR") and ~5-year weighted average term to maturity ("WATM"). Net debt / gross asset value ("GAV") is a conservative ~33%, and ND / adjusted EBITDAre is a modest ~5.5x. Interest coverage is a conservative ~4.8x.

Debt Summary (Empyrean; WPC)

WPC has a significant amount of maturities to work through in '24 and '25 (n.b., ~15% and ~23% of total debt, respectively). Assuming the maturing debt is refinanced at 5.3%, a rate comparable to Realty Income's recent senior unsecured bond issuance, the incremental interest cost for the '24 maturities would represent ~2% of LQA AFFO, and ~0.8% for the '25 maturities. If WPC continues to grow aggressively, funding acquisitions with shares could present a material headwind to FFO and AFFO per share growth unless rates fall materially.

Debt Maturities (Empyrean; WPC)

While WPC's overall leverage profile appears quite conservative and well structured, the significant amount of maturities over the next ~2 years could present a material headwind.

Risks / Catalysts

Slowing Growth = Negative Reflexivity

Owing to the standard NNN lease structure, which is generally 10-20 years long with low-single-digit rent escalators (n.b., generally 1-2%, often inflation-linked in the case of WPC), NNN REITs generally experience modest rates of organic growth. However, the long lease terms and slow rent escalation drive substantial releasing rates (n.b., ~81% recapture rate for WPC in Q3). As a result, public NNN REITs are heavily reliant on external growth to deliver meaningful equity returns. This external growth requires a significant amount of equity financing, hence WPC's ~14% growth in its share count. Equity financing requires a low cost of equity (i.e., healthy valuation multiples) to be accretive. This dynamic makes NNN REITs highly reflexive (i.e., high share prices make more acquisitions accretive, leading to higher growth, leading to higher multiples, and so on). This reflexivity applies to the downside too (i.e., low valuations make accretive growth more challenging, weighing on shares, and so on), which has been a primary concern for the market with many large NNN REITs. Higher cost of debt (due to elevated base rates) and equity (depressed valuations), paired with the absolute size of WPC's portfolio, make growth more difficult. If the growth engine were to slow, the shares will reprice to reflect this, while dividend growth will slow, leading to further repricing. This is the bear case in a nutshell. We discussed this dynamic in our article on Realty as well. We actually see Realty as having bucked this trend quite well, still delivering significant cash flow per share growth despite slightly underperforming WPC in recent years.

WPC still has a decent growth runway ahead of it, especially through its expansion into operating properties. Its size is still significantly less problematic than Realty's. Nevertheless, the bear case is credible, and we would prefer to buy at a more attractive price to mitigate this risk.

Tighter Investment Spreads

NNN REITs will generally fund acquisitions using their revolver or credit facility (n.b., usually floating rate), and wait for favorable opportunities to put permanent financing in place to lock in their investment spread (i.e., cap rate - cost of capital). With base rates having increased substantially, some NNN REITs have been closing deals with negative leverage (i.e., negative spread), banking on organic growth or a future refi at lower rates to make the deals accretive. Fortunately, financing markets for the asset class have remained reasonably accommodative, allowing them to still capture some spread albeit tighter than recent years. For example, for the past ~5-10 years, public NNN REITs could generate long-term investment spreads of ~200-300bps. They could buy properties at a mid-6% going-in cap rate and source financing at 3-3.5%. Now, they are capturing spread in the 100-150bps range, buying properties at high-6% to low-7% caps while their cost of debt is ranging from 6-6.25%, hence the spread has narrowed. Thankfully, the spread has averaged ~100-200bps over the long term, so despite appearing more challenging relative to recent history, they are creating value at a standard rate.

Valuation

WPC trades for 12.0x and 12.1x LQA FFO and AFFO, respectively (n.b., 11.2x and 12.1x LTM, respectively). AFFO guidance for FY23 implies a ~2% YoY decline. Its $3.44 annualized dividend yields ~5.4%. Based on our NAV estimate, the market is pricing it at a ~7% discount and a ~5.9% implied cap rate.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; WPC)

Our central NAV case is based on estimated US market cap rates for each subsector (n.b., we use US comps, as this is where most of Realty's portfolio is located). We sourced our NNN cap rate assumption from Avison Young and our industrial assumption from Matthews.

Cap Rate Assumptions (Empyrean; WPC)

The major balance sheet adjustments for our NAV calculation can be seen below.

Balance Sheet Adjustments (Empyrean; WPC)

We apply no premium or discount to our NAV per share to derive our price target of ~$62.5 per share (n.b., ~5% upside).

Target Price (Empyrean)

While WPC appears cheaper than Realty on a P/NAV and FFO, and AFFO multiples basis, we see the discount as warranted given Realty's better track record of delivering accretive growth and better tenant quality. We will continue to monitor the company for opportunities when/if the price is more dislocated.

Conclusion

Realty is a well-managed, conservatively financed NNN REIT. The size of its portfolio, poor cash flow per share growth, tightening investment spreads, higher interest rates, and elevated cost of equity have weighed on sentiment. We missed the boat on the NLOP spin-off and do not see a clear path to outsized returns in the new WPC at this time. In the blue-chip NNN REIT space, we are more constructive on Realty but would reconsider WPC in the low to mid-50s.