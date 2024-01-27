katleho Seisa

Investment Thesis

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) warrants a hold rating due to multiple mixed factors impacting the fund looking forward. While VOE has a low expense ratio and a solid dividend yield, it has multiple holdings that have unfavorable valuation metrics currently. This has resulted in VOE having a high price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratio in comparison to other mid-cap value ETFs. While several mid-cap holdings may have advantages over large cap stocks over the next year, I recommend holding off to buy VOE until its next rebalancing.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

VOE is an ETF that seeks to track the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index. The mid-cap category of stocks is defined as companies with market capitalizations that fall between $2B and $10B. Mid-cap stocks are typically less risky than small cap while having more growth potential than large cap. With its inception in 2006, VOE has 199 holdings and $28.33B in AUM. The fund has the greatest sector weight on industrials (19.40%), followed by financials (17.50%) and consumer discretionary (13.00%).

For comparison purposes, other mid-cap value ETFs examined are iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV), Invesco S and P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), and First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK). IMCV seeks to track the results of mid-cap U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. IMCV has the greatest weight on financial (17.79%) and industrial (11.32%) sectors. XMVM is based on the S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index. The fund rebalances semi-annually based on a value and momentum scoring system. FNK seeks to track the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value Index. The fund is rebalanced quarterly based on select stocks from the Nasdaq U.S. 600 Mid Cap Value Index. The fund predominantly consists of holdings within the financial (24.89%) and consumer discretionary (20.11%) sectors.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

Towards the end of 2023, the S&P 400 (made up of mid-cap stocks) was only up 5.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index's 19%. Mid-cap ETFs like VOE and its competitors have also historically underperformed "the market" overall. This underperformance is also seen in the mid-cap ETFs examined in this article. VOE has a 10-year compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 8.49%. By comparison, IMCV has a 10-year CAGR of 8.43%, XMVM has a 10-year CAGR of 9.48%, and FNK saw a 10-year CAGR of 7.26%. Despite this underperformance, lowering interest rates and the high valuation of large and mega-caps currently may make small and mid-cap stocks a desirable option this year.

10 Year Total Price Return: VOE and Peer Mid-Cap Value ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

VOE, similar to many other Vanguard ETFs, has a low expense ratio of 0.07%. This is the lowest among the peer mid-cap ETFs examined except for IMCV's 0.06% expense ratio. Another benefit to VOE is its relatively solid dividend yield at 2.32%. This is a greater yield than would be seen from an S&P 500 Index fund or ETF. Additionally, the dividend yield is high among its compared mid-cap ETFs.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

VOE IMCV XMVM FNK Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.06% 0.39% 0.70% AUM $28.33B $572.70M $193.19M $229.37M Dividend Yield TTM 2.32% 2.35% 1.61% 1.82% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 4.71% 5.24% -0.08% 10.88% Click to enlarge

VOE Holdings and Key Differences

Similar to its peer competitors, VOE is highly diversified with almost 200 holdings. It is cap-weighted with almost 12% on its top 10 holdings. With the exception of PACCAR Inc. (PCAR), VOE has few holdings in common with its other competitor mid-cap value ETFs.

Top 10 Holdings for VOE and Peer Mid-Cap Value ETFs

VOE - 199 holdings IMCV - 315 holdings XMVM - 79 holdings FNK - 225 holdings PCAR - 1.38% PCAR - 1.13% PBF - 2.97% VTRS - 0.82% AJG - 1.31% TFC - 1.09% AVT - 2.63% CMC - 0.79% CARR - 1.30% COF - 1.05% X - 2.53% ESNT - 0.79% PCG - 1.24% GM - 1.03% DINO - 2.35% UNUM - 0.79% DHI - 1.16% AIG - 1.02% LAD - 2.30% MTG - 0.78% NUE - 1.16% SPG - 1.00% ARW - 2.16% RDN - 0.78% OKE - 1.11% F - 0.94% SNX - 2.10% RITM - 0.78% DLR - 1.10% DHI - 0.93% AN - 1.98% CVI - 0.77% CNC - 1.07% NUE - 0.92% TMHC - 1.92% NYCB - 0.77% FERG - 1.06% BK - 0.92% NYCB - 1.92% PBF - 0.77% Click to enlarge

All ETF investors know that a fund's future performance is tied to the returns of its individual holdings. While VOE's top holdings have performed well, several of its key holdings demonstrate warning signals. The fund's top three holdings that drive a hold rating for VOE are covered in more detail below.

PCAR - Strong Growth but Warnings Signs Ahead

PACCAR Inc. is an industrial company that manufactures and distributes commercial trucks internationally. The company has seen an impressive one-year performance of 42.76%. This is likely driven by its solid YoY EBITDA growth of 67.79%. Additionally, PCAR is very profitable with an EBITDA margin of 19.56%. PCAR also has a forward P/E GAAP of 12.66, 41.41% below its sector median. However, looking forward, the company estimates a drop of 8% in 2024, compared to 2023, for its Class 8 truck industry retail sales. Additionally, Tesla has become a rival with fully electric Class 8 trucks. Therefore, despite strong recent returns and growth, PCAR is the first holding that has warning signals for me in VOE's top holdings.

AJG - Unfavorably Valued with Mediocre Profitability

The second difference in holdings is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG). The insurance company in the financial sector has seen a one-year price return of 20.59%. This climb has resulted in a P/E GAAP of 45.60, or 304% higher than its sector median. While the company's growth, including a 11.71% YoY revenue growth, may constitute an elevated price, it has mediocre profitability. For instance, AJG has a net income margin of 12.34% which falls 48% below its sector median. AJG is likely to continue seeing growth heading into next year. In 2023 Q4 alone, it saw 14 acquisitions resulting in $410M in annualized revenue. However, at such a high price, AJG is one factor contributing to a high P/E for VOE which I will cover in more detail later.

PCG - Declining Growth and Persistent Debt

The third difference is PG&E Corporation (PCG). PCG is a utilities company that is a subsidiary of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. PCG has a P/E GAAP of 19.49, or 11.04% higher than its sector. Despite this higher valuation, the company has seen declining growth recently with a YoY EBITDA growth of -13.86% and only a 5.57% YoY revenue growth. Its net income margin is also below its sector median along with a levered FCF margin of -22.90%. Its total net debt stands at $55.96B. PCG has also seen three consecutive quarters of increasing net debt. Therefore, the company's concerning debt with low growth presents another warning signal in the holdings for VOE looking forward.

Valuation and Risks to Investors

VOE has a price of $143.83 at the time of writing this article. This is near the upper limit of its 52-week range of $124.23 to $147.13 and below its all-time high price of $152.39 seen back in Jan 2022. VOE's one year performance has lagged all the examined peers at just 0.82%.

One Year Price Return: VOE and Peer Mid-Cap Value ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Despite underperforming over the past year, VOE has undesirable valuation metrics compared to its peers. As discussed previously, AJG and other top holdings have contributed to a high P/E ratio for VOE. At 17.0, VOE has the highest price-to-earnings ratio compared to its peer mid-cap value competitors. Additionally, VOE also has the highest P/B ratio at 2.2.

Valuation Metrics for VOE and Mid-Cap Peer Competitors

VOE IMCV XMVM FNK P/E ratio 17.0 13.43 9.45 8.92 P/B ratio 2.2 1.98 1.44 1.34 Click to enlarge

Given VOE's highest P/E and P/B ratios as well as the warning signals in several top holdings, I expect VOE to underperform its mid-cap value peer ETFs over the next year. Although these mid-cap value ETFs will likely demonstrate lower volatility than small cap funds, they are not without risk. Such volatility can be measured by the beta value for each fund. FNK, for example, has a beta of 1.05 indicating greater volatility than "the market" overall. However, VOE has a beta of 0.95 compared to the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index indicating that it is relatively stable for a mid-cap fund.

Concluding Summary

Investors seeking a mid-cap value ETF may not find much of a bargain in Vanguard's VOE fund. While the ETF boasts a low expense ratio and long-term performance roughly on par with peers, it has several holdings that will likely drag the fund down looking forward. These holdings include PCAR, AJG, and PCG which have red flags impacting their valuations. A high valuation in several top holdings has resulted in VOE having the highest price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios compared to other top mid-cap value peer ETFs. While VOE has seen relatively low volatility compared to the market and peer mid-cap funds, its recent performance has lagged its peers. For these reasons, VOE warrants a hold rating and investors should reexamine the fund after its next rebalancing.