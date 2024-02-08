Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/08/24

Feb. 08, 2024 12:00 AM ET1 Comment
Comments (1)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (12.42K)
Squatters have taken over 1,200 homes in Atlanta, Georgia and are terrorizing neighbors with loud parties. One home was even turned into an illegal strip club.

This is a symptom of the lawlessness that has gripped the country in recent years and to make matters worse, laws often favor the squatters, making it extremely difficult for homeowners to get rid of them.

If this is allowed to continue, the problem will only get worse as it spreads.

In the latest episode on Democrat Urban Utopia, squatters are reportedly taking over hundreds of Atlanta homes, terrorizing neighbors, and even opening an illegal strip club.

Police response to evict the squatters is so delayed that some desperate homeowners have actually bribed the intruders to leave, according to the New York Post. Whole neighborhoods have been ruined by the horde of squatters. Local home-cleaning company manager Matt Urbanski emphasized the severity of the crisis, saying, “I’d be terrified in Atlanta to lease out one of my properties.”

He should know, as he cleans out homes for “corporate landlords,” according to the Post. Not only does Urbanski have to clear out squatters’ belongings, but one of his employees was also shot following his recent attempt to get squatters off private property.

Is this supposed to be part of the Democrat ‘equity’ agenda?This could come to a bad end very quickly. Authorities in Atlanta would be wise to deal with it before people begin taking matters into their own hands. twitter.com/...

I keep saying this is coming to a neighborhood near you. Look at the home in that video. You think you're safe living in a nice upscale neighborhood. Think again. Ten million illegals can get desperate fairly quickly with no place to live. They don't want you to give them a room. They want the whole house.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

