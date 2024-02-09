Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/09/24

Feb. 09, 2024 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Comments

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (12.45K)
WASHINGTON, DC – Former President Donald Trump appears to be headed for a massive victory at the Supreme Court on the Colorado case over his eligibility to be the on the 2024 ballot, after the beating the lawyers against him received Thursday from the justices.

The liberal Colorado Supreme Court sided with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold by a 4-3 vote, holding that Trump engaged in insurrection and that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment thus disqualified him from running for president in 2024.

Trump’s lawyers reject the accusation that Trump’s actions amount to insurrection and appealed on a host of issues, including whether Section 3 applies to presidential candidates at all, whether it requires Congress to pass a law to consider disqualification, whether states have any right of action to make their own determinations on this issue, and whether Trump was denied due process in Colorado.

It appears clear that Trump is about to win big, likely either 8-1 or even a unanimous 9-0 decision. Such a decision would very likely boost his lead in the polls as the presidential election swings into high gear.

One point several justices appeared to agree with is that the president is not an officer of the United States. That term instead refers to federal officers appointed by a president, not the president himself. Various provisions in the Constitution, like the Appointments Clause, the Commission Clause, and the Impeachment Clause, mention the president separately from “officers of the United States” or an office “under the United States,” and Section 3 should be interpreted consistent with those other provisions.

A person raises a "Make America Great" hat as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation's capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberts has assigned recent major election matters to himself, and could well do so for this extraordinary and historic case. But if he assigns it to a liberal justice in the majority — such as Justice Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden — it would completely shut the door on attempts to characterize this decision as any sort of partisan or ideological decision, satisfying all but the most wide-eyed activists on the Far Left.

But regardless of the authorship, this is no longer an urgent case. The briefing and argument were completed on an emergency basis, but now that Trump has become the presumptive Republican nominee, and it is clear that the court will not rule that he is eligible to stay on the ballot, the justices can focus on writing a meticulous and detailed opinion that will stand the test of time.

Time is one thing the justices have on their side. The term ends the last week of June, so the decision will come down before both political parties’ nominating conventions and the formal general election campaign.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Thursday that Special counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden is a "great gift" to Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

"This may determine the presidency of the United States, much like the way the Comey decision may have determined 2016," Dershowitz said on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "I think that this gives President Donald Trump and the Republicans a great gift."

Special counsel Robert Hur released a report on Thursday that concluded Biden willfully kept classified documents from his time as vice president, shared them with an author, and knew he had them as far back as 2017.

Hur recommended against prosecuting Biden due to the president's age and poor memory.

Dershowitz predicted that this report would hurt the president's campaign.

"The campaign slogan is simply going to be 'do you want to vote for a nice old man who has memory failings? Is he the one you want to confront Putin and other great crises we have in America?'"
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (12.45K)
So Joe Biden is old & cognitively impaired (8 yrs ago) according to special prosecutor Hur, that’s why he won’t be charged for leaving classified documents all over the place.

However, he’s still 100% ok to lead the free world & hold the nuclear football!

Totally makes sense! twitter.com/...
----------Donald Trump Jr.@DonaldJTrumpJr
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Biden is totally gone. Mentally just gone.

The American People saw it tonight.

He’s done.

Our allies saw this. So did our enemies.

This is an emergency for America. Legitimately an emergency.

Who the hell is running our country because it’s not Biden?! twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Joe Biden's national address and presser in the wake of the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report was an utter mess and a huge mistake.

He did everything to confirm his diminished capacity, angrily snapping at reporters, denying things that were in the report, and even claiming the leader of Egypt was the leader of Mexico. It was a mess.

It was too much for even CNN to take.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig laid out how serious this was, acknowledging that Biden retained "sensitive, classified" documents that were of the highest classification.

"Marked classified, Highest level, Top Secret," Honig said. "They related to our international affairs, to our war plans, foreign relations."

"He's ON TAPE — after he's out of the vice presidency — saying to his autobiographer, 'the classified documents are in the basement.' He knew it!" Honig said, just astonished at Biden's actions.

They point out on the panel how Biden denied that during the presser despite the fact that it's on tape.

So even CNN is nailing Biden on his false denials and how what he said is contradicted by Hur's report. Even they have to grudgingly admit just how bad this is for Joe Biden.

What does that say about where we are when they're now throwing him under the bus? Have we entered the time for him to be moved to the side? His interview with Hur has to have been recorded in some fashion. So if he's now contradicted what he said then to Hur, he may have some more problems.

If House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) starts asking for the records, as one suspects he will, he might bring out all the contradictions in what Biden is now saying. Biden has stepped in it big time by talking more than he should have and saying things that can be disproven. He still has to be concerned about impeachment, potentially a 25th Amendment move or possible other charges that might still be out there because of what he did and how he's attempting to cover himself now.

The chances that he stays in office, much less continues to be the nominee, just took a quick nosedive with the events of the day.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Trump lawfully had his presidential records in the heavily guarded Office of the Former President, which is allowed by the Presidential Records Act.

The Biden DOJ brought an unprecedented indictment against Trump.

Biden had 5 sets of stolen classified records–including from his time as a senator–in unsecured locations, moved several times, unguarded for years, accessible by his Chinese agent, and almost certainly used by Hunter to secure millions in Burisma funding.

The Biden DOJ protects Biden. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Biden took the Documents in his “mental primetime.” He shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this, and he wasn’t protected by the Presidential Records Act. I was cooperative with the Investigators. Crooked Joe Biden didn’t – Just the opposite, following the usual, corrupt Democrat Playbook. He “willfully retained” documents. This is Scam Justice – Deranged Jack Smith and his Thugs should immediately drop the totally discredited Documents Hoax against me. A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!
---------- Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Not only is Biden lying (no one charged with destroying evidence, Trump returned hundreds of documents) he is talking about a pending criminal trial--one brought by his DOJ against his GOP presidential rival.

Jury tampering at the very least twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Trump charged with willfully retaining 21 documents with "TOP SECRET" markings.

Biden, according to a chart at the end of Hur's report, retained 18 files with "TOP SECRET" markings.

Trump charged with willfully retaining 9 files with "SECRET" markings.

Biden had 36 papers with "SECRET" markings.

Trump was covered under Presidential Records Act…Biden was not. Just saying'….
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (12.45K)
Special Counsel Robert Hur released his 350+ page report on Biden’s handling and retention of classified documents.

Yet, Hur declined to press charges for a variety of reasons –

Biden's age and frailty – the declination decision is no surprise. The Department of Justice and its hand-picked Special Counsel never intended to prosecute Biden. It's Department policy that some Presidents (and some Presidential candidates) are immune from prosecution, no matter their crimes. This is the world we live in.

The report itself not only establishes a factual basis supporting criminal charges but because findings are so damning to Biden.

1. Biden willfully retained classified documents at his Delaware home.

2. Biden was on tape admitting his possession of classified documents, which he unlawfully shared with his ghostwriter.

3. Exposes Biden's lies surrounding his possession of the documents.

4. Found the destruction of evidence by Biden's ghostwriter.
D
DayIdie
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (1.77K)
Pop megastar Taylor Swift sold off one of her private jets after threatening to sue a college student behind a flight tracking account, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sale of Swift's $40 million Dassault Falcon 900LX follows pressure on the Anti Hero singer to curb her carbon emissions after a flight tracking account on X, formerly Twitter, exposed her egregious contributions from jet-setting to visit NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce and her Eras Tour.
