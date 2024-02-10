This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
In denying Smith's request to file ex parte (excludes defense) exhibit, Cannon said:"Upon in camera review of the subject attachment, and mindful of the disfavored nature of ex parte proceedings, the Court reaffirms the Special Counsel's request to seal the attachment referenced in the Special Counsel's Motion for Leave but finds an insufficient basis provided to deviate from the adversarial process in this instance. The Special Counsel is directed to transmit the exhibit to Defendants on or before February 10, 2024. The exhibit shall remain sealed pending further Court order."Now keep in mind--in the DC case, Smith sought a gag order to prevent Trump from saying mean things about potential witnesses and Smith cited who they might be--Mike Pence and Bill Barr, for example.And we are expected to believe that an unidentified "witness" no one knows about is getting heat on Twitter and it's bc that person might be involved in the classified docs case?Smith digging a deeper hole in Cannon's courtroom. threadreaderapp.com/...
-Connecticut
-Idaho
-Indiana
-Maryland
-Nebraska
-New Jersey
-New Mexico
-Oregon
-South Dakota
-Wyoming
-Connecticut
-Idaho
-Indiana
-Maryland
-Nebraska
-New Jersey
-New Mexico
-Oregon
-South Dakota
-Wyoming
- District of Columbia

People say "oh they'll just change the laws in the 39 states whose final filing dates have already passed". Well, there are laws preventing that as well. Most states say any changes made to the election laws must be completed before the state begins accepting applications from potential candidates. In fact, many states say new election laws passed will not take effect until the following election cycle. So, change them in 2024, they won't take effect until 2028.There's protection here provided to someone in Trump's position. If a state tries to alter it's election laws to allow a last minute registration or a last minute change to their laws, Trump can use the state's own statutes against them and sue to stop them with a court injunction. State election laws are pretty well set in stone if not changed on time. Unless those "replacement candidates" filed discretely long ago, the deadline to file has already passed in 39 states.I've been saying this for some time now, and the lazy fake media doesn't want to bring it up. They think the Dems can pull another Torricelli like they did in NJ years ago. That dog won't hunt this time.