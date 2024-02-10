Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 02/10/24

Feb. 10, 2024 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.01K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.01K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:03 AM
Comments (12.47K)
BREAKING: FBI agents abandoned the crime scene @ Biden's Delaware home for 22 days over 2022 Christmas holidays, leaving it unsecured, not taped off & wide open for 2 Biden lawyers to come in and rummage thru docs. DOJ asked 1 of lawyers to ensure "that the garage remains secure" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (12.47K)
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday confirmed that federal investigations had used politically sensitive terms such as "MAGA" and "Trump" to monitor private transactions in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Fox News reported, citing a letter sent to South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott.

Acting Assistant Secretary Corey Tellez wrote that that the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) began so-called "Exchange events" after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and that said events "included terms such as 'antifa,' 'MAGA,' 'Trump,' 'Biden,' 'Kamala,' 'Schumer,' and 'Pelosi.'"

Fox did not publish the letter in full.

Scott initially wrote to the Treasury for answers in January following revelations from the House Judiciary Committee that it had asked financial institutions to review transactions with such keywords.

"These allegations, if true, represent a flagrant violation of Americans’ privacy and the improper targeting of U.S. citizens for exercising their constitutional rights without due process," Scott wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the time. The Judiciary Committee, for its part, found that frequent shoppers at sporting goods stores, such as Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, and D!ck's Sporting Goods, were flagged.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (12.47K)
@PaulM_2 Can't even mention D!ck's Sporting Goods here at SA without being flagged for moderation, lmao!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (12.47K)
"The Washington Post is reporting that this Ukraine aid package is designed to control Donald Trump and make it impossible for him to get us out of this conflict. That’s why the funding extends well into next year.

I’m a hell no." twitter.com/...
---------J.D. Vance@JDVance1
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (12.47K)
When putting gas in your car, lock it. The thieves are getting bolder now. Imagine if this guy had gotten into the back seat and crouched down and the woman didn't know until she had a knife at her neck. This is Chicago but I'm sure it's happening in every Democrat-controlled urban area.
https://youtu.be/u2yDMDZ3lDc
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (12.47K)
Colorado Sec of State says SCOTUS not ‘friendly’ to democracy, voting rights ahead of Trump ballot ruling

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold trashed the Supreme Court on Friday after the justices signaled they were leaning towards overruling Colorado’s high court decision to ban former President Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

“We know this is a court that has not been friendly to democracy, voting rights, and fundamental freedoms. www.foxnews.com/...

Pretty soon she'll be calling SCOTUS insurrectionists too.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (12.47K)
"Georgia: KABOOM!

New FEC complaint filed today -

Over HALF of Fani Willis Campaign Donation Dollars Were Apparently ILLEGAL Money Laundered Funds

Including Over 220 No-Name “Contributors”
More from @EmeraldRobinson"
👇
twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (12.47K)
Much of today’s high tech, for computer, automobile, communications and military applications, requires ingredients called rare earth minerals.

They are not widely available and China, with an estimated 44 million metric tons of resources, has been the source for some 95% of those components used around the world.

That makes the U.S. dependent on an unfriendly Communist regime for significant advances in its technology.

But that could be changing, as a report in the Daily Mail reveals that a mining company has announced the discovery of “more than 2.34 billion metric tons” in Wyoming.

“American Rare Earths Inc announced that the reserves near Wheatland dramatically surpass the Asian nation’s 44 million metric tons, saying it ‘exceeded our wildest dreams’ after drilling only about 25 percent of the property,” the report said.

It explained the results come from the company’s stake in hundreds of mining claims across 6,320 acres of land in the Halleck Creek Project, in southeastern Wyoming not far from Nebraska and Colorado, as well as mineral leases on another 1,844 acres of the Cowboy State Mine.

Already confirmed are minerals like neodymium, praseodymium, samarium, dysprosium and terbium.

Such are used in smartphones, hybrid vehicles, military applications and more.

For example, the report noted magnets made from neodymium “are used in hard disc drives and mobile phones, while praseodymium is used in high-strength alloys in aircraft engines. Dysprosium is used to make control rods in nuclear reactors, and terbium is used in low-energy lightbulbs and mercury lamps.”

Company CEO Don Swartz said China wants “market dominance,” but the issue now is “a race.”

The company began test drilling a year ago, with positive results right away.

Now, plans are being made for open pit mining, the most common method for mining projects, a process that allows mining of up to 20,000 tons a day.

The report noted that this is not the only positive news about rare earths coming out of Wyoming.

“U.S.-based Ramaco Resources has a stake near Sheridan, Wyoming that could be worth around $37 billion, ” the report noted.

There, Ramaco CEO Randall Atkins explained resources had been tested only down to about 200 feet, but research now is going down to 1,000 feet.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (12.47K)
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's cancer is in complete remission and he expects to return to Capitol Hill next week for a second vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, his office said Thursday.

The first vote failed earlier this week in part because House Republicans, who are leading the effort to impeach Mayorkas, needed Scalise's vote.

The Louisiana Republican's office said the congressman has "successfully completed his autologous stem cell treatment and has been medically cleared to resume travel."

The statement also said Scalise is in "complete remission" according to CBS News.

Scalise has multiple myeloma, or blood cancer, which he has said is "very treatable."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (12.47K)
BREAKING: The Mayor of Denver, Colorado has announced historic cuts to critical city services to redirect the funds to illegal “migrants”

He is blaming Republicans for the crisis even though Denver has long bragged about being a sanctuary city

Play stµpid games, win stµpid prizes twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.47K)
In a motion intended to make news and bolster his claim that potential witnesses are being threatened, Jack Smith filed motion and asked that exhibit be kept from defense team in classified docs case.

Cannon just said no.

This was filed the same day...Judge Cannon entered her order that granted Trump's request to unseal some records Smith wants kept under seal incl names of witnesses. Smith claims releasing the names would result in "significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation, and harassment."
In denying Smith's request to file ex parte (excludes defense) exhibit, Cannon said:

"Upon in camera review of the subject attachment, and mindful of the disfavored nature of ex parte proceedings, the Court reaffirms the Special Counsel's request to seal the attachment referenced in the Special Counsel's Motion for Leave but finds an insufficient basis provided to deviate from the adversarial process in this instance. The Special Counsel is directed to transmit the exhibit to Defendants on or before February 10, 2024. The exhibit shall remain sealed pending further Court order."

Now keep in mind--in the DC case, Smith sought a gag order to prevent Trump from saying mean things about potential witnesses and Smith cited who they might be--Mike Pence and Bill Barr, for example.

And we are expected to believe that an unidentified "witness" no one knows about is getting heat on Twitter and it's bc that person might be involved in the classified docs case?

Smith digging a deeper hole in Cannon's courtroom. threadreaderapp.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.47K)
A MUST READ: There's a lot of talk about the Democrats bringing in a last minute replacement candidate to run in 2024 for Joe Biden since it's been publicly proven that he is unfit for office, much less able to run again for another 4 years. There's a problem though that people aren't thinking about.

Every single state has their own election laws that REQUIRE a candidate to have filed, paid the fees, and acquired the necessary signatures (sometimes as many as several thousand from EVERY voting district in that state) before they can run as a presidential candidate in that state. There's only 11 states and DC left whose filing dates haven't already passed. Half of those remaining 11 state's final filing dates are today, February 9th, 2024.

-Alaska
-Connecticut
-Idaho
-Indiana
-Maryland
-Nebraska
-New Jersey
-New Mexico
-Oregon
-South Dakota
-Wyoming
- District of Columbia

People say "oh they'll just change the laws in the 39 states whose final filing dates have already passed". Well, there are laws preventing that as well. Most states say any changes made to the election laws must be completed before the state begins accepting applications from potential candidates. In fact, many states say new election laws passed will not take effect until the following election cycle. So, change them in 2024, they won't take effect until 2028.

There's protection here provided to someone in Trump's position. If a state tries to alter it's election laws to allow a last minute registration or a last minute change to their laws, Trump can use the state's own statutes against them and sue to stop them with a court injunction. State election laws are pretty well set in stone if not changed on time. Unless those "replacement candidates" filed discretely long ago, the deadline to file has already passed in 39 states.

I've been saying this for some time now, and the lazy fake media doesn't want to bring it up. They think the Dems can pull another Torricelli like they did in NJ years ago. That dog won't hunt this time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.