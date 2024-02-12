Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/12/24

Feb. 12, 2024 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (12.49K)
"I’m at a Super Bowl Party with President Trump and he invited me over to his table. Trump is truly one of the greatest people I’ve ever met and he does not have a racist bone in his body.

He talked about how much he loved all Americans and how much he wants the black community to do great. He’s done more for black people than Biden, Obama and any other President

Oh and He was much sharper than Joe Biden.

Who else is ready for his return 🖐️" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (12.49K)
"It begins…

A woke couple in Massachusetts signed up to host illegal migrants in their home

Within an hour, 4 illegals were dropped off at their doorstep by the state

"I gotta get sheets on the beds! How many are coming? Where are they from? What are their ages? We knew nothing."" twitter.com/...

Remember their names:

Colin and Jessica Stokes
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (12.49K)
""Everyone needs to start opening their doors because this is a shared responsibility.”

Boston Councilwoman Julia Mejia (D) calls on other cities to take in illegals because Boston is overflowing.

Democrats turned Boston into a “sanctuary city.” No mercy!" twitter.com/...

Amherst should be a prime spot.

They can sleep in all the college buildings there. Lots of libraries, too. Who needs 'em?

And Northampton should step up to the plate. Lots of lefties there who could open their homes to the "asylum seekers".
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (12.49K)
Just days before launching a pointed attack against President Trump at a Virginia political confab, the political machine of Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp suffered a crippling blow after failing to remove pro-Trump conservative firebrand CJ Pearson, who is currently running in a special election for Georgia House of Representatives set for Tuesday, from the ballot.

It’s a political necessity that superpacs should inspire confidence in allies and fear in opponents not giggles among everyone.

Unfortunately for Georgia’s Governor Kemp, his superpac team are in danger of becoming fodder for guffaws and belly laughs.

The Georgians First Leadership Committee PAC – a “leadership pac” Kemp and his allies made legal to funnel unlimited sums of money to meddle in state elections — launched a series of attacks against Trump conservative CJ Pearson in a State House race.

When asked for comment, the Pearson campaign responded by saying he was “focused on his America First campaign and representing those in his community, not Real Housewives of Atlanta type political drama”

Such races are usually relatively sleepy affairs but this one was different. CJ is a 21-year-old African American who is mixing visits with Republican women’s clubs with appeals to black churchgoers in an attempt to form a bigger coalition than has been the norm for Republicans.

His sin, in the eyes of the Kemp crowd? His longtime support of President Trump since he was just 13 years old, when he wrote an article for TIME Magazine titled “I’m a young black man and I support Donald Trump” and his work on the frontlines of the election integrity movement.

Enter Georgians First. They have based their assault on the clearly inaccurate allegation that CJ does not reside in his district — where he went to school from the age of 4, where he graduated from the local high school and where he helps take care of the grandparents who raised him.

This was clearly false but the attack itself was also botched through a premature launch and hubris. They left time to rebut the residency challenge in front of a Judge who ruled swiftly and unequivocally that CJ was, of course, a resident and threw the Kemp challenge out. Kemp’s dimwitted PAC consultants also couldn’t help but admit that were behind the attack confirming it to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cody Hall, one of these consultants, can hardly contain his hatred for Trump Republicans. He worked for Ron DeSantis’ disaster of a campaign as well as Never Trumper Larry Hogan and, of course, Kemp. Now his lie has been proven a lie, residents of the Augusta-area community are mad, and they know exactly who to be mad at.

The Governor’s pac handled this about as well as Joe Biden handles stairs. Now, days before the election, everyone in Columbia and McDuffie Counties knows not to believe a word this group says.

The polling available in this race shows Pearson well ahead but, whoever wins, the damage to the credibility of Governor Kemp’s PAC and the credibility of the Governor himself has been severely tarnished.

If Kemp’s candidate — a septuagenarian moderate who has used previous elected office to try and zone competitors of his car washes out of business — wins, the PACs reputation is still in tatters. If Pearson is victorious, Kemp will have lost both his credibility and the image of power his PAC needs to be effective.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (12.49K)
It’s easy to see why the MSM and our so-called "political elites" were so terrified of Tucker's interview. Because actual people could see: "so, this is what a genuine 'Head of State' looks and acts like". 🤡

They were also terrified of the "history lessons", and the absence of a teleprompter. Of an interviewer who didn't supply questions in advance. Of a person who is very obviously very poised and very smart. They don't want the American people to witness anyone like that.

So: "was it propaganda?" Absolutely. By definition, it could never be anything else. But, people can detect when they are being bµllshitted – and, when they are not. Our so-called "elites" didn't want anyone to see this.
