I am revisiting my previous analysis on TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in advance of Q4 2023 earnings, which will be released post-market on February 6th.

In my last analysis, I rated TIMB a buy for the following reasons:

Q2 performance was impressive with margin growing more than 3 percentage points, ARPU growing at record levels, and outperforming their largest competitor

TIMB had set up well for growth across the business with low churn in mobile, record net-adds in fiber, and a focus on high-margin B2B services.

Valuation signals improved from prior periods, and DCF generated a price target of $21, which represented a 37% upside from the current pricing.

Since then, TIMB is up more than 14%, beating out the S&P 500 at 8%.

TIMB Price Trend (Seeking Alpha)

In advance of full-year earnings, which are expected to be strong, I took another deep dive through the company. I continue to rate TIMB a buy with a price target of $18.90. While, the recent price run-up has decreased the margin of safety, easing inflation and continued outperformance following the Oi transaction reduce downside risk and increase upside potential.

Q4 Earnings Preview

TIMB is expected to announce Q4 revenue of $1.27 billion, with earnings per share of $0.41. This will keep them on track for both full-year guidance and hitting the 2023-2025 strategic plan.

TIMB Earnings Consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, the market is optimistic about TIMB's Q4 earnings, with six upward EPS revisions and zero downward.

Earnings Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

TIMB also has a history of beating consensus on both earnings and revenue. Since the beginning of 2021, TIMB has beat EPS consensus nine times out of eleven and has beat revenue consensus eight times out of 11.

Earnings History (Seeking Alpha)

Inflation In Brazil Improved More Than Expected

With large cost bases and high investment, I have been closely tracking inflation impacts on the telecoms that I follow. After a challenging 2022, inflation has improved for most of 2023, although it started ticking up towards the end of the year.

Brazil Inflation Trend (Bloomberg)

Fortunately, the mid-January inflation read beat everyone's expectations. Prices rose only 0.31% versus a median forecast of 0.47%. This is annual inflation of 4.47%, down from 4.63% forecast.

This is critical in advance of the central bank meeting, where they are now expected to pull back interest rates by at least 50 basis points.

TIMB has been able to expand profitability at or above inflation across 2022 and 2023, even recouping some of the shortfalls from 2021. Management guidance forecasts double-digit EBITDA CAGR through at least 2025, accounting for a higher inflation forecast. With inflation easing there is likely additional upside to consider.

Oi Mobile Purchase Continues To Overdeliver

As a refresher, TIMB purchased Oi Group's Mobile business in 2022 which increased TIMB's scope significantly.

As we have started to see rollover into a clean P&L, the performance of the combined organizations has exceeded expectations, especially from a cost synergy standpoint. TIMB has materially over-delivered on service revenue and EBITDA growth up to this point.

Promises Tracker (TIMB Investor Relations)

The Oi transaction, which ended up being cheaper than expected, has changed competitive dynamics and allowed TIMB to increase contribution margin while also driving even more synergies than expected.

Oi M&A Impacts (TIMB Investor Relations)

You can really see the impact when comparing TIMB to other competitors in Brazil and LATAM, exceeding revenue growth by 3 percentage points and EBITDA margin by 8 percentage points.

Performance Versus Competitors (TIMB Investor Relations)

Valuation

I updated my previous DCF analysis based on year-to-date 2023 and management guidance. I have not factored in the impact of easing inflation but have considered the favorable trends with Oi as they are incorporated in guidance.

I made the following assumptions:

Near-term revenue growth of 9% and expense growth of 4% in line with guidance

A discount rate of 10% with low-risk premium as an established, high cash flow, telecom

6% long-run growth rate based on Brazil telecom forecast

The DCF generates a price target of $18.90, which is a 6% upside from today's pricing.

TIMB DCF (Data: SA; Analysis: Author)

Wall Street is also bullish with a slightly higher price target of $19.82, or 12% upside from today's pricing.

Wall Street Rating (Seeking Alpha)

The quant rating is even more bullish with a strong buy rating and buy or higher across all categories.

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

What I Will Be Watching

As Q4 earnings are released, here is what I will be watching:

Any changes to mid-term guidance, specifically around the high-single-digit CAGR on EBITDA growth and the remuneration announced to shareholders. While Oi is baked in, lower inflation is not and I am interested to see if there are any impacts.

Core rate/volume performance. Can TIMB continue to leverage its new assets to drive ARPU growth above inflation while also increasing subscribers. Decelerating growth could drive downside potential.

News on B2B strategy. TIMB has designs to become a larger player in the high-margin B2B space which may have additional upside potential.

New signals from management of downside risks or future deceleration in the business given the lower margin of safety.

Verdict

As of now, I continue to maintain a buy rating on TIMB stock, with a price target of $18.90. Despite a recent price run-up that has reduced the margin of safety, there are several factors that support my positive outlook, including easing inflation and continued outperformance following the Oi transaction, which reduce downside risk and increase upside potential.

Investors should pay attention to any changes in mid-term guidance, particularly regarding EBITDA growth and shareholder remuneration.