Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 02/13/24

Feb. 13, 2024 12:00 AM ET3 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.02K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.02K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (12.5K)
Disqualification is “possible” for Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis in her case against former President Donald Trump, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said during a hearing on Monday.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” Judge McAfee said. “The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again if there even was one. And so because I think its possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”

“I think the issues at point here are whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature, when it formed, and whether it continues. And that’s only relevant because it’s in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship,” he added.

Wade and Willis, among others, will have to testify Thursday, despite Willis’ attempt to prevent his testimony, the judge ruled.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.5K)
As expected, the lawyers representing Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the DC appellate court decision on presidential immunity.

At the heart of the matter is really the intersection of politics and a weaponized judiciary. If presidents do not have absolute immunity while in office, then their political opposition can just threaten to file charges against them once their term expires. The obvious problems are easy to see. www.documentcloud.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.5K)
Here’s the baseline context on this discussion provided by Tucker Carlson, as he takes part in the “World Government Summit at What’s Next for Storytelling?”

Tucker is shocked, shocked to see with his own eyes that Russia is a modern, beautiful, safe, clean, well-run nation filled with generally happy people who are just like you and me – only they don’t pretend. That’s it, that’s the major difference.

If you were to analyze all of the varying realities around the opinions of those few people from the West who have literally put boots on the ground in Russia, the major thing that everyone would have a hard time explaining is this non-pretense. However, as soon as you say, “They don’t pretend,” anyone who has visited Russia in the last two years says, “Yes – that’s it; exactly that.” Essentially, that’s what Tucker is trying to explain also.

Yes, we in the West are being played by Western interests in creating our opinion of Russia. Yes, to just about everything Tucker Carlson is saying in this segment – only more. Tucker didn’t even go to the beautiful places like St. Petersburg; he was limited by self-choice to being stuck in Moscow. youtu.be/...

Any independent journalist who writes about the constructs in/around Russia, yet has not been there in the last few years, can be completely disregarded. Yes, we are all getting played.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.