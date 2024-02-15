Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 02/15/24

Feb. 15, 2024 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.02K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.02K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (12.54K)
A missing binder of top-secret intelligence about Russia threatens national security, says CNN. But it doesn't. And now, credible sources say the U.S. government is hiding the binder because it incriminates the intelligence community for illegal spying and election interference. twitter.com/...

CNN wrote in a piece co-authored by Natasha Bertrand about the binder in December saying it went missing in the last days of the Trump presidency, that it had “highly classified information related to Russian election interference” and raised concerns that some of America’s most “closely guarded national security secrets… could be exposed.”On the contrary, as the new report explains, it isn't national security that is threatened by what's in the binder, it's the actions of officials that would be exposed.

"Sources have told Public and Racket, however, that the secrets officials worry might be “exposed” are ones that would implicate them in widespread abuses of intelligence authority dating back to the 2015-2016 election season.

“I would call [the binder] Trump’s insurance policy,” said someone knowledgeable about the case. “He was very concerned about having it and taking it with him because it was the road map” of Russiagate.

Transgressions range from Justice Department surveillance of domestic political targets without probable cause to the improper unmasking of a pre-election conversation between a Trump official and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to WMD-style manipulation of intelligence for public reports on alleged Russian “influence activities.”

The documents in question are said to contain information about the legal justification for those investigations, or more specifically, the lack of justification, among other things. Should more of that information be made public, it might implicate a long list of officials in serious abuses."

In other words, CNN cast it as one way, but there's a whole different story out there, which figures. And the binder could nail a bunch of people. No wonder they sound like they're frantic to find it.

The report says they will have more on Thursday about how a team “hand-picked” by CIA Director John Brennan "relied on “cooked intelligence” to craft that January 6th, 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (12.54K)
Federal tax revenue increased 33% since Congress passed the Trump-era tax reform bill in 2017, while spending increased more than 50% over that same time frame.

The data is contained in the Congressional Budget Office's recently released 10-year budget outlook.

"Net interest has been exploding over the past few years, with payments rising from $223 billion in 2015 to $352 billion in 2021 before nearly doubling to $659 billion in 2023. In 2024, CBO projects net interest will total $870 billion, a near-record 3.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," the budget watchdog's analysis revealed.

Republicans have argued that Congress should find areas to reduce federal spending rather than increase taxes while Democrats want to raise taxes on wealthy individuals and families as well as corporations. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation pointed out that the top 10% of income earners, based on the most recent IRS data, "bore responsibility for 76% of all income taxes paid, and the top 25% paid 89% of all income taxes."

The latest report from the IRS's statistics of income division for tax year 2021 shows that the top 1% of earners with incomes above $682,577 paid almost 46% of all income taxes, which is a new record.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (12.54K)
Newly uncovered emails between Department of Homeland Security officials and journalists show the agency tasked with protecting U.S. border and domestic security admitted it is not tracking illegal immigrants after they were released from federal custody into the interior of the country.

In the emails obtained by the watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust in a Freedom of Information Act request, one DHS official told a Washington Post reporter off the record he could not say how many immigrants are settling in Northern states via border state busing programs because the agency does not track those released from their custody.

“Are more people deciding to settle in DC/New York or, more recently, Chicago as a result of the program where they might have previously been inclined to remain in Texas or Arizona?” the reporter asked in a September 2022 email reviewed by Just the News.

“Off the record, that’s hard for us to say because they’re getting on those buses after they’re already out of our custody,” the official answered.

“That said, anecdotally including what I hear from other reporters, it does appear that word is spreading and they are looking for those buses for the free transportation. I’ve also heard many people are getting off along the way, so they’re using the buses for as long as it is convenient, but again, because they are out of our custody by then, it is hard for us to be able to answer that,” the official added.

Michael Chamberlain, the director of Protect the Public’s Trust, said the emails are fresh proof that Homeland officials know the consequences of their policies on border security.

“DHS attempts to claim they are not responsible for the crisis at the border and lack any means to solve the fast-developing disaster,” he said. “At the same time, they admit to friendly members of the media off the record that they fail to perform even the most basic of functions.

”The Biden Administration came into office promising a return to normalcy, unprecedented transparency, and respect for the rule of law. These documents provide further evidence that, when it comes to our borders, they are 0-for-3,” he added. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (12.54K)
Billionaire and left-wing philanthropist George Soros has been buying up debt to acquire a controlling stake in the second-largest radio broadcaster in the country, Audacy.

Court filings and sources close to the situation told the New York Post that Soros Fund Management has “bought up $400 million of debt in Audacy — the No. 2 US radio broadcaster behind iHeartMedia with stations including New York’s WFAN and 1010 WINS, as well as Los Angeles-based KROQ, according to bankruptcy filings.”

Soros could than have control of more than 220 radio stations nationwide. One Republican insider close to the situation told the outlet that Soros could be trying to have media outlets to potentially influence public opinion during the 2024 election.

“This is scary,” the source said.

Should Soros prove successful, he will likely have a 40 percent stake in the company’s senior debt, which would give him strong control of the company when it emerges from bankruptcy. He will not have a majority.

“Soros scooped up the debt during the past few weeks at roughly 50 cents on the dollar from hedge fund HG Vora, according to a source close to the situation,” noted the Post.

“Under Audacy’s current Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, existing shareholders are expected to be wiped out,” it added. “High-ranking creditors like Soros would be repaid with stock in the restructured company.”

Audacy, which filed for bankruptcy on January 7 with $1.9 billion in debt, confirmed the investment from Soros.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (12.54K)
Investigators with the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) visited the graves of Americans who have long passed away but remain on Michigan’s voter rolls heading into the 2024 election.

In November 2021, PILF filed suit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) accusing her of keeping nearly 26,000 dead registrants on Michigan voter rolls and thus violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

The lawsuit claims 25,975 dead registrants remain on Michigan’s voter rolls, including 23,663 registrants who have been dead for five years or more, 17,479 registrants who have been dead for at least a decade, and 3,956 registrants who have been dead for at least 20 years.

In footage released by PILF this month, the watchdog group visited several graveyards in Michigan showing some of the dead Americans who remain registered to vote in the state.

One such registrant was before World War I and would be 110 years old today if she were alive. Another died 25 years ago, the year former President Bill Clinton was impeached, while one registrant has not been alive for 12 federal election cycles.

“Secretary Benson is vigorously opposing our efforts to investigate the tens of thousands of deceased registrants we found on the voter roll,” PILF President, J. Christian Adams said in a statement.

In August 2022, Benson sought to have PILF’s lawsuit thrown out by a federal court but the request was denied and the case continues.

“Federal law requires state election officials to have a reasonable program to remove the dead. Keeping dead voters on the rolls for two decades isn’t reasonable,” Adams said.

Evil Republicans trying to suppress the dead from voting!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (12.54K)
NEW YORK - Nassau County Registered Voter Rolls:

"We have some people who are significantly under age. What I mean by significantly under age is ... they are not born yet."

'We found 39,952 people over the age of 110 years old and 10,000+ of those people are 171 years old.' twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (12.54K)
NIKKI HALEY: “I’m not loyal to anyone. I don’t do that”. twitter.com/...

Back in 2019 on a visit to a Wisconsin high school:

“The biggest thing for me about teamwork is loyalty, hands down,” said Haley. “If you are not loyal to the people you’re down in the trenches with, that is the worst thing you can ever do.”

www.wistv.com/...

God, she is so full of it. Constantly contradicting herself.

Just like when she told Trump she would never run against him.

And this is a person we should trust as President...?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (12.54K)
NBC is reporting that Special Counsel Hur was not the one who raised the death of President Biden's son. It was Biden himself. nbcnews.com/... Yet, the President told the public the very opposite in an irate moment in the recent press conference...
--------------Jonathan Turley@JonathanTurley
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (12.54K)
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, HPSCI, Chairman Mike Turner is quite predictable in his methods to support the Intelligence Community.

Today, Chairman Mike Turner shocked the DC system by proclaiming Russians from Outer Space were coming to destroy us. This “deadly Russians” narrative, as sold by Mike Turner, supports: (1) Ukraine funding, (2) FISA reauthorization and the (3) “seven ways to Sunday” Deep State. twitter.com/...

WASHINGTON DC – "A vague warning by the chair of the House Intelligence Committee about a “serious national security threat” Wednesday is related to Russia’s attempts to develop an antisatellite nuclear weapon for use in space, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While the people did not provide further details on the intel, one of them noted the U.S. has for more than a year been concerned about Russia’s potentially creating and deploying an antisatellite nuclear weapon — a weapon the U.S. and other countries would be unable to adequately defend against.

In his statement Wednesday morning, Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said his committee had made available the information about the national security threat and called on the administration to declassify the intelligence so officials and lawmakers could discuss the matter with allies.

It is not clear what prompted Turner to issue the statement now, as the intelligence has been available to leaders of the House intelligence committee and their top aides in a secure room on Capitol Hill for more than a week, one of the people said. The Senate intelligence committee has also had access to the information." www.politico.com/...

Now, right before the latest Dangerous Russians from Outer Space narrative was triggered, guess where Mike Turner was? twitter.com/...

Funny how that happens, eh?

It's just another manufactured crisis to pressure Johnson to pass the Senate Ukraine funding bill.

Who still believes what the government says anymore? They need to give up. We are on to them.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (12.54K)
1. Let me be very clear, I have talked to congress about everything involved in Spygate, far, far, far, beyond the @shellenberger generalities and provided over 600 pages of verifiable info documents to prove the events as they took place. THEY DON'T CARE.

2. I also talked to J. Durham and W. Aldenberg about the specific info that proves the IC was coordinating with the Senate (SSCI) on all the Trump targeting stuff. I have been vetted, researched and investigated for providing the docs. Again, they don't care.

3. The apparatus of our govt, has made it perfectly clear they intend to do nothing except cover-up all of the activity because the institutional damage is too encompassing for them to deal with. QUOTE: "The IC activity was too big to cope with," the system is not designed...

4. ...to deal with it.

Robert Mueller was appointed at the direction and advice of Republican and Democrat Gang of 8 leadership in the Legislative Branch who worked closely with Rod Rosenstein. Everyone knew the RM purpose was to protect the interests of the state.

5. Under the guise of "National Security" all parameters of limits on exec, legislative, and judicial branch checks and oversight were removed. The IC was given full authority to take control of the system and provide instructions and guidance. SEE NEXT

6. How the fµck do you think the judicial branch (11th CCA) writes this about the Mar-a-Lago documents?

@shellenberger is either being obtuse, or working on behalf of the IC (likely doesn't know) , stuck in an op.

@shellenberger 7. Just like these id!ots 👇 didn't pause to wonder why people around RdS '24 were reaching out to them in 2020, so too did @shellenberger likely not contemplate he was being led as part of a controlled defensive op.

There are id!ots everywhere who clutch pearls when called out.

@shellenberger 8. If it turns out that @shellenberger is being led into information (and it's all rehash) by anyone connected to the same information network as John Solomon, I will bust a gut laughing at the *glow* in the dark stµpidity. threadreaderapp.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.