Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 02/16/24

Feb. 16, 2024 12:00 AM ET995 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.03K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.03K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (995)

DoubleD44 profile picture
DoubleD44
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (20.49K)
Trump’s Ability To Grift the MAGA Crowd Seems Limitless - Is There Anything These People Won’t Buy?
d
daustin97222
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.54K)
@DoubleD44 Turd-on-platter. The Trump special, What a mess, you know?
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Yesterday, 12:52 AM
Comments (33.1K)
@DoubleD44 go look back at PT Barnum..... DjT read his books. What did he say about suckers?
crademan profile picture
crademan
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (21.2K)
If you enjoy reading a challenging mystery, may I suggest A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki? Ozeki is an American/Canadian author and film maker.

A Tale for the Time Being describes the lives of Ruth, a modern day author living on Cortes Island, British Columbia; Oliver, her artist husband, and their island friends. One day Ruth finds a plastic bag that has mysteriously washed up on the shore. Thinking it's garbage, Ruth picks it up. When she opens it, she finds a Hello Kitty lunch box that protects a worn copy of À la recherche du temps perdu, a handful of letters written in Japanese, a watch, and a student copybook written in French.

This discovery takes the reader across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, backwards through time to the 2011 Japanese Earthquake and Tsunami, the Dot.com crash, and WWII in Japan. Along the way the author introduces Buddhist philosophy, the histories and beliefs of the pre-Japanese people who once lived in Japan as well as those of the First Nations who lived on Cortes Island before Europeans arrived, and quantum physics into an intertwined tale of the lives described in a teenaged girl's diary.

The girl's life after her family moves from Sunnyvale, California to Japan, her failed software writer father's depression, her mother's efforts to support the family, the girl's summer vacation spent in a temple with her 104-year-old Buddhist nun great-grandmother, and the WWII thoughts of her grand uncle as a 19-year-old college student who was drafted to serve Japan as a Kamikaze pilot.

All of A Tale for the Time Being is based both on fact and science fiction.
Pinguino Investments profile picture
Pinguino Investments
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (16.89K)
@crademan Thanks -- sounds like my kind of book.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (139K)
@al roman @cbackous @daustin97222 @Namron Damron @PaulM_2

Just one option for testing the NY $354M "excessive" fine, no harm done.

"The Eighth Amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights that was added to the Constitution on December 15, 17911. It prohibits excessive fines, excessive bail, and cruel and unusual punishment213. The amendment is most often mentioned in the context of the death penalty, but also mentions “excessive fines” and bail3. The “excessive fines” clause surfaces in cases of civil and criminal forfeiture, for example when property is seized during a drug raid"
cbackous profile picture
cbackous
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.55K)
@techy46 "Just one option for testing the NY $354M "excessive" fine, no harm done."

A few points:

1. "harm" isn't strictly necessary for fraud, and certainly isn't an aspect of 63(12). However, the fraud did harm to the banks indirectly, even if they didn't realize it until after the fact. Fraud, in general, also harms the financial marketplace and the state has the right to protect the marketplace.

2. If you took the time to read a little deeper in to the ruling, you would see exactly how the $354M judgement is derived and how it applies to all the parties involved. Disgorgement is the proper remedy for this case. The disgorgement amount is the ill-gotten gains from the sale of the DC post office hotel, and the savings from paying a lower interest rate due to the fraudulent SFCs.

2a. The judgement amount uses a pretty standard formula, which is all spelled out in the judgement. While it might get reduced on appeal, the idea that it is "excessive" and violated the 8th amendment doesn't hold water.
a
al roman
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
@techy46 he should appeal it and follow esquire sharps advice
techy46 profile picture
techy46
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (139K)
@cbackous

Ok, to wit,

1) Agree, harm is strickly ncessary but justice is strickly necessary.

2) I looked at the US of degorgement of Trump PO profits. That's disproportinate to any harm done to NY. Is NY going to distribute those profits proportiantely to the banks and others based on harm? That's become the concern of many about US Gov't, state and locals seixing assets using laws intendedto be just. CFPB fined $WFC $4B that was not proportionate to accounts or auto insuarnce harm, they and DOJ pocket a large portion of those fines. CFPB has used those monies toe xpand its staff to 1600+ and expand its fining of financial institution. Next we coudl discuss NLRB expanding its legal scope but that'a alreday on SCOTUS docket. America's legal systems are no longe rabout justice just money.

2-a) The judgement was based on exploiting Trump's profitability based on NY's desire to get "even" with a political opponent, not on any factual basis of harm done to others. Yes, I know harm is required under NY's trumped up statute but it may be recognized by SCOTUS as un-Constitutional.

I'm just a tecky with 44 years of experiece with developing loigcal enetrprise resource management systems. Definitely not a legal expert, but with my limited exposure to US legal systems i've concluded they are no longer concerned with justice based on logic, That just part of US Gov't FUBAR.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (139K)
@al roman @Namron Damron

Yes, quasi-legal agencies like CFPB, FTC. NLRB, NTSB are un-Constitutional.

"Amazon, one of the world's largest employers, has called the National Labor Relations Board 'unconstitutional'

Amazon, a company that employs more than 1.54 million people, has claimed that the National Labor Relations Board Relations Board (NLRB), the federal agency responsible for protecting the rights of workers, is unconstitutional. Amazon made the claim in a legal document filed on Thursday as part of a case in which prosecutors from the Board have accused the e-commerce giant of discrimination against workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island who had voted to unionize, according to The New York Times.
Amazon is not the first company to challenge the Board’s constitutionality. Last month, Elon Musk’s SpaceX sued the NLRB after the agency accused the company of unlawfully firing eight employees and called the agency “unconstitutional” in the lawsuit. Weeks later, grocery chain Trader Joe’s, which the NLRB accused of union-busting, said that the NLRB’s structure and organization was “unconstitutional,” Bloomberg reported. And in separate lawsuits, two Starbucks baristas have independently challenged the agency’s structure as they sought to dissolve their unions.

Amazon’s claim is similar to the existing claims filed by SpaceX and Trader Joe’s. In the lawsuit, the company’s lawyers argued that “the structure of the N.L.R.B. violates the separation of powers” by “impeding the executive power provided for in Article II of the United States Constitution.” In addition, Amazon claimed that the NLRB’s hearings “can seek legal remedies beyond what’s allowed without a trial by jury.”

www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.64K)
@techy46 The Left has continued to overreach with their federal agencies and that is going to be their ultimate downfall. There is a case (maybe two) before the SCOTUS now that might just be the end of the dictatorial powers of these unconstitutional agencies.
B
Bob 123
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (16.83K)
@techy46
Well who knows, Techy. Given the current state of the SCOTUS, overweight with planted Federalist Society stooges, you and all the other little friends may get their ultimate wish --
Amazon, Musk, and all the big multibillionaire players can get a ruling that it's "unconstitutional" for some Government agency to protect worker's rights in the workplace.
That it is "unconstitutional" for some Government agency to regulate and control what companies can dump into the air or water, sickening your family or turning your kid 'queer'.
That it is "unconstitutional" for some Government agency to regulate and protect you from being ripped off by the big bank money people.
And on and on.
Gosh, won't it be a great country to live in then.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (139K)
@PaulM_2

Me think it's 4+ now including Bezos and Musk vs NLRB illegals BS.

Bezos (lib) and Musk (ind) need to come out and support Trump 2024.
C. King Alpha Flunkie profile picture
C. King Alpha Flunkie
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (8.15K)
Ah, such a refreshing day.

Nice to see frauds being ordered to pay up.

Entertaining to see Trumpista heads exploding and all the meltdowns, tantrums and deflections they post on social media.

Just another typical day in 21st century 'Murica.

Judge Engoron is making America great again.
d
daustin97222
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.54K)
@C. King Alpha Flunkie Engoron's career is over, but he sure as hell went out with a bang. He's 75.
DigDeep profile picture
DigDeep
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.67K)
@C. King Alpha Flunkie hahaha yeah, the banana republic USA, is actually being laughed at globally.

good job - attack your political opponent with bullsh!t charges.... in a bullsh!t court. The judge has TDS so bad, he lands somewhere on the very effected end, of the spectrum
B
Bob 123
17 Feb. 2024
Comments (16.83K)
@daustin97222
"Engoron's career is over."

Maybe, if he wants that. But I bet if you put it up to a vote, the majority of Americans would think Trump finally got a taste of overdue justice.
d
daustin97222
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.54K)
My sense is that Trump will try to "run out the clock" on all of these judgements.

I keep wondering: what can he do, if he puts up escrow (or a bond now) and somehow wins the Presidency? These are not criminal, but civil, so it seems to me that he can't really "pardon" his own organization.
crademan profile picture
crademan
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (21.2K)
@daustin97222 Some people say that the power of the President is unlimited. Rule #1) While in office, everything the President does is legal. Rule #2) When out of office, the President cannot be tried for a crime committed while in office.

Why can't a President pardon his own organization?
d
daustin97222
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.54K)
@crademan Maybe he can (pardon his own org). I don't know what limits there are (if any). The way things look right now, to me, I don't know how Trump can be kept from winning. The SCOTUS will rule against the ballot question. We will see.
cbackous profile picture
cbackous
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.55K)
@daustin97222 @crademan President can only pardon federal charges. He wouldn't be able to pardon a state-level ruling like this one.
charged profile picture
charged
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.37K)
Mazars partner mr Bender must also be wondering about his cpa certificate after being involved with trumps financial and tax fraud.
Scootrd profile picture
Scootrd
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (10.56K)
“My father built the skyline of New York City. And this is the thanks he gets?” - Eric Trump

I didn't realize there was no skyline in NYC before - The Donald.

Eric Trump - Dork extraordinaire
cbackous profile picture
cbackous
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.55K)
@Scootrd he's probably a little upset that he has to cut that $4Mil check.
Scootrd profile picture
Scootrd
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (10.56K)
@cbackous

I need a four letter word for disappointment - www.youtube.com/...
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
Kev I ask the old guys they said they cringed and didn’t feel good about it and when it was over just started on a clean slate
You find sneaking in their own scripture
cbackous profile picture
cbackous
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.55K)
Some additional interesting parts of the NY ruling against Trump et al:

- Continues the appointment of an Independent Monitor
- orders the installation of an Independent Director of Compliance
- Timely and total repayment of loans does not extinguish the harm that false statements inflict on the marketplace.
- When Donald Trump sold the Old Post Office hotel, he paid off the Deutsche Bank loan, and the following profits were distributed: $126,828,600 to Donald Trump; $4,013,024 to Eric Trump;$4,013,024 to Donald Trump, Jr., and $4,013,024 to Ivanka Trump. (these profits are part of the disgorgement judgement)
- Trump's 30% Vornado interest was repeatedly accounted for as cash available, even though it was not liquid and contractually locked in to the development. This "cash" was a key part of insurance and bank rates.
- In total, defendants’ fraud saved them approximately $168,040,168 in interest (also part of the disgorgement)
- without the interest savings from the use of the fraudulent SFCs, Donald Trump would have been in a negative cash position in every year from 2017-2020 (which would have violated his loan covenants).

Interesting read that walks through all the evidence and testimony to the final conclusion.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (33.1K)
@cbackous thanks. As I have reported before, there was an interesting op ed article in the WSJ circa 2007 or so. Said his net worth ain't what he tells everyone.
d
daustin97222
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.54K)
@Namron Damron @cbackous And I've posted that on here for years, that using "valuation" as a proxy for "net worth" is specious. There are cases where a building (or anything) can easily be worth less than zero. And often, are worth far less than what the "owner" might think.

Trump owns golf courses that never turn a profit (for example). Any of my buildings are only worth what some buyer is willing to pay for them. So this whole "net worth" thing, in Trump's case, was baloney from the get-go.

When Deutsche cut him off, that was the beginning of the end. www.politico.com/...

Shortly thereafter: Trump Inc. dumped the Washington Hotel to a friendly buyer's group in Miami. Nets $100M, give/take.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (33.1K)
@daustin97222 you get it, most don't.
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
Shabbat is close
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
This is not funny at all
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
Kev that part about them and the Chinese “there my problem” no problem
d
daustin97222
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.54K)
Take your old Toyota pickup, turn the bed into a wading pool, and build it into your deck.

posts-cdn.kueez.net/...
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
And what he said about infractions and the people around you
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
Oh guys I think Romulus was on to something
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
“It’s harder if i like you”
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
Kev no mas.
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
No tech it’s not a joke
a
al roman
16 Feb. 2024
Comments (212.48K)
You shouldn’t censor stuff the tx payer had to know
Legally that falls under some omission
Wyatt is right only objective data in this game is blameless anything else is dangerous and gets people killed
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.