Amazon is not the first company to challenge the Board’s constitutionality. Last month, Elon Musk’s SpaceX sued the NLRB after the agency accused the company of unlawfully firing eight employees and called the agency “unconstitutional” in the lawsuit. Weeks later, grocery chain Trader Joe’s, which the NLRB accused of union-busting, said that the NLRB’s structure and organization was “unconstitutional,” Bloomberg reported. And in separate lawsuits, two Starbucks baristas have independently challenged the agency’s structure as they sought to dissolve their unions.Amazon’s claim is similar to the existing claims filed by SpaceX and Trader Joe’s. In the lawsuit, the company’s lawyers argued that “the structure of the N.L.R.B. violates the separation of powers” by “impeding the executive power provided for in Article II of the United States Constitution.” In addition, Amazon claimed that the NLRB’s hearings “can seek legal remedies beyond what’s allowed without a trial by jury.”www.msn.com/...
Well who knows, Techy. Given the current state of the SCOTUS, overweight with planted Federalist Society stooges, you and all the other little friends may get their ultimate wish --
Amazon, Musk, and all the big multibillionaire players can get a ruling that it's "unconstitutional" for some Government agency to protect worker's rights in the workplace.
That it is "unconstitutional" for some Government agency to regulate and control what companies can dump into the air or water, sickening your family or turning your kid 'queer'.
That it is "unconstitutional" for some Government agency to regulate and protect you from being ripped off by the big bank money people.
And on and on.
Gosh, won't it be a great country to live in then.
"Engoron's career is over."Maybe, if he wants that. But I bet if you put it up to a vote, the majority of Americans would think Trump finally got a taste of overdue justice.
You find sneaking in their own scripture
- orders the installation of an Independent Director of Compliance
- Timely and total repayment of loans does not extinguish the harm that false statements inflict on the marketplace.
- When Donald Trump sold the Old Post Office hotel, he paid off the Deutsche Bank loan, and the following profits were distributed: $126,828,600 to Donald Trump; $4,013,024 to Eric Trump;$4,013,024 to Donald Trump, Jr., and $4,013,024 to Ivanka Trump. (these profits are part of the disgorgement judgement)
- Trump's 30% Vornado interest was repeatedly accounted for as cash available, even though it was not liquid and contractually locked in to the development. This "cash" was a key part of insurance and bank rates.
- In total, defendants’ fraud saved them approximately $168,040,168 in interest (also part of the disgorgement)
- without the interest savings from the use of the fraudulent SFCs, Donald Trump would have been in a negative cash position in every year from 2017-2020 (which would have violated his loan covenants).Interesting read that walks through all the evidence and testimony to the final conclusion.
Legally that falls under some omission
Wyatt is right only objective data in this game is blameless anything else is dangerous and gets people killed