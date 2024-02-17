Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/17/24

Feb. 17, 2024
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.02K Followers

Comments (15)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Brussels has been left reeling by a spate of drug-related shootings just a few blocks away from the city’s hordes of diplomats and bureaucrats twitter.com/...

EU Central. Kind of funny. These jerks getting exactly what they've asked for.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (12.59K)
A scheme has been uncovered that apparently would involve announcing – unilaterally – a Palestinian state right away, and it is drawing a chorus of objections.

The Algemeiner website reported the proposed plan, described by the Washington Post, calls for “the withdrawal of many, if not all, settler communities on the West Bank; a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem; the reconstruction of Gaza; and security and governance arrangements for a combined West Bank and Gaza.”

Stunningly, the action could involve “early U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state – even as elements of political reform, security guarantees for both Israel and the Palestinians, normalization and reconstruction are being implemented.”

The discussion is stunning in that only in October, terrorists from Hamas, which works out of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza, invaded Israel and butchered some 1,200 civilians.

The scheme apparently is the work of the U.S. and several Arab states.

“In my speech yesterday in Berlin, I warned against the dangerous plan that is taking shape for unilateral international recognition of a Palestinian state,” said Gideon Sa’ar, an Israeli lawmaker who is not part of the government coalition.

“This plan will not only not resolve the conflict but will make it intractable. The Palestinians will receive state recognition without paying the the price of compromise and they will continue the conflict from an upgraded position that will harm Israel’s right to self-defense.”

Israel, according to reports, would be left out of the process entirely.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been opposed to such a move.

“1,400 murdered and the world wants to give them a state. It won’t happen,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on social media.

“The intention of the U.S., together with the Arab states, to establish a terror state alongside the state of Israel is delµsional and part of the misguided conception that there is a partner for peace on the other side… While we are in the government, no Palestinian state will be established.”

The report said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also said, “We will in no way agree to this plan, which actually says that the Palestinians deserve a reward for the terrible massacre they did to us: a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. The message is that it pays very well to massacre Israeli citizens. A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the state of Israel as was proven on October 7, Kfar Saba will not be Kfar Aza!”

The news site also warned, the “overlooked ‘elephant in the room’: polls show that most of the Palestinian people don’t actually want a two state solution at all, on any terms, or in any borders.”

Hamas leaders have said it is unacceptable for them to be expected to recognize Israel in any form.

The report said “74.7% of Palestinians desire a Palestinian-only state that entirely supplants Israel, while 72% support the October 7 massacre, which, to be clear, included burning Israeli babies, beheading, mass rape, mass murder, and large scale kidnapping.”
c
coloroaddog
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (444)
I love it in the kitchen.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Mark Robinson is the Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina who is currently running for governor in the state. Robinson is a genuine, conservative Republican who shot to fame several years ago when he passionately defended the rights of law abiding gun owners at a city council meeting.

In recent comments, Robinson made it clear that he wants to defend women and girls when it comes to restrooms. He does not want men in the bathroom with your wife, mother, or daughter.

For this, RINO Republicans in North Carolina are coming after him.

The Federalist reports:

"For vowing to defend women in North Carolina from men who infiltrate female-designated spaces, something a majority of voters support, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was criticized by two Republican gubernatorial candidates in his state. Robinson is also campaigning for governor.

Robinson told attendees at a campaign event in the beginning of February that he is committed to keeping men out of women’s sports and bathrooms…

The 55-year-old Republican said his commitment to “defend women in this state” extends to protecting their bathrooms from anyone of the opposite sex who tries to use them.

“That means if you’re a man on Friday night and all of the sudden on Saturday, you feel like a woman and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the mall, you will be arrested — or whatever we got to do to you,” Robinson said. His pledge was met with a round of cheers…

With the help of NBC News, which was happy to amplify complaints against the lieutenant governor, North Carolina gubernatorial candidates state Treasurer Dale Folwell and attorney Bill Graham accused Robinson of hampering the GOP’s chances. Robinson is leading both in the primary, according to polling in the race.

“Mark Robinson is history’s latest example of someone rising to power through hate,” Folwell told NBC. “If he really cared about NC or the Republican Party, he would resign now.”"

Robinson is currently way ahead of other Republicans. twitter.com/...

Robinson is a true conservative and it looks like the people of North Carolina know it.
c
coloroaddog
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (444)
@PaulM_2 RINOs belong on the endangered species list.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is pushing legislation that could prevent churches from protecting themselves with armed security. In the House, this was pushed by Democrat Hank Johnson, who famously suggested that Guam could tip over if too many people were there.

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets, Democrats continue to push for Americans to be disarmed.

Just last week, there was a shooting at Lakewood Church in Texas.

So now, at a time when more churches are probably considering armed security, Democrats are pushing this. Unreal.

Democrats just keep chipping away at gun rights. They know they can’t overturn the Second Amendment – yet – so they just keep making it more difficult for people to own and use guns for protection.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (12.59K)
The Alpha/Google spiders are not crawling around with their enhanced AI looking for words, phrases or content issues. Enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) has given the spiders the ability to look for context. The new Alpha/Goog AI spiders are crawling the internet looking for information provided with a detrimental and accurate context. Those who are applying truthful context are the subversive voices that must be targeted. Keep this in mind.

I can get in big trouble for sharing this next graphic, but f**kit… I’m all in. theconservativetreehouse.com/...

The crawl is not headlines, the crawl is in content. Yes, even content in the comment section is now flagging to the control systems. Why? Because we operate a proprietary constructed private commenting system that doesn’t have a backdoor and protects you, the user.

The Google Spiders are newly enhanced with AI instructions, dispatched looking for content and ‘context’ that is against the interests of the Vanguard, Blackrock, Larry Page (Alpha/Goog owners), and the public-private partnership.

Look at the one I have highlighted above titled “Have you ever noticed this.” Do you remember it? theconservativetreehouse.com/...

This content is considered “dangerous or derogatory”. Think about that for a moment. Discussing the humor of Donald Trump, and the fellowship it creates, is considered “dangerous” to the interests of Google.

Do not get alarmed, get informed.

I share this information with you so that you understand what is being constructed and what is about to be deployed on a large scale throughout the U.S. internet operating system. The U.S. internet will be different. The social media restrictions became more prevalent and noticeable in the past several years; now it is time for DHS to expand that process to the entire U.S. internet.

When I wrote about Jack’s Magic Coffee shop, people initially thought I was crazy – but the guys inside the coffee shop didn’t. Eventually DHS control over Twitter was revealed in the Twitter files. The same background is true here. The entire American online apparatus is going to change.

More will follow….
-------------Sundance, The Conservative Treehouse.

What Mike Benz describes in the video below is the reality of what systems and tech architecture are in place right now. The big picture of who wants control over the domestic internet apparatus and how. https://youtu.be/CRYSKaS-XtQ
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (12.59K)
As expected, the goofy Judge Arthur Engoron gave a ruling Friday ordering President Trump to pay nearly $350 million in penalties for “business fraud.” However, without any victim and with the banks testifying on behalf of Donald Trump, who exactly is he supposed to pay?

Obviously, President Trump and his lawyers are appealing this ridiculous judicial ruling. All the banks and lenders did their own due diligence on financing terms with Donald Trump. This judge genuinely is goofy.

All operational loans and Trump Org. business loans were paid back. There were no defaults or banking interests adversely impacted. There are no victims of what the New York State calls “fraud,” yet this judge has decided President Trump must pay $350 million in damages and must dissolve business interests in the state for a period of three years.

In addition to the penalties aimed at Trump himself, Engoron imposed measures that may significantly alter the operations of the Trump family business, known as the Trump Organization. Engoron banned Trump’s two adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who are executive vice presidents of the company, from running New York companies for two years and fined them more than $4 million each. And he ordered a court-appointed monitor to continue overseeing the company’s operations for another three years, requiring the company to seek her approval prior to submitting any financial disclosure to a third party.
c
coloroaddog
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (444)
@PaulM_2 any cursory examination of Engoron's behavior leads to the conclusion that he is not in his right mind. TDS.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Democrats’ ultimate goal when it comes to Former President Donald Trump is not only kicking him off the ballot but getting enough out of their many lawfare cases, like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s, to imprison him for good. The deep state’s big plans for conviction, however, aren’t the only way they are furthering their well-established election interference.

By tying up Trump’s times with hearings and trials, Democrats are effectively keeping him from connecting with voters or exposing President Joe Biden’s atrocious track record.

“Instead of being in South Carolina and other states campaigning, I’m stuck here tonight,” Trump said in a short speech to reporters outside the New York City courtroom on Thursday.

Eight months until 2024 Election Day means Trump should be maximizing his time in key states whose primaries are fast approaching. Instead, he’s required to attend hearings in New York over an expired case Bragg revived after his predecessor declined to pursue it.

“It’s election interference by Biden because it’s the only way he can think to get elected because he’s accomplished nothing,” Trump remarked.

Trump pleaded not guilty after Bragg, who won’t keep violent criminals off of New York City’s streets, indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records last year. In his address on Thursday, Trump acknowledged that Bragg’s lawfare stems directly “from the DOJ.”

“This all comes out of Washington,” Trump said after his hearing. “They coordinated with the district attorney and the AG. The case tomorrow, which is a rigged deal, is all coordinated with the district attorney and coordinated with the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James. She ought to be ashamed of herself. She’s campaigned for years on trying to get Trump without knowing anything about me.”

Trump said Democrats’ scheming against him, especially in New York, is “ridiculous” and “unfair.”

“A trial that legal scholars say there’s no crime. They say there’s no crime,” Trump quipped.

Trump is right. Even staunch anti-Trump pundits have cast doubts on Bragg’s attempt to convict and jail the former president on charges. The former president’s legal team tried to get the case dismissed, but a New York City judge ruled yesterday that the trial would begin in March.

Clearly, there’s nothing the deep state isn’t willing to try to do to keep their biggest threat — Trump and his voters — from regaining power. The ultimate goal is to ensure voters don’t see or hear from the leading presidential candidate until 2024 ballots are being counted.

Regardless of the outcomes of all of the cases against the former president, Democrats have done plenty of damage.

They did it in 2016, they did it in 2020, and they are doing it again in 2024. Except this time, they aren’t waiting around for sham impeachment proceedings or a memory-holed October surprises about Biden family corruption to do their dirty work.

The interference started even before Trump announced his 2024 candidacy with a raid on Mar-a-Lago and then escalated to a host of partisan lawsuits designed to end in guilt that would disqualify him from running again.

Democrats and their ally judges gagged Trump in an attempt to keep him from criticizing the corrupt Department of Justice and are committed to tying him up in court so he can’t court voters on the campaign trail. Kicking the Republican off the ballot and barring him from the election is their ultimate goal, but any hurdles he faces to campaigning are a plus.

For Trump’s political enemies, the pain is the point.

Despite Democrats’ best efforts to hamper his campaign with unprecedented lawfare, Trump said he is not deterred by this “disgrace.”

“I’ll be here [in court] during the day, and I’ll be campaigning during the night,” he explained. “Biden should be doing the same thing, but he’ll be sleeping.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (12.59K)
In response to reports that Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison, your rulers in Washington want you to be angry. Your corrupt government, which is at this very moment working to put your Christian neighbors in prison for protesting abortion, wants you to be very angry at a foreign leader nearly 6,000 miles away so you won’t pay attention to what your leaders are doing to you in your own backyard.

Your government, which wants to disarm you and prevent you from defending yourself, wants you angry at a leader who has no power over you whatsoever. The government that censors you and lies to you about viruses it helped create wants your focus elsewhere. The government that sold your economy off to China and then destroyed the value of your currency wants you mad at someone else.

The government that banned you from going to church and then tried to fire you for not taking its worthless “vaccine” wants to whip you into a frenzy over literally anything else other than what it’s doing to you right now.

The government that opened your borders to invasion and looked the other way as violent crime enveloped your cities wants you to believe that crime on another continent is the only crime you should care about. And that the borders of a country half a world away are the only borders worth protecting.

America’s government would never treat its citizens like foreign tyrants do, you’re supposed to keep comfortably believing. It would never imprison an individual whose life and knowledge suddenly became a huge liability to the regime. And it would definitely never kill him in prison, wipe the video cameras that recorded his death, then claim he committed suicide.

And the American government would certainly never try to ban its chief political opponent from the ballot, try to bankrupt him with frivolous lawsuits, or attempt to imprison him to prevent him from winning an election. The American government would never tap attorneys appointed by the president’s hand-picked lawyers to absolve the president of a whole host of crimes committed by the president and his family.

On top of that, the American government would never imprison thousands of political dissidents for protesting against the regime’s history of rigging elections or refer to them as a bunch of filthy kulak wrecker insurrectionists. And you better believe the American government would never ally with corrupt oligarchs who owe their fortunes to monopolies protected by the government to censor the government’s political opponents to prevent them from talking about the corruption of the family running the government.

They’re manipulating you, gaslighting you, and trying to emotionally blackmail you into going along with their nonsense because those things are only supposed to happen in other countries. Stop letting them get away with it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (12.59K)
On Thursday, Special Counsel David Weiss unsealed an indictment charging a longtime confidential human source (CHS) with making false statements. But it wasn’t Christopher Steele, the CHS who threw the country into turmoil for four years by peddling the fraudulent Steele dossier. Former CHS Stefan Halper, who helped further the Russia-collusion hoax, also wasn’t the subject of the indictment. Nor was CHS Rodney Joffe, who sought to destroy the Trump presidency with the Alfa Bank hoax.

No, it was the CHS who, on June 26, 2020, told his handler that the owner of Burisma claimed he had paid Hunter and Joe Biden each $5 million in bribes in exchange for protection from being investigated by the Ukrainian prosecutor.

Thursday’s indictment revealed the name of that CHS for the first time — Alexander Smirnov — and alleged that Smirnov’s aforementioned statements, which were memorialized in an FD-1023 report, were false.

Since news first broke of the existence of that FD-1023 last summer, House Republicans championed the CHS’s reporting as further evidence of Biden family corruption, while Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley focused on the Department of Justice’s apparent failure to investigate the veracity of the FD-1023 as part of their probe into Hunter Biden’s business affairs.

Weiss’s indictment presents a powerful case that Smirnov lied on June 26, 2020, when the CHS told his handler he’d had conversations with Burisma executives in 2015 and 2016: An investigation by Weiss’s team concluded Smirnov did not meet the Burisma executives until March 1, 2017, meaning the earlier conversations could not have occurred. The indictment references introductory emails that established the alleged accurate timing of events, as well as travel records of other individuals, which contradict Smirnov’s claims. That evidence, the special counsel’s office concluded, was sufficient to charge Smirnov with making false statements and creating a false record.

If Smirnov lied to his handler in June 2020 about his conversations with Burisma executives, the indictment is well deserved. Not only did Smirnov’s alleged lies violate the federal criminal statute that prohibits false statements, but they also proved especially damaging to society as a whole by interfering in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The harm here is not merely that investigators wasted time chasing apparently false leads, or that Hunter and Joe Biden suffered from Smirnov’s allegedly false accusations, but also that Smirnov’s lies may overshadow the other unrelated — and substantial — evidence implicating the Bidens in a pay-to-play scandal, rendering it more difficult to obtain justice.

Smirnov, however, is but one CHS whose alleged lies have created havoc for our country.

Consider the lies peddled in the Steele dossier to our FBI. CHS Christopher Steele represented his sourcing as trusted, reliable, and well-placed when it was none of those things. That dossier led to the DOJ obtaining four unconstitutional surveillance warrants against an innocent American, resulted in our government spending millions investigating a hoax, and impaired the functioning of the Trump administration. Yet even after Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham referred the matter to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation, Steele reaped no consequences for the lies he sowed.

Then there was CHS Stefan Halper who, according to an electronic communication, told the FBI the Russian-born Svetlana Lokhova had “latched” onto Michael Flynn at a Cambridge academic gathering and then, after the dinner, “surprised everyone and got into [Flynn’s] cab and joined [Flynn] on the train ride to London.” Halper, however, never attended the dinner, so he could not have witnessed any of the happenings, and the supposed cab ride was completely fictional.

The FBI’s summary of his debriefing also memorialized Halper claiming Trump volunteer Carter Page asked Halper during a July 18, 2016, meeting whether he “would want to join the Trump campaign as a foreign policy adviser.” In an exclusive interview with The Federalist in 2020, however, Page, “unequivocally denied asking Halper ‘to be a foreign policy advisor for the Trump campaign.’”

Add to those two sources Rodney Joffe, the CHS who helped concoct the Alfa Bank hoax. That fairytale went that the Trump organization had a secret communication channel with Putin operating through the Russian-based Alfa Bank. Joffe peddled that tale to the FBI and, with the help of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, pushed the CIA to investigate this second Russia hoax just as the Trump presidency was beginning.

As I wrote in 2022: “Justice Won’t Be Served In SpyGate Without John Durham Investigating More Confidential Human Sources.” But alas, Durham’s investigation ended without any reckoning for Steele, Halper, or Joffe.

While the double standard is infuriating, assuming the allegations against Smirnov are true, charges are eminently justified.

Also justified? Impeaching David Weiss.

Thursday’s indictment established that no one in U.S. Attorney Weiss’s office investigated Smirnov’s serious claims against Hunter and Joe Biden until after Grassley released a copy of the FD-1023 on July 20, 2023. It would be over a month later before FBI investigators would speak with Smirnov’s handler about the FD-1023. And, according to the indictment, it was not until Sept. 27, 2023, that the FBI interviewed Smirnov.

That timeline confirms the incompetence of Weiss in handling the investigation into Hunter Biden because in October 2020, Weiss’s Delaware office received “a substantive briefing” concerning the FD-1023 from the Pittsburgh U.S. attorney’s office.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, then-Attorney General William Barr tasked then-Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady with screening evidence related to Ukraine. Last year, Brady testified before the House Judiciary Committee about that screening process, including how his team handled the FD-1023.

Brady explained the Pittsburgh FBI office sought to corroborate anything they could from the FD-1023, but he noted that his office lacked the authority to use a grand jury for the screening process. Brady’s team nonetheless succeeded in obtaining travel records of the CHS and “interfaced with the CHS’s handler about certain statements relating to travel and meetings to see if they were consistent with his or her understanding.”

What they were able to identify, Brady testified, was consistent with the CHS’s representations in the FD-1023. Additionally, the CHS was a longtime source for the FBI and considered “highly reliable” — something the indictment confirms given his length of service and the government authorizing Smirnov to commit crimes while operating as a CHS.

Brady further testified that his office had vetted the FD-1023 and the CHS “against known sources of Russian disinformation.” To conduct that analysis, his team worked with the Eastern District of New York. “It was found that it was not sourced from Russian disinformation,” Brady told the House Judiciary Committee.

Then when his team finished screening the FD-1023 and other evidence related to Ukraine, a Pittsburgh assistant U.S. attorney briefed Weiss’s office on the evidence, explaining how they had screened it, and noting they concluded it had “some indicia of credibility” and should be investigated further.

Thursday’s indictment of Smirnov suggests the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office sat on the FD-1023 for nearly three years, until after Grassley released a copy to the public. Instead, Weiss’s office offered Hunter Biden a sweetheart plea agreement, which fell apart only because the federal judge assigned to the case inquired into the strange arrangement that appeared to give Hunter Biden blanket immunity in a pretrial diversion agreement — something she had never seen before.

Special Counsel Weiss clearly knows how bad this looks because, in the indictment, he tried to spin the assessment into the FD-1023 as being closed out by the Pittsburgh FBI office, implying that is why his office did not conduct any further investigative steps.

“By August 2020, FBI Pittsburgh concluded that all reasonable steps had been completed regarding the Defendant’s allegations and that their assessment, 58A-PG-3250958, should be closed,” Weiss wrote. “On August 12, 2020, FBI Pittsburgh was informed that the then-FBI Deputy Director and then-Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States concurred that it should be closed.”

However, as former Attorney General Barr has made clear numerous times, the Pittsburgh office was merely charged with screening the evidence, and the investigation into the FD-1023 “wasn’t closed down.”

“On the contrary,” Barr stressed, “it was sent to Delaware for further investigation.”

No further investigation occurred, however. That alone should justify Weiss’s removal — and not merely for what he failed to do, but also because the country can’t trust that his special counsel team will follow all the leads, including the ones we don’t know about.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (12.59K)
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a merger between Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group also known as TMTG and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special-purpose acquisition company. The deal values Truth Social’s parent company at up to $10 billion.

As part of the merger agreement, pending shareholder approval, the merger would allow Trump Media to go public, with Donald Trump holding a significant ownership stake potentially worth $4 billion. Trump is expected to possess approximately 79 million shares in the combined entity, making him the largest investor.

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition said on Friday it will hold the special meeting of its stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the proposed business combination with former president's social media platform Trump Media & Technology on March 22.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Robert Kennedy Jr. has been granted a massive victory in his lawsuit against the Biden administration for colluding with social media companies to censor him and others.

RFK Jr. was able to win a preliminary injunction against the White House and several federal agencies as a federal judge ruled that the government was “insinuating themselves into the social-media companies’ private affairs and blurring the line between public and private action.”

Judge Doughty said Kennedy provided substantial evidence that the Biden administration had coerced the companies into suppressing free speech related to Covid, elections, gas prices, climate change, gender, and abortion.

“It is certainly likely that Defendants could use their power over millions of people to suppress alternative views or moderate content that they do not agree with in the upcoming 2024 national election,” the judge added.

The injunction is stayed until 10 days after the Supreme Court rules on Missouri v Biden, though it prevents the White House and other agencies from coercing social media companies to “remove, delete, suppress, or reduce… content containing protected free speech.”

This is a major triumph for free speech in the country that RFK Jr. has won. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (12.59K)
Finally, after 378 days, Joe Biden got around to visiting East Palestine, Ohio.

The town had been subjected to all sorts of concerns about environmental toxins since a train derailment on Feb. 2, 2023. Many of the residents there still have medical concerns.

But Biden couldn't be bothered to go to the town -- despite saying he would -- until now, until the 2024 election is underway, and he realizes he needs Ohio. That's despite going on all kinds of vacations since then, and even visiting Ukraine. He has shown where his priorities are. People in the area were not happy and they sounded off about how Biden's showing up was "too little, too late." Many sounded off, shouting, "Let's go, Brandon!"

CNN reported that people were protesting Biden's motorcade and shouting obscenities at it as it went by.

Then finally, Biden was there to deliver remarks. He saw the site of the derailment and asked, "What do we got here?"

Then when he spoke, it was anti-climactic, to say the least. Far too little, too late. Biden spoke for only about seven minutes. Seven minutes, after more than a year. He looked very bad and was slurring a lot. He also read from notes.

He claimed the derailment was caused by "an act of greed," shouting while he said that. One wonders if he thought he was talking about corporations and his excuse regarding inflation.

His staff shut down any questions, when reporters asked why it took him so long.

While it took Biden more than a year to show up, former President Donald Trump showed up about two weeks later with clean drinking water.

Priorities.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

