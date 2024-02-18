Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/18/24

Feb. 18, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (12.6K)
Evidence including sworn impeachment inquiry testimony, confirmed emails and financial records increasingly show that President Joe Biden’s meetings with his son’s foreign clients were closely followed by payments and agreements that advanced his family’s business deals.

House Republicans on Thursday subpoenaed new financial records belonging to Hunter Biden, his associates, and companies in a growing effort to find evidence that Joe Biden benefited personally from his son’s foreign dealings.

Rep. Greg Steube agreed on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show on Thursday that Joe Biden played a “rainmaker” role in Hunter Biden’s business ventures.

“We’ve known that all along and now we’re getting corroborating witness testimony,” Steube said. “Thankfully, for the subpoenas that have been issued to the financial institutions, we now have financial evidence of the money that was laundered from the Chinese Communist Party or Russian oligarchs, or the Ukrainian government and entities through the Biden family members, his brother, James Biden, and Hunter Biden.”

“And we know that obviously, Joe Biden was the impetus behind all of that,” Steube claimed.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (12.6K)
Nike has begun mass layoffs of about 1,600 employees, President and CEO John Donahoe said in a Thursday company-wide email obtained by WFAA.

“This is a painful reality and not one that I take lightly,” Donahoe, who is also the chairman of PayPal, announced. “We are not currently performing at our best, and I ultimately hold myself and my leadership team accountable.”

The first round of firings took place on Friday and will continue through the end of May. Ultimately, two percent of Nike employees are set to be laid off.

As one of the largest employers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, Nike has more than 15,500 workers in the Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Washington State area — as well as 83,000 worldwide.

“In December, the company announced a $2 billion cost-cutting and restructuring strategy, signaling that there may be layoffs,” the ABC affiliate reported, speculating that the layoffs will target the company’s Oregon headquarters.

The business move comes after the ultra-woke sportswear giant’s stock took a tumble of more than ten percent in December after news broke that the company was looking to cut a whopping $2 billion from its budget.

Soon after, golf legend Tiger Woods ended his 27-year contract with Nike to launch his own apparel line.

Nike has been at the center of “woke” ideological drama multiple times in recent years, including the April 2023 signing of transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney to model sports bras and leggings.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (5.19K)
@PaulM_2 A guy named DonaHOE........The brothers I know are gonna have a ball with that..........Letitia ain't gonna like it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (12.6K)
A traffic stop by Texas DPS on Friday resulted in the seizure of over $1 million of cocaine in the vehicle.

A trooper had stopped a Nissan Frontier with two illegal aliens inside the vehicle. Williams Garcia-Granados, 44, and Williams Garcia-Redondo, 17 were arrested for transporting a controlled substance, which is a felony.

Valley Central News reported:

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop lead to the seizure of $1.2 million worth in cocaine, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"At 8:30 a.m. a DPS trooper stopped a gray Nissan Frontier which was driven by Williams Garcia-Granados, 44. His passenger was identified as Williams Garcia-Redondo, 17, of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The two were stopped on 10th Street south of Beal Street in McAllen for a traffic violation."

According to Lt. Chris Olivarez, who is spokesperson of Texas DPS in Southwest Texas, over 133 lbs. of cocaine was seized. The drugs were organized in 48 bundles and were wrapped in plastic, which was hidden inside the car.

Both of the men were here illegally from Reynosa, which is a city in Tamaulipas, Mexico.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (12.6K)
Insane pair of headlines about the ways powerful leaders fight their political opposition, here and abroad: pbs.twimg.com/...
J
Jpokergman
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (5.19K)
@PaulM_2 Asymmetric dude..... I doubt there are very many people in paid media, who can even begin to grasp the concept of 2nd degree away.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (12.6K)
A plurality of Americans agree that Donald J. Trump has earned their respect as a U.S. leader compared to a slate of other American figureheads, a new poll from Rasmussen has revealed.

Their data found that “42% of Likely U.S. Voters say they respect Trump most as a leader.” Joe Biden had 21 percent of respect, former President Barack Obama earned 17 percent, and former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton netted a meager two percent.

Which one of the following people do you respect most as a leader?

Donald Trump 42%
Joe Biden 21%
Barack Obama 17%
Bernie Sanders 5%
Nikki Haley 5%
Mitt Romney 3%
Hillary Clinton 2%
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (14.66K)
Scaramucci retweeted:

We were in New York after '62 but I have been in or around it this time for 45 years. The people who run the city -- the Metropolitan and Yale Club types, the ones with tables at Rao's, that sort of thing -- have always taken Trump for a joke, a suburban piker with a big mouth.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (5.19K)
@Alpha With Bitcoin Who was the OP...?
