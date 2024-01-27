Scott Olson

I've heard Hershey (NYSE:HSY) often mentioned in quality investing circles in recent weeks and months as a rare opportunity to invest in a high-quality consumer staples behemoth. Over the last five years, Hershey performed well until May 2023 and has traded down 30% for a total 41% return. Let's review the business and whether it is a steal at these prices, as some suggest.

Quality of the business

Hershey is focusing on four areas of growth:

Remain the market leader in the US candy, mint, and gum (CMG) market.

Scaling the fast-growing salty snacks market

Profitable international growth

Accelerating expansion via M&A

The company has a commanding market share in CMG with 31% and 45% in just Chocolate. Over the last three years, Hershey gained 60 bps in market share, while the top 5 competitors lost 215 bps of the market. The company aims to target opportunities like at-home eating occasions to gain more market share, and is looking to leverage digital media to reach out to consumers better. Gummy and low-sugar snacks are promising growth avenues, with 2–3 times the CMG growth rate.

Salty Snacks

In salty snacks, Hershey is #2 in Popcorn and #3 in Pretzels, aspiring to become the market leader in both categories. Both markets have seen higher growth rates than CMG over the last few years and are expected to continue growing faster. To win, Hershey invests in marketing to build brand awareness and increase distribution through established and new channels. Due to scaling this category, it is currently detracting from margins, but it will be a tailwind over the long term.

Focus on margins and ROIC

Hershey's focuses on improving margins, making the business more efficient and maximizing ROIC. Over the long term, ROIC has significantly expanded, but has been quite volatile.

The company is willing to spend money on its flourishing brands and has consolidated underutilized assets. Flexible manufacturing is an excellent example of the ROIC mindset: Manufacturing lines should be able to be reassembled to support more SKUs with minimal downtime.

Capital Allocation

Hershey has a good capital allocation strategy, focusing firstly on reinvestment into the business and secondly on returning capital to shareholders with a growing dividend and share buybacks. A net leverage ratio of 1.5-2 times is also a good target to maintain a great credit rating and efficient capital structure.

Recent operating results

The last two years saw immense inflationary pressures, which led to strong sales growth for many consumer staples companies. Hershey is no exception and grew sales by 16.1% in 2022, driven by 8% price, 4.3% M&A and 4% volume increases. The volume growth is especially pleasant because many peers only managed to increase sales by jacking up prices during this time to offset volume declines as consumers were squeezed with inflation. Volume was driven by the smaller but fast-growing salty snacks segment, growing 9.3% versus 2.8% volume growth for the North American confectionery segment. On the other hand, Hershey did not manage to give all costs to the customer, as COGS grew 20.3%, seeing gross margins compress from 45.1% to 43.2%. Overall operating profit margins compressed from 22.8% to 21.7% and saw a 10.6% increase. For 2023, Hershey is guiding to an 8% sales increase, with 11-12% of adjusted EPS growth, so we can expect some inflationary pressures to be forwarded to the customers better and a return to former margins. In the future, I expect Hershey to execute on scaling the snacks division to enable higher organic volume growth. As they scale, margins at the division should tick up as well. Those would be my focus to follow the growth story at Hershey.

Financial Targets

Hershey shared its financial targets for the following years. We can see that growth significantly slows after inflationary pressures ease, and CMG companies can't continue squeezing customers in the same way. Sales are expected to grow by just 2-4% in 2026 and beyond, while Adjusted EPS is expected to grow at double the speed. I do not understand how they wish to keep this strategy up over the long term.

To grow EPS faster than net sales, a company can reduce shares outstanding or increase profit margins. We can see that Hershey has done an excellent job at both over the last decade. While gross margins stayed flat, net income margins roughly doubled and shares outstanding declined 10%. By far, the most significant contributor was margin expansion. While I expect them to continue making incremental margin expansion, it is not enough to grow EPS at double the speed of sales. Buybacks also won't be that much of a contributor: Hershey currently has a 3.7% EV/FCF yield, and half of that goes to the dividend. The remaining 1.85% could reduce outstanding shares, but must be weighed against M&A options. Hershey's capital expenditures will decline over the following years as they leave an investment cycle, so this will be a lever on FCF and thus leave more FCF for buybacks. Still, I don't think it is a reasonable assumption to grow EPS at double the speed of sales in this situation. The long-term growth algorithm for Hershey's market is 2-4% growth, with 1.5% price and 1.5% volume growth annually. Furthermore, we might see Cocoa prices, a large part of COGS, as a headwind for profitability. As inflation skyrocketed, cocoa prices went from $2500-3000 per ton to $4500 in recent months.

Compensation

Knowing how management is incentivized is essential, so let's examine the proxy statement. The CEO has 87% of his compensation at risk and 76% for the other NEOs. The short-term (annual) incentive is tied to Net Sales growth, Adjusted diluted EPS growth and EBIT margin. 2022 saw a record year with 16.3% Net Sales and 18.5% EPS growth driven by strong pricing dynamics in the inflationary environment. The long-term incentive (three years) is tied to Total Shareholder Return, three-year Adjusted diluted EPS CAGR and three-year cumulative Free Cash Flow. I greatly like this compensation structure; I would only add an ROIC component to the long-term metrics, given the large focus on ROIC in Hershey's business. While management doesn't own much stock in the business, the Hershey Company, as trustee for a foundation, owns the majority of votes (80%) via Class B shares.

Hershey isn't cheap

To value Hershey, I'm using an inverse DCF model. We can see that my calculation of Owner Earnings is significantly higher than the current FCF. This comes from the large growth CapEx and Net Working Capital Changes currently depressing FCF generation. Based on Owner Earnings, Hershey would need to grow by 8% for the next five years, followed by 5% for five years. While this is in line with the longer-term growth algorithm, I am very skeptical of the possibility of these targets.

On a valuation multiple base, we can see that Hershey trades below its 10-year median valuation, but not significantly. The last decade also saw significant operating leverage, which I don't believe will be achievable over the next decade. The same valuation multiple at a lower expected growth rate makes it less attractive.

Risks

A short-term risk I see is the increase mentioned above in Cocoa Prices, a key ingredient of many products and a large part of COGS. While they can forward the increase to customers, it leads to price increases, which companies can't do indefinitely. I've recently seen store chains cancel products due to excessive price increases, like Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) did with Pepsi (PEP) products. This could negatively impact sales. On the other hand, it will eventually translate into a tailwind as the pricing normalizes: Companies usually don't reduce prices again after the input costs have decreased, leading to expanding margins.

The bigger and much longer-term risk is the potential impact of the weight loss drugs from Novo Nordisk (NVO), which are skyrocketing in popularity. The drugs lead the body to believe that it isn't hungry, leading to weight loss. So far, there isn't much known on the future impact of these drugs and especially their availability to the general public. Still, if it goes mainstream, it could be a significant headwind to sales in all of Hershey's businesses and needs to be observed by investors in Hershey's and its peers.

Conclusion

While I heard many people pound the table on Hershey over the last months, I don't get very excited over this opportunity. I am not convinced of the company's long-term earnings growth outlook, especially considering the uncertainty linked to risks like the cocoa prices or weight loss medicine from Novo Nordisk (NVO), and thus will rate it as a hold. Hershey is a high-quality business, but high returns on capital aren't enough. At the end of the day, earnings growth matters. I am not confident that Hershey will grow fast enough, considering the long-term outlook of low to mid-single-digit revenue growth and already decently mature margins.