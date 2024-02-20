Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/20/24

Feb. 20, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.03K Followers

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (12.64K)
Now word has trickled out from the White House that President Biden may act on the southern tier, and this is ripe to cause some true challenges.

At Axios, they provided an overview of the various ways the White House is working to rehabilitate Joe Biden’s stature and his flagging campaign, with an eye on the upcoming State of the Union address being a prime tool to rejuvenate his standing.

In this rundown of the methods being game-planned was this nugget of a proposal. You may find this intriguing/surprising/revealing (circle all that apply.)

One bold move that Biden has considered, we're told, is an executive order that would dramatically stanch the record flow of migrants into the Southwest. This could even happen in the two weeks before the address, allowing Biden to say he took action while Republicans just talk.

You can easily see the political calculations at work with this proposal, but the cynical approach to take some form of action at the border in an effort to make the GOP appear ineffectual on the matter is a complete misfire. This plot alone - regardless if they follow through with any actual EO - exposes quite a bit. Just for starters, it shows that Biden is clearly the one not approaching the border with a serious eye.

This also undercuts the past few weeks of claims that Biden was sitting eagerly and waiting on Congress to pass legislation so he could finally take some action. As we have known all along, Biden always possessed this ability. Not only did he always have the potential to act, but we have seen him take action of this nature already – when he took office.

Upon his entering the White House Biden went on a spree of Executive Order signings, nearly a third of which were specifically written to repeal Trump-era border measures or take new actions to benefit arrivals. In a little over a month of his time in office, Biden began having to deport arrivals (something he pledged not to do when he campaigned), he was reopening the allegedly horrific holding facilities, and those hit over 95% capacity in that time.

He instantly created this fiasco, and Democrats and the press have been attempting to lie to us during the ensuing time frame. They are now becoming exposed by this one attempt to rehab his stature. Just by simply saying the new executive orders concerning stemming the tide at the border are a consideration means they are admitting the EOs are an existing option.

This unravels years of claims made in the press that there was no means for him to act, to go along with those who insisted there had not been a crisis. For him to take this action blithely as something they are announcing for a possible strategic maneuver shows off what a lie this has always been, as it means it could have been easily employed at any time.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (12.64K)
When it comes to Joe Biden and the Democrats, it's always about their own power and control. If allies get in the way, then too bad for them.

Biden and the Democrats know they are in trouble in the upcoming election. One of the reasons why -- and there are many -- is that the left of their party wants a ceasefire in Gaza.

It looks like Biden is now caving to the left and throwing Israel under the bus in a big way.

The Biden administration is reportedly taking its goal of a temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war to the U.N. Security Council as early as Tuesday.

The administration is said to have proposed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution which in part would call for a temporary cease-fire and call on Israel not to go into Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

According to Reuters, the U.S. text states in part that it "determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."

So much for having the back of an ally. Biden has shown by this move that we can't be counted on as an ally, just like he showed our allies in Afghanistan when he left the people who helped us behind to the mercy of the Taliban.

Such a move is also calling for giving Hamas -- who killed Americans and is holding American hostages -- the opportunity to survive to continue their terrorism, Former Trump NSC official Richard Goldberg exclaimed. "The United States should be vetoing pro-Hamas resolutions, not proposing them," he said. "This is a complete betrayal of U.S. interests and values."

Going to the UN is a double betrayal, given how anti-Israel the U.N. is.

The decision is Israel's. Nothing the U.N. says can stop them if they stick to their guns, but this is trying to twist their arm in a very public way.

"The world must know and Hamas leaders must know if our hostages are not home by Ramadan, the fighting will continue and expand to Rafah," said Benny Gantz, an Israeli security cabinet member and leader of the opposition party. Ramadan starts on March 11.

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the decision was one Israel would take on its own: "Hamas is left with marginal [forces] in the central camps and with the Rafah Brigade, and what stands between them and a complete collapse as a military system is a decision by the IDF."

Gallant said during a prior media briefing last week, "There were 24 regional battalions in Gaza – we have dismantled 18 of them."

So Joe Biden is throwing a lifeline to Hamas, in a truly insane move, just as Israel is about to crush them. But while they are likely doing this to salve the anger of the left, it's not clear it will get them those votes. Meanwhile, it will lose them votes in the middle and from supporters of Israel. It will also send a big signal to our allies like Taiwan and others, that just like with Afghanistan, Joe Biden can't be counted on.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (12.64K)
Nikki Haley represented Lexington County her entire career in the South Carolina legislature. And tonight the Lexington County Republican Party officially endorsed Donald J. Trump for President! twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.64K)
Trump is the first modern President to become poorer after leaving office, partly due to nearly $500 million in sham verdicts in New York alone.

But all that may soon change…

Trump stands to enjoy a windfall of nearly $4 billion if Truth Social goes public.

POETIC JUSTICE.
B
Bob 123
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (16.83K)
@PaulM_2
'Poetic justice' is scamming all the rubes dumb enough to buy the stock?

No doubt Trump could try to raise sufficient funds by dumping his shares to post bond for his appeals and it is likely he will try. We'll see how long the share price holds up given that everyone else has already thought of that.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.64K)
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley announced that she will be giving a “state of the race” address on Tuesday, fueling rumors of a potential exit.

In a press release, the Haley campaign announced that the former South Carolina governor will be speaking at 12 p.m. eastern time in Greenville. Details provided on the speech were scarce, with media outlets being informed that Haley will be speaking on the “state of the race.”

The announcement comes just days before South Carolina’s Republican primary, which is expected to produce another victory for former President Donald Trump.

It has fueled speculation that Haley, who has failed to win a single state, will be exiting the race before a likely loss in her home state. The RealClearPolitics polling average currently indicates a 31-point lead to the former president, who has already secured big wins in Iowa and New Hampshire.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.64K)
Bipartisan group of US Senators flies to Hungary to bully Orban into approving NATO expansion and guess what? No Hungarian politician comes out to meet them.

NATO has grown from 15 members to 31, & now they're trying to admit Sweden as No. 32. Hungary sees this as provoking Russia but Washington says this won't be tolerated & threatens sanctions.

Fake mainstream news is reporting that a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators made an official visit to Hungary's capital Sunday to put pressure on the nationalist government of Viktor Orban to immediately approve Sweden's request to join NATO.

But guess what? The war agenda of these globalist senators is so unpopular in Hungary that no member of the Hungarian Parliament would agree to even meet with them.

Hungary is the only member of NATO's 31 existing members not to have approved Sweden’s application. The Hungarian government faces increasing pressure to submit to the orders of Washington, London and Berlin after delaying acting on Sweden’s bid for more than 18 months.

Admitting a new country into the military alliance requires unanimous approval.

The visiting senators announced they would submit a joint resolution to Congress “condemning alleged democratic backsliding in Hungary and urging the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to lift its block on Sweden’s trans-Atlantic integration,” according to a report by ABC News.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina RINO Republican and notorious neocon globalist warmonger, said during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest:

“With accession, Hungary and your prime minister will be doing a great service to freedom-loving nations worldwide.”

Freedom loving? NATO is supporting a dictator in Ukraine who has banned all opposition parties, shut down unfriendly media, and is kidnapping middle-aged men off the streets to fight the Russians. This is what “freedom” looks like to Thom Tillis and his globalist comrades in the U.S. Senate.

The proposed joint resolution condemning Hungary was authored by Tillis and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat. Joining them in the delegation to Budapest was Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.

Shaheen said it was “disappointing” that no members of the Hungarian government had accepted invitations to meet the delegation but she was “hopeful and optimistic” Sweden’s accession would be submitted for ratification when Hungarian lawmakers reconvene on February 26.

Murphy said the refusal of Orbán’s government to meet was “strange and concerning,” but that the onus was on the long-serving leader to push for a vote.

Question for Senator Murphy: Why is it Orban’s job to carry the water for Washington? As a populist national leader, Orban represents the will of the Hungarian people, not Washington’s war-profit interests.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, raised the prospect of imposing sanctions on Hungary for refusing to allow yet another country to join NATO. He called Orbán “the least reliable member of NATO.”

Least reliable? Orban is most responsible. He doesn’t want nuclear war with Russia to break out on the European continent. He’s the only adult in the room when NATO calls a meeting. The rest are just doormats for Washington’s CIA-managed military-industrial complex.

Why does NATO even bother pretending that their decisions are “unanimous” when what the U.S. says, goes? If any leader of a NATO-member country dared to even think about voting against U.S. war-making policy, they get slapped with economic sanctions, compliments of a weaponized U.S. dollar.

And we wonder why the BRICS coalition is growing. Nations are fed up with being bullied by Washington. It really is that simple.

No conservative America-first American should ever be voting for scoundrels like Thom Tillis. For that matter, no Democrat who is anti-war should be voting for weasels like Ben Cardin, Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer or Chris Murphy.

Tillis, Shaheen and Murphy - of no more importance than if you grabbed 3 random Americans off the street. Go Hungary! Save yourselves and stay far away from all things American government.
