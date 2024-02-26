Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/26/24

Feb. 26, 2024
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.04K Followers

Comments (9)

Meghan McCain says 40 percent of Republicans voted against Trump in SC. But in 2008, 77 percent of Republicans voted AGAINST her daddy in the SC primary. McCain blocked me... twitter.com/...
The story about a young University of Georgia nursing student, 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by an illegal alien, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, is incredibly sad -- made sadder in that it was completely preventable. Ibarra reportedly was let go into the country by Joe Biden's policies, so Riley's death appears to be fully on the back of Biden's failure to enforce the law.

You would think any American would find this troubling and would want to rectify the problem. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) spoke for many, offering comfort to her friends and family, then calling on Biden to enforce the law.

"Every parent, and every American, is saddened—and outraged—to hear about the loss of University of Georgia student Laken Riley. Our prayers are with her family and friends as they mourn this tragedy.

The brutal murderer who took the life of Laken was one of the millions of illegal aliens that the Biden Administration simply released and unleashed upon our country.

For Laken, and the countless many others lost to this border catastrophe, House Republicans will continue to fight tooth and nail for a return to law and order.

Mr. President, use your existing statutory authority and CLOSE THE BORDER!" twitter.com/...

But part of the problem is that Biden and Democrats haven't done anything about the border for three years. Then last month -- likely as they realized that this was naturally hurting Biden badly in the polls -- they did finally try to flip the script and claim they're been trying to address the problem, but it was the fault of the evil Republicans.

Before last month, if you talked about securing the border and enforcing the law, Democrats would accuse you of somehow being racist.

It looks like George Takei didn't get the talking points memo from last month. The guy who played Star Trek's "Lt. Sulu" has posted some bad things in the past, but this was definitely a winner on the "truly awful argument" meter in response to Johnson.

"I know your type of politician. Men like you smeared my community during World War II by preying upon people’s fears of others who didn’t look like them. It led to the internment and 125,000 shattered lives. Never again." twitter.com/...

First of all, Johnson didn't "smear" anyone -- he offered support to the family of the murdered woman. He also called on Biden to enforce the law. That to a Democrat like Takei apparently is "evil," which tells you everything you need to know about why we have this problem at the border with Democrats in power. This is the kind of attitude they've had for three years.

Second, nowhere in Takei's post is there any concern or sympathy for the murdered girl or her family. Instead, he tries to make Johnson's post about race and himself. It isn't about race or Takei, it's about the people being hurt by these policies.

Third, perhaps the most bizarre problem with this is Takei didn't realize how he did in Democrats with this take. Did Takei miss who it was who was "smearing his community during World War II" and interning them? Yes, it was Democrat FDR who wrongly put Japanese-Americans in internment camps. It wasn't Republicans -- the party formed to fight slavery and free individuals. Takei should be taking it up with his buddies, the Democrats. And frankly, seemingly trying to compare illegal aliens who murder people to Japanese-Americans who did nothing wrong is just gross.

Takei got blasted, including by author Xi Van Fleet, who fled Communism. twitter.com/...
President Abraham Lincoln's pardon of President Joe Biden's great-great-grandfather, Moses Robinette, is drawing comparisons to the first family's current legal struggles.

"The Bidens have shown a legendary skill at evading legal accountability. Even in the face of overwhelming evidence, Biden family members often marshal political allies and media to kill investigations or cut sweetheart deals," George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley wrote Saturday in a column for The Hill.

Turley's comments come after George Mason University historian David Gerleman wrote an article for The Washington Post last week detailing how Lincoln pardoned Robinette, a civilian veterinary surgeon for the Union Army.

Robinette was charged with becoming intoxicated, inciting a quarrel, violating military discipline and attempted murder after he left fellow civilian employee John Alexander bleeding from knife wounds in a fight. He was convicted on all counts except for attempted murder and was sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labor on a remote island near Florida.

Robinette's friends asked West Virginia Republican Sen. Waitman T. Willey to urge Lincoln to issue a pardon, which the president granted on Sept. 1, 1864.

"Whatever the true merits, it showed the importance of having friends in high places. Or, as the president once put it more bluntly, 'No one f**ks with a Biden.' It is family scripture that runs from Moses to James to Joseph," Turley wrote.

Between Biden's ability to avoid charges for willfully retaining classified material and the media's dismissal of first son Hunter Biden's laptop, among other things, Turley said: "After generations, the Bidens are still showing the same nimble qualities of great-great-granddad Moses."
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Sunday the Venezuelan man accused of murdering a Georgia nursing student entered the United States illegally but was released under Biden administration parole policies, then slipped away a second time from authorities after an arrest under New York City’s sanctuary policies.

ICE’s official statement confirmed reporting by Just the News on Saturday, and furthered concerns that the murder of Laken Riley, 22, near the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Friday was directly impacted by the liberalization of immigration policies by Democrats.

Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested by Customs and Border Protection agents on Sept. 8, 2022, after he unlawfully entered the U.S. near El Paso, Texas, but was “paroled and released for further processing,” ICE said.

Ibarra was arrested again a year later, on Sept. 14, 2023, by NYPD officers and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child under 17 and a motor vehicle license violation, ICE added.

Federal immigration officials said the Venezuelan national was released by New York authorities before a detainer could be issued. As a so-called sanctuary city, New York generally prevents police from complying with ICE detainers.

The official timeline of Ibarra’s immigration record only renewed ire among Republicans demanding that President Joe Biden tighten border security and that prosecutors deliver swift justice to Riley’s killer.

“Ibarra is an illegal alien and murdered a young woman the age of my own children,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on X. “Deportation is not enough. He deserves the death penalty.”

The case also furthered conservative distrust of legacy news media, which was slow to report the illegal immigration status of the suspect.

The Associated Press wire service ran an entire story suggesting Riley’s murder “has once again put the spotlight on the dangers female runners face” without mentioning Ibarra entered the country illegally.

The backlash was fierce.

“This is disgusting, @AP,” former Trump Treasury official Monica Crowley wrote on X. “The killing of Laken Riley had nothing to do with ‘the fears of solo female athletes.’ Her murder is the direct result of Biden’s wide open border that allowed in her illegal alien killer.

“Your putrid propagandizing for Biden & murderers is sickening,” Crowley added.

The AP is the enemy of the people.
Trump’s dominance has forced McConnell’s right hand man to bend the knee and endorse him 🔥 twitter.com/...
3/4 of Haley supporters say Biden regime is legit, 40% of them actually voted for Biden.

Tells you all you need to know about who voted for her. That equates to 30% of Haley's SC vote. Certainly very few of them were actual Republicans.
Less than a day after she was smashed by Donald Trump in her own state, and four weeks after billionaire Democrat Reid Hoffman said 'no more,' the Koch brothers' pet advocacy group, Americans for Prosperity (AFP) have pulled the plug on Nikki Haley.

In an email to staff obtained by Politico AFP CEO Emily Seidel announced on Sunday that the group's political arm, AFP Action, had to "take stock" of its spending priorities in light of Haley's South Carolina defeat.

The group, which is funded by the Kochs, will now pivot to competitive Senate and House races.

"She has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort," Seidel wrote. "But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory."

The never-Trump Koch/AFP campaign has focused on convincing Republicans to vote for anyone but the former president. In late November, when it was clear Ron DeSantis wasn't going to go the distance, the political funding network tapped Haley as their choice to take on Trump. Yet, despite reaching out to more than 3 million voters in early nominating and Super Tuesday states - and tossing millions into a fire for advertising, it made no difference.

That said, while another anti-Trump conservative group, Club for Growth, made peace with Trump, AFP maintains that Trump on the ballot will spell disaster for the GOP.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that victory in their war with Hamas was “weeks away” once the Israeli military operation began in Rafah, a Palestinian city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said, “I’ve set three war goals. The first is to release the hostages. The second is to destroy Hamas. And the third is to ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future. And obviously, the three are intertwined. They, they’re achieved, basically by our very effective and often heroic military operation. And also by tough negotiations, we’re combining the two and I hope it- it yields a result, but understand that unless we have total victory, we can’t have peace. We can’t leave Hamas in place. We can’t leave a quarter of Hamas battalions in Rafah and say, well, that’s- that’s fine, they’ll be there. It’s like saying a quarter of ISIS will be left and with a defined territory, because you know, they will reconstitute themselves immediately. So total victory is important to achieve the war goal of destroying Hamas, releasing the hostages, and ensuring that Gaza doesn’t pose a threat. But I think also is essential for any future peaceful Middle East.”

He added, “Hamas is a terrorist organization that- once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion, not months, weeks away from completion. And that is- we’ve already destroyed 18 of the 24 Hamas terrorist battalions. So we- we have– and four of them are concentrated in the Rafah. We can’t leave the last Hamas stronghold without taking care of it, obviously, we have to do it. But understand, too, that I’ve asked the army to submit to me a double plan, first to evacuate to enable the evacuation of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and, obviously, second, to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions. That gets us a real, real distance towards the completion of our victory, and that- we’re not going to give it up. If we have a deal, it’ll be delayed somewhat. But it’ll happen. If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway. It has to be done. Because total victory is our goal, and total victory is within reach. Not months away, weeks away once we begin the operation.”
Mercedes-Benz has backtracked on their plan to transition to selling only electric vehicles after 2030, with company officials saying that “market conditions” have not allowed that to happen.

It was just three years ago when the German luxury vehicle manufacturer announced that it would go “all-electric,” the Verge reported at the time.

The company said it would commit $47 billion to electrifying its fleet, with CEO and board chair Ola Källenius saying, “We are convinced, we can do it with strong profitability, and we believe that focus on electrical is the right way to build a successful future and to enhance the value of Mercedes Benz.”

Those plans were scrapped this week in the company’s fourth quarter earnings statement:

“Customers and market conditions will set the pace of the transformation. The company plans to be in a position to cater to different customer needs, whether it’s an all-electric drivetrain or an electrified combustion engine, until well into the 2030s.”

The automobile giant went on to state that its electric vehicle sales are expected to only reach a maximum of 50 percent of the overall sales in the second half of this decade.

The business model change comes after multiple highly-publicized instances of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles catching on fire and causing massive damage.
