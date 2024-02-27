Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/27/24

Feb. 27, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
Political Comments
4.05K Followers

This article was written by

Political Comments
Political Comments
4.05K Followers
Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (12.8K)
“I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment b/c I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing”

-Tulsi Gabbard

This is who she truly is - a Democrat

Stop looking at what politicians say *now* & look at what they said just a few yrs ago twitter.com/...

Tulsi Gabbard is NEVER going to be a VP under President Trump, so let's put that rumor in the ash heap of history.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (12.8K)
EXPOSED! Last night I found & walked into a #CasaAlitas secret hotel housing illegal immigrants in Tucson, AZ. Instant panic ensued. Here’s what happened: twitter.com/...
--------Rachel Campos-Duffy@RCamposDuffy
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (12.8K)
We returned this morning on a tip that more illegals would be dropped off. What happened next was INSANE. Warning: graphic language. Casa Alitas security accosted our cameraman, threw his phone & left him w/ bloody lip. Then another masked security man threw rocks at our vehicle & nearly hit our cameraman with a brick. What are they hiding? What don’t they want you to know about how our govt spends your money to funnel illegals into the country? Casa Alitas is affiliated with Catholic Charities. Not very Christian behavior. Super shady. twitter.com/...
-------Rachel Campos-Duffy@RCamposDuffy
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (12.8K)
A Delaware court has ruled that state laws on early and permanent-absentee voting violate the state constitution.

The state's Superior Court ruled Friday that a 2019 law passed by the state legislature, which allows 10 days of early voting, violates the state constitution that the General Election is to be held on one day.

The court also found that the state's Permanent Absentee Voting Statute violates state law by allowing voters to be placed on a permanent absentee voting list where ballots would automatically be sent to them for each election.

The voting laws were challenged in court by the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

The group initially brought the lawsuit in 2022 on behalf of Michael Mennella, an inspector of elections for the Delaware Department of Elections.

The law firm also brought and won a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court on behalf of Mennella in 2022 regarding a state law allowing same-day voter registration and universal vote-by-mail. The state's high court ruled that the law violated the state's constitution.

“This decision invalidated Delaware laws that allowed for early and permanent absentee voting," PILF President J. Christian Adams said Monday. "States cannot pass election laws that conflict with their state constitution. This decision is a win for the rule of law.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (12.8K)
Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization that attacked Israel on October 7, has rejected the latest framework for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages, according to reports in the Israeli media.

Hamas had rejected any deal on hostages unless Israel agreed to end the war and pull all of its forces out of the Gaza Strip — a condition that would allow the terror group to claim victory in the war, and was therefore a non-starter for Israel.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (12.8K)
The Communist Chinese government has been flooding the United States with illicit gun parts as part of a “Disintegration Warfare” strategy it is employing against America aimed at tearing the country apart from the inside, according to a blockbuster new book by Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer.

In Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, Schweizer reveals how Chinese companies, which are heavily regulated by the Chinese government, are flooding the U.S. with auto sear switches, a small metal device also known as “Glock switches” that can convert handguns into machine guns. They are illegal for most gun-owners in the U.S., but are being shipped in boxes by the “thousands” from China, Schweizer reveals.

As with fentanyl, the Chinese government is sending the auto sear switches to sow chaos and death inside the U.S. as part of a “Disintegration Warfare” strategy, according to Schweizer.

The “Disintegration Warfare” strategy, Schweizer writes, “focuses on—in the Chinese leaders’ words—going after the United States’ ‘soft underbelly’ in terms of politics, economics, and the spirit and psychology of [its] people.” It is based on the ancient Chinese strategist and general Sun Tzu’s teachings on how to win a war without fighting. The strategy is aimed at undermining a rival country’s “national will, values, and cohesion.”

In Blood Money, Schweizer uses leaked U.S. federal law enforcement documents to reveal how China is trying to arm felons and criminal gangs across the U.S. with these auto sear switches.

The devices, which are about the size of a penny, started arriving in the U.S. in large quantities in 2018. They are illegal in the U.S. except for use by law enforcement personnel and a select group of others who must obtain a federal license requiring an extensive criminal background check. Thus, criminals in the U.S. purchase them illegally from China via Chinese websites that are in English and target Americans, Schweizer writes.

Accordingly, between 2019 and 2021, there was a rise of 4,200 percent in incidents involving machine gun fire in 130 American cities, Schweizer reveals. Although some of the illegal auto switches are made on 3D printers in the U.S., “the vast majority on the street” are from China and are of much higher quality that those made on 3D printers, Schweizer writes.

As U.S. law enforcement has become better at identifying these switches coming from China, Chinese producers have switched tactics and increasingly are shipping them to Mexico and smuggling them across the border into the U.S., where they eventually end up in the hangs of gangs, felons, and drug dealers. And drug cartels in Mexico are also starting to manufacture the devices themselves, using machines provided by Chinese companies, Schweizer reveals.

This is “delivery saturation around the United States,” warned the Department of Homeland Security in an internal memo obtained by the author, with a map showing that distribution is concentrated in major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Washington, New York, and Philadelphia.

Chinese companies are also importing firearm suppressors, also known as “silencers,” to the United States, according to Schweizer.

He details how beginning in 2019, a “huge influx” of illegal suppressors began being shipped to the U.S. from China. He writes:

"As with firearms, felons cannot legally own them. But these clandestinely imported Chinese suppressors enabled criminal gangs and drug cartels in America to get around those requirements and buy them in large quantities. And over the next three years, federal officials traced an astonishing 42,888 suppressors arriving from China. Those were only the devices they traced. How many more got through?"

Schweizer, who is the president of the Government Accountability Institute, writes that American politicians are doing little to counter these practices.

“No American president appears to have brought this up with Beijing in his consultations with President Xi,” he writes. “President Biden has pressed for gun restrictions on ordinary Americans but has never publicly discussed this problem, where criminal elements are gaining access to machine guns courtesy of Chinese manufacturers’ illegal shipments.”

Schweizer says members of Congress have been silent, too. Although Kentucky is home to two of the top business cargo airports in the country where many of the devices are shipped, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “has been silent on the subject,” he writes. “Holding China to account, exposing and denouncing its conduct, should be expected, but he has so far done none of those things.”

While American politicians pursue restrictions on American gun manufacturers, they fail to take China to task, Schweizer asserts. “US political leaders are more focused on going after American gun manufacturers producing a legal product for millions of Americans than cracking down on Chinese companies catering to and further weaponizing criminal gangs in the United States,” he writes.

“In the same way that it flipped the Opium Wars of the nineteenth century and created the Fentanyl Wars of the twenty-first century, Beijing now works to create a Century of Humiliation and weaken the United States by fomenting division by putting weapon-enhancing technologies into the hands of felons and criminal gangs, but also fueling social division on US streets,” Schweizer writes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (12.8K)
Peter Schweizer’s Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans rocketed to #1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers list on Monday, one day before its highly anticipated February 27 release. www.amazon.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (12.8K)
IRS Official Alex Mena SPRINTS a mile down 7th avenue in NYC after O’Keefe shows footage of him calling the IRS AI programs ‘unconstitutional’

Mena then attempted to hide by standing in a shadowy doorway on Commerce Street, before O’Keefe found him and Mena began running again. Mena, who said he works with Criminal Investigations for the IRS, denied his own identity to O’Keefe, saying “that’s not me.”

When he was confronted with the hidden camera footage, Mena added, “I’m really sorry” twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (12.8K)
A funny story from Politico: The intelligence community worries that a second Trump term 'could lead to an unprecedented level of politicization of intelligence.' twitter.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

