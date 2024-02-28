Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/28/24

Feb. 28, 2024 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.06K Followers

Comments (9)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 1:15 AM
Comments (30.6K)
The fabric of the Republican party has unwoven sentence by sentence, person by person. -- www.msn.com/...
DigDeep profile picture
DigDeep
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (17.86K)
'It Has All Gone So Dreadfully Wrong For The Establishment'

"It’s all gone so dreadfully wrong for our Betters.

The Establishment, the Deep State, the Davos crowd, the Elites, the House of Lords, the Globalists, and whoever else you’d like to add to the totalitarian mix – they’re on the retreat, right across the board.".....

"On the climate change front, it’s all gone so dreadfully wrong. Even the EU is pulling the plug on its own green initiatives. Heck, the German Greens are leading the charge to water down the EU’s green policies.

No prizes for guessing why – the EU’s farmers are up in arms, literally. It’s totally bizarre to see what was the EU’s most coddled interest group, its farmers, rise up against it".....

"For those of you stuck living in a Western democracy, especially in Europe, the consequences are plain to see. People are taking to the streets and abandoning the mainstream political parties like it matters who you vote for. This is where things get dangerous.

A 2022 survey found trust in government in the EU had fallen from 4.7 out of 10 to 3.6. Can you imagine what it is at now?"

www.zerohedge.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (12.82K)
It appears that President Trump will win all 83 Michigan counties in Tuesday's primary once all the votes have been tabulated. With 76% of the vote in, he has a 41+% lead over Haley and leading in every county.

He will break the record held by Bernie Sanders for most votes in a MI primary (595,000) by a non-incumbent candidate by a wide margin.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (12.82K)
The "uncommitted" vote in the Dem Michigan primary was at 1.7% in 2016 and 1.2% in 2020.

Right now it's at 13+%.

This is a meltdown moment for the Biden campaign. An utter disaster.

The Pundits on CNN and MSNBC have been melting down about it all night.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (12.82K)
"Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point.

That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior.

It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!

Instead, a partly federally funded NGO bought them free tickets to California …" twitter.com/...
---------Elon Musk@elonmusk · Feb 26, 2024 · 36.4M Views
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (12.82K)
An illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 was arrested by ICE last week.

According to ICE, the 34-year-old Guatemalan illegal was previously released by the Gloucester District Court in Massachusetts despite an ICE detainer against him.

“On Feb. 21, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested an unlawfully present 34-year-old citizen of Guatemala in Gloucester who was recently convicted locally of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The unlawfully present Guatemalan national had been released by the Gloucester District Court, despite ERO Boston having filed an immigration detainer against him.” – ICE said in a statement.

“The arrest was part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) most recent national enforcement effort, which focused on the apprehension of unlawfully present noncitizen sex offenders. ERO officers apprehended 275 unlawfully present noncitizen sex offenders during the nationwide law enforcement effort that took place between Feb. 5 and Feb. 16.” ICE said.

“This individual represented a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “Unlawfully present, convicted sex offenders should not be given the opportunity to reoffend. The victim of his crimes deserves better from our justice system. The men and women of ERO Boston will continue to protect our communities from such threats.”

This is the second time within the last month that an illegal alien charged with rape was released in Massachusetts.

Last month one of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens from Haiti charged with rape of a disabled person was released by Boston authorities in defiance of a detainer from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 31-year-old illegal alien entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in December 2022 at the port of entry in Brownsville, Texas.

When one of these released illegal perps goes out and kills some MA resident, maybe then the voters in woke MA will wake up - but I doubt it. They get what they vote for.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (12.82K)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a major victory in defense of the United States Constitution, with a court ruling that the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package was unlawfully passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 without a quorum physically present as constitutionally required. The Court enjoined the defendants—the United States Attorney General, the United States Department of Justice, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and their officials—from enforcing a provision of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 against the State of Texas that was proved to impose unjust cost burdens on the State.

The Quorum Clause of the U.S. Constitution mandates that the chambers of Congress must have a majority of members physically present to constitute a quorum before most official business may be conducted. However, in December 2022, fewer than half of the House of Representatives were physically present when they passed the $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, with those not present voting by proxy. When President Joe Biden signed the illegally passed law, Attorney General Paxton sued and sought an injunction against the implementation of certain provisions of the law affecting the State of Texas.

“Congress acted egregiously by passing the largest spending bill in U.S. history with fewer than half the members of the House bothering to do their jobs, show up, and vote in person,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi abused proxy voting under the pretext of COVID-19 to pass this law, then Biden signed it, knowing they violated the Constitution. This was a stunning violation of the rule of law. I am relieved the Court upheld the Constitution.”

The Texas Public Policy Foundation served as co-counsel. “This meticulous, 120-page opinion was written after a full trial on the merits,” said TPPF senior attorney Matt Miller. “The Court correctly concluded that the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 violated the Quorum Clause of the U.S. Constitution because a majority of House members was not physically present when the $1.7 trillion spending bill was passed. Proxy voting is unconstitutional.” www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (12.82K)
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Big win for @KenPaxtonTX on quorum clause case. Remedy is narrow & only strikes so-called Pregnant Workers Fairness Act but appalling blot on Dem.-controlled Congress who passed & President Biden who signed 1.7 trillion spending bill never constitutionally passed. threadreaderapp.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (12.82K)
An Alliance for American Manufacturing report called for tariffs to protect the U.S. electric vehicle market from an “extinction-level event” caused by Chinese competitors.

The report follows Chinese EV maker BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, releasing a $14,000 EV in February that could “demolish” domestic EVs, often $40,000 more expensive.

The report says China uses Mexico's trade relationship with the United States to avoid high tariffs. The Institute for Energy Research says BYD will dodge a 27.5% tariff from China by building a factory in Mexico where tariffs are 2.5%.

Without high tariffs, U.S. auto executives at Tesla and Stellantis have said BYD could “demolish” the domestic EV industry. AAM President Scott Paul said America’s auto industry “stands squarely in the path of devastation.”

"Fulfilling a plan that's been in the works for decades to dominate its competition in the global auto market, the Chinese Communist Party has weaponized massive state subsidies and the use of forced labor to enable Chinese companies to sell their goods at cutthroat rates around the world," Paul said in a statement. "All with the ultimate intent of annihilating auto manufacturers in America and elsewhere.”

BYD said it produced more than 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023 compared to Tesla’s 1.8 million.

Paul called on the federal government to prevent China from “trade cheating.”

The report says China reportedly spent billions of dollars to tap rare earth minerals, build factories, and use slave labor to build cheap vehicles.

The report recommends imposing exclusionary tariffs on all Chinese automobile imports to the U.S, enforcing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement rules of origin for all automobiles, and enforcing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act on EV metals, automotive parts, battery content and raw materials.
