Why Hold Enphase Energy Stock

Jan. 29, 2024 8:00 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock3 Comments
Somint Research
Summary

  • After revenues and earnings nearly tripled since 2020, I expect a "hangover" period of declining revenues and earnings.
  • Expecting microinverter unit sales volume and revenues to go back to 2021 levels. That's a steep decline.
  • Long-term growth tailwinds for the solar energy industry make me optimistic about an eventual rebound. I estimate Enphase's normalized earnings power to be ~$4.74 per share.
  • My fair value estimate ranges from $101 to $119 per share. I conclude ENPH is fairly valued, and hence holding the stock seems like the best choice.

View of modern photovoltaic solar panels to charge battery. Rows of sustainable energy solar panels set up on the farmland. Green energy and environment ecology concept.

After revenues and earnings nearly tripled since 2020, I expect Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to enter a "hangover" period of declining revenues and earnings. Revenues and EPS already declined in Q3, and management is guiding for further declines in Q4.

Somint Research
I write in Seeking Alpha to share my research with everyone. My hope is to spark discussion, discover blind spots, and for people to benefit from my analysis.I try to find high quality businesses with competitive advantages at fair prices. I take calculated risks based on likely economic scenarios, and I invest when I perceive a decent margin of safety.All articles published in Seeking Alpha reflect my own opinion. They're not investment recommendations. Read my articles for informational and entertainment purposes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Buyandhold 2012
Today, 8:02 AM
Why hold $ENPH?

Because it is up 1,324% in the past 10 years.
Turre
Today, 8:21 AM
@Buyandhold 2012 So was Apple in 2005.
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 8:26 AM
@Turre

So don't sell Apple.
