tigerstrawberry

After revenues and earnings nearly tripled since 2020, I expect Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to enter a "hangover" period of declining revenues and earnings. Revenues and EPS already declined in Q3, and management is guiding for further declines in Q4.

Mr. Market's biggest question mark should be the duration of this downturn and the depth of the correction. I attempt to answer that question in this article, though I must admit that the degree of uncertainty is quite high.

I am expecting a big revenue and earnings correction in 2024, with microinverter shipment volumes returning to 2020-21 levels and battery storage revenue to provide some cushion.

The fast growth in the last two years, along with the steep decline in sight, makes it difficult to confidently ascribe a normalized earnings power to Enphase. That said, I believe the world needs to transition to cleaner energy and that should lead to long-term growth tailwinds for the solar industry. Enphase is well-positioned to capture that growth.

For those reasons, at the current price level, I view ENPH as a great stock to watch closely, or keep holding if its already in the portfolio.

Company Overview

Enphase designs, develops, manufactures, and sells energy solutions that manage solar energy generation, energy storage, control, and communications on one intelligent platform. Enphase sells their products to distributors, installers, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), among others.

One unidentified customer accounted for ~37% of revenue in 2022, so it's fair to say that customer concentration is high.

Enphase's most important products are its microinverters. Enphase microinverters convert DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current) from each solar panel, rather than relying on a centralized inverter (a.k.a. string inverter) for the full array of panels.

In addition to microinverters, Enphase offers battery storage, EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, and state-of-the-art software, among other products and services.

Battery storage appears to be the most developed product. EV charging stations and other products appear to be in earlier stages, with unit sales not disclosed separately just yet.

Enphase Energy System (Enphase Presentation)

Microinverters and Battery Sales Trend

Enphase microinverter volumes have risen dramatically over the last couple years, driven by growth in the US and internationally. However, the growth came to a halt in Q3 when unit sales declined by 25% sequentially.

The volume of microinverter shipments in units and MW is shown below.

Enphase Filings

Battery storage shipments began to be disclosed separately since Q3-2020. As shown below, battery storage shipments have been declining since mid-2022. Volume appears to have stabilized from Q2 to Q3.

Enphase Filings

The driver of the decline seems to be a saturation of inventory levels at the distributor and installer level, which represent ENPH's major customers. The correction in microinverter and battery volume is visible in the two charts above, and such correction is leading to declines in revenues and operating margin shown below.

Enphase Presentation

The silver lining is that gross margin has improved in 2023, driven by benefits from IRA (Inflation Reduction Act).

The executive team expects the revenue decline to continue in Q4-2023, guiding net revenues to be between $300 to $350 million. That's lower than Q4-21 revenues and is basically taking them back to the earlier 2021 levels.

So, I think the million-dollar question is when would revenues stop declining and where would they stabilize? That's hard to answer with conviction as the range of outcomes is wide.

As I see it, revenue is more likely to keep declining in 2024, and perhaps rebound sometime in 2025. I expect further declines given that these products are high-ticket items and tend to be financed. That makes them sensitive to interest rates. With interest rates on the rise for most of 2023 and high compared to 2022 and 2021, I'd expect consumers to still pause on solar system investments.

In addition, it is hard to answer with conviction when inventories at the distributor levels normalize. With one customer accounting for 37% of revenue, my guess is that one customer is not going to be buying much in the near term.

Competitive Advantage

Enphase main competition are string inverters. The microinverter competitive advantage over string inverter is that it converts energy at each panel, making the system better prepared to keep delivering if there are issues with one solar panel.

In addition, converting DC to AC current at the panel level allows for performance evaluation of each panel, which provides better information than string inverter systems. My understanding is that microinverters at the panel level are better for energy systems that are more complex, and systems that are likely to face more shady conditions.

Another competitive advantage of Enphase is vertical integration. Recent acquisitions show they are still looking to integrate vertically to better serve their distributors and installers.

Enphase Presentation

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

One of the best attributes of ENPH is that it has a robust capital structure to withstand this downturn. This is a key factor in my thinking to hold the stock.

Furthermore, I'd argue that the capital structure positions Enphase to take advantage of any opportunity that may result from the downturn. The capital structure was well managed through the booming years of ultra-low interest rates.

Enphase finds itself with a net cash position of ~$576 million, with ~$1.78 billion of cash on the balance sheet and a total debt of ~$1.2 billion. Importantly, Enphase has two convertible bonds outstanding at zero % cash interest. Yes, that's right, no cash interest expense because bonds could convert to equity. The conversion price for these bonds is ~$285 and $307. At this time, the converts they're far out of money.

Enphase capital structure is shown below.

Author Calculations, Enphase Filings

Executive Team and Corporate Ownership

One of the attributes I look for in companies is skin in the game from executives. Ideally, the company would still be run by its founders, who have a good chunk of their wealth tied to stock performance. With companies like this, I feel like the odds of finding a winner are higher because I would basically be a partner with the executive team.

At Enphase, I find that the executive team and board of directors have sufficient skin in the game to suggest they are incentivized enough to grow the value of the stock, but the situation is not ideal as the CEO is not the founder.

Enphase was founded in 2006 (under the name PVI solutions) by Raghu Belur and Martin Fornage. Mr. Belur remains employed by Enphase as Chief Product Officer but does not have material stock ownership.

According to the 2023 proxy statement, the CEO owns ~1.5% of the company. He purchased more shares in late 2023. That stake is worth about ~$240 million. That's a good chunk of wealth tied to the value of the stock to make me believe he's behaving like an owner of the business. The CEO joined the company in 2017, so he has led the company through the big rise in revenue and earnings.

All other members of the management team have marginal ownership of the company.

Ownership in ENPH is primarily by index fund managers. Vanguard and BlackRock are the two largest shareholders with 11.5% and 10.4%, respectively (as of Proxy Statement 2023).

Other ownership in Enphase is ~48% mutual funds, 30% other institutional investors, and 18% individual investors.

Outlook and Earnings Expectations

As mentioned earlier, I'm expecting revenues and earnings to reset in 2024, with microinverter volumes returning to levels seen in 2020-21.

I'm forecasting 9 million microinverter units to be shipped in 2024, and then rising from there to 18 million by 2028. My forecast translates to net revenues of $1.27 billion in 2024, and then rise to $2.7 billion in 2028.

Enphase Filings; Author Estimates

I expect operating expenses to decline alongside revenues, with operating margins seeing a big reset in 2024 and then rebounding. Over the long term, I'm expecting operating margin to normalize at the 22-23% range.

Assuming that cash on the balance sheet is invested at current interest rates, Enphase could generate a good amount of interest income, as it's the case in 2023. For simplicity, I expect this to continue.

That said, I'd be watching carefully how the executive team invests this big cash cushion. Cash alone accounts for ~$13 per share in value. Buybacks are most likely part of the capital allocation strategy for 2024.

Under those assumptions, net profit margin would be higher than the operating margin, as interest income flows through net income.

Enphase Filings; Author Estimates

With these assumptions, EPS should see a major decline in 2024, and then resume the growth trajectory in 2025. I'm expecting EPS to be $1.16 in 2024, and then rebound to $5.16 by 2028.

Free cash flow should trend similarly. I'm expecting free cash flow to be $124 million in 2024, and then rebound to $735 million by 2028. For reference, free cash flow was $698 million in 2022.

Enphase Filings; Author Estimates

Valuation

Under the expectations laid out above, my analysis tells me that Enphase is fairly valued by Mr. Market today.

As I was conducting my analysis, I was hoping to find an undervalued stock under a recovery assumption. That was not the case.

I am quite bullish on the overall growth of the solar energy industry, so I think Enphase revenues and earnings would make new highs in due time.

Based on discounted cash flow and P/E based valuation, I am coming up with a fair value range of $101 to $119, implying that Enphase is fairly valued. It seems like a rebound scenario is already priced into the stock.

To keep things simple, I am assuming normalized earnings power of the company is the average of my 2027-28 EPS. That would be $4.74 per share. Applying a normalized multiple of 25x leads to a fair value of $118.6 per share, which implies ~11% upside from where the stock is trading today.

Author Estimates

My discounted cash flow model assumes a cost of capital of 9.5%, with a terminal growth rate of 3.0% applied to a normalized free cash flow run rate of $757 million. Below is the buildup of WACC and key inputs to FCF.

Author Estimates

Risks

There are important risks to keep in mind when considering ENPH.

A major risk is simply the volatility of the stock. The annualized volatility of the ENPH is approximately 50%. ENPH was a $334 stock at its all-time highs and is now trading for $106. It was a $7 stock in early 2019. The ride will be wild.

The operating margin story is quite uncertain and may turn out to be much worse than 22% or 23%. My understanding is that a good amount of sales and marketing costs can be saved as revenues move lower, which should stabilize margins. But that may not be the case.

The threat of substitute technology to convert DC to AC is an important risk. But that would need to be new technology that is not yet fully adopted. String inverters are right now the biggest competition, and that technology has been around for a long time. Enphase has proven that they can coexist and grow alongside string inverters.

Other sources of renewable energy are a real risk to the long-term outlook. While there is no doubt the world needs more renewable energy, there are many forms of renewable energy. Nuclear energy is the one that comes to mind as the biggest risk, though this risk is unlikely to play out in the near term.

Investor Conclusion

While the outlook for solar energy looks bright and Enphase prospects are looking good, the stock is already pricing a meaningful recovery. With the downturn just starting, and a high degree of uncertainty on where revenues, earnings, and free cash flow will settle, it is difficult to justify bold action in ENPH.

My expectations are well below consensus estimates, so I am cautious. If the story remains the same, and the price drops further, ENPH would look quite attractive. For now, holding the stock (or watching closely) makes sense.