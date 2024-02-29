Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 02/29/24

Feb. 29, 2024 12:00 AM ET4 Comments
Comments (4)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Supreme Court has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to decide if he is immune from prosecution on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The court will consider “Whether and if so to what extent does a former President enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”

The Wednesday court order granting certiorari to Trump says oral arguments will begin the week of April 22. The order also instructs the appellate court to keep Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump paused until the Supreme Court reaches a decision on the immunity matter.

The precedent-setting decision by the lower court said that although a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, a former president has no immunity, even for actions taken while president. Trump had argued that having been impeached for his actions on January 6 and then acquitted by the U.S. Senate precludes him from prosecution on double jeopardy grounds.

If the court rejects the position of Smith and the lower court, it might agree with Trump that his actions in the indictment fall within the “outer perimeter” of his official duties as president, rule that all the relevant facts alleged fall within that outer perimeter, and therefore he enjoys absolute immunity. That would doom Smith’s prosecution as well as several state-level prosecutions for election interference against Trump.

As another option, the court could rule that presidential immunity exists in limited cases and adopt some test, whether the “outer perimeter” test or some other standard, then send the case back down with orders for the trial court to weigh each of Trump’s actions in the indictment. Then those determinations would again go up to the appeals court. The Supreme Court almost assuredly would review those decisions to determine if that test was carried out correctly, pushing the ultimate resolution of the case until after the November elections.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Strategery – Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Says He’s Stepping Down in November

The transparency of this timing is almost too clear. A couple of days ago, the Koch network said they were going to drop back to a defensive position and look to retain their influence in the House and Senate. The next day John Thune announced he was endorsing President Trump. Deceptive Conservatives, aka “DeceptiCons,” are always positioning to retain power structures.

Today, Mitch McConnell announces he will step down from a leadership position in the Senate in November… DUH!! The greatest likelihood is that President Trump will win the November election; Mitch doesn’t have an option at that point. So, what we are seeing is DeceptiCon positioning. It’s all about power retention, which is to say, retention of money and influence.

John Thune has been groomed to replace Mitch McConnell for years. You might remember when Thune contemplated retiring a few years ago, and the professional donors convinced him to stay on “just in case” Trump returned to DC.

Thune’s recent endorsement of Trump is like Brutus welcoming Caesar back to Rome, the intents are analogous. McConnell will exit Senate leadership after the November election, Thune will rise, and the anti-Trump antagonisms will continue. Senators Barrasso and Cornyn will position to participate in the process.

Removing the stench of McConnell and his DeceptiCon crew from the Senate means much more than just removing Mitch McConnell from leadership. The apparatus of the Senate needs to be purged with solid primary contests to take down the power structure. Purge the crew, then salt the entire upper chamber, then bring in an exorcist and fill every room with sage smoke for a week…. or something.

Don’t fall for the trickery…. McConnell isn’t stepping down because it’s in Trump’s best interests. McConnell is stepping down as part of a strategy to oppose the America First agenda that Trump represents.

Mitch isn’t going anywhere, so just skip this narrative nonsense. Mitch is simply stepping back from the microphone so that Thune’s fingerprints are on the anti-Trump dagger.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Here we go again.

🚨 BREAKING: Illinois judge removes Donald Trump from the state’s ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” twitter.com/...

What the hell is taking the SCOTUS so long to throw out that Colorado decision and end this fiasco? It's been 3 weeks since the hearing.

Tracie Porter is an At-Large Circuit Judge in Cook County, Illinois. She was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the At-Large vacancy created by the election of Justice Michael B. Hyman to the 1st District Appellate Court.

She currently sits in the Traffic Division in the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago, where she presides over minor traffic violations and Class A Misdemeanor matters.

So, an appointed Circuit Court Judge, who usually processes traffic disputes, has decided that she knows the law better than all of the thousands of lawyers who have looked at this ridiculous twisting of an 19th Century law? Yeah, this ruling is going to stick for sure, Tracie! This is flat out malicious prosecution and everyone of these people should be disbarred immediately!

Here she is: www.isba.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
The Supreme Court has until Tuesday to approve or deny Trump's eligibility to run for office if he were to be eligible for inclusion on Colorado's primary ballot. Colorado's primaries are scheduled Tuesday, while Illinois' primaries are two weeks later on March 19.

Since these states have put their decisions on hold pending appeal, if the SCOTUS doesn't rule by their primary dates then Trump will still be on the ballot. But that would be the chicken way out for the SCOTUS. They will have to rule on this at some point, so the sooner the better, like by Friday.
