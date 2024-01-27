Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Strategic Advantage To Buying Callable Bonds And CDs In The Secondary Market

Jan. 27, 2024 6:01 AM ET
Maytee Aspuro profile picture
Maytee Aspuro
136 Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses a strategy for maximizing returns on fixed-income investments by purchasing callable bonds with lower coupon rates than their effective rates.
  • Buying callable bonds on the secondary market can be more beneficial in the long term, despite the small fee involved.
  • The strategy involves spreading investments across different issuers to minimize the impact of so-called bonds.
Hourglass and dollar shadow

LdF

I confess that in all the years of managing my own investments, certain simple lessons escaped me until I read an article, or miraculously, a realization independently slipped into my consciousness. Here is a straightforward strategy for your consideration.

The

This article was written by

Maytee Aspuro profile picture
Maytee Aspuro
136 Followers
Maytee Aspuro y Gonzalez was a career state government manager in a variety of positions including procurement, project management, process improvement, and information technology. She retired as the Chief Information Officer/IT Director of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. She holds a BBA and a MS-Management from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a MS-Religious Studies from Edgewood College, Madison, WI. She is a published fiction author. Maytee retired at age 55, relying on her pension and her investment portfolio. She has had a life long interest in financial literacy, especially as it impacts women.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I hold interest in PNC Financial Services (PNC) and US Bancorp Mtn bonds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.