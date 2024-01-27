A Strategic Advantage To Buying Callable Bonds And CDs In The Secondary Market

LdF

I confess that in all the years of managing my own investments, certain simple lessons escaped me until I read an article, or miraculously, a realization independently slipped into my consciousness. Here is a straightforward strategy for your consideration.

The market debate regarding the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate cuts continues and will probably continue throughout the year. The Federal Reserve relentlessly beats its data-dependent drum. With the uncertainty of our times (wars, elections, a bifurcated economy), what fixed-income durations to invest in is a point of contention. I listen to financial managers state that longer-term durations are a trap. At the same time, I hear others espouse the need to lock in fixed-income investment returns. Investing in a non-callable bond or certificate of deposit [CD] can return as much as 100 basis points less than a callable five-year CD. However, if called, an investor may lose the opportunity to invest in a more stable higher-yield instrument.

I am a Fidelity Investments [Fidelity] customer. Purchasing new-issue CDs or bonds is “free.” (It does not escape me that Fidelity earns a commission from the issuer for its services.) Purchasing both on the secondary market carries a $1 markup per CD/bond ($1,000) or ~.10% of the effective rate of the instrument. There are times when getting something for free is not as beneficial as paying a small fee for a better long-term outcome.

In the past few days, I have purchased significant sums of bonds from the secondary market. I have purposely purchased callable bonds with market effective rates that are at least 100 basis points greater than the coupon rate. For example, I purchased PNC Financial Services Group CUSIP: 693475AT2 with a coupon of 3.15% and an effective rate of 5.013%, maturing on May 19, 2027. In this instance, each bond was priced at 94.366 instead of 100. I paid an additional .10 raising my cost to 94.466. I also paid accrued interest to the seller which will be returned to me at the next semi-annual interest payment date. My reasoning is that the probability of the bond being called is far less than buying a newly issued, equally rated callable bond with a coupon and effective rate of 5%.

The motivation for what is, for me, a new strategy, can be easily illustrated. Just today, I received notice that my CD holdings of BMO Bk Natl Assn Chicago Ill 5.5% 08/10/2028 CUSPID: 05600XTW01 issued on August 10, 2023, has been called effective February 10, 2024. What I hoped was a five-year investment, in reality, had a six-month duration. I wish to avoid this outcome in the future.

I completed a search on Fidelity.com. On January 26, 2024, the following search criteria for corporate bonds resulted in 61 available bonds:

Moody’s Rating AAA to A2

S&P Rating AAA to A

Not Call Protected

Maturity Date 01/2027 – 12/2029

For all the results, the coupons ranged from 7.5% to 1.650%.

If interest rates were to fall, which of these two instruments would have a greater probability of being called? I believe it would be the Credit Suisse AG NY MTM at 7.5%. The issuer would have a financial incentive to refinance at a lower rate, especially with a maturity date more than four years in the future.

Reviewing the two illustrated sale listings above, there are additional considerations. Given that the initial list reflected my risk tolerance (rating parameter), and my desired maximum duration (maturity date), a key differentiation is the minimum quantity. Credit Suisse requires an order of no less than 250 bonds while the Goldman Sachs Group Inc Ser N MTN 1.65% requires an order of no more or no less than five bonds.

Fidelity provides Yield to Worst and the Yield to Maturity data. They are defined as follows:

Yield to Worse:

the lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without the issuer actually defaulting; calculated by making worst-case scenario assumptions on the issue by calculating the returns that would be received if any in-whole mandatory redemptive provisions are exercised by the issuer; partial redemptive provisions (such as sinking funds) are not included in yield to worst calculations; the yield to worst metric is used to evaluate the worst-case scenario for yield to help investors manage risks and ensure that specific income requirements will still be met even in the worst scenarios

Yield to Maturity:

the rate of return an investor receives if an investment is held to the maturity date.

With this data, an investor can compare and contrast the inventory with relative ease.

Fidelity allows me to sort by coupon rate. I can thus quicky review the lower coupon rates and determine whether an offering meets my criteria. Below is an excerpt of the search results:

Patience is required when pursuing the strategy of targeting a smaller coupon, yet equal effective bond yield. Not all individual brokerages are the same in terms of available inventory. And, inventory fluctuates from day-to-day.

There is also no guarantee that a bond will not be called. If so, there may be a lost opportunity to invest in a non-callable coupon with a higher rate than available at the time the bond is called.

Below is the best comparative example of a new offering and a secondary market offering that I was able to identify today. They do deviate somewhat in maturity date, yield and Moody’s rating, though they are similar in S&P rating. In both the Citigroup new offering and the US Bancorp secondary market offering, the minimum purchase is one bond. The US Bancorp offering has a limit of 400 bonds.

The US Bancorp yield will be less (4.863%) than listed because the calculation does not factor in secondary market fees.

On this date, there were no new issuance call protected bonds meeting my search criteria. I also checked to see what call protected bonds where available with the same secondary market search. Assuming an investor did not want to invest $150,000 in one issuance, there were only three results. All are competitive and arguably preferable. Still, availability may ultimately be the final determining factor of what investment is chosen.

One could argue that the call protected results undermine my proposed strategy. That might be true if inventory was infinite. I believe that if an investor is able to spend the time to research available investments, my proposed strategy provides an alternative opportunity to maximize yield. I spread my investments to a variety of issuers, call protected and not. For those that are not call protected, the variety of investments minimizes the impact if one of the issuances is called. And again, the lower the coupon, the lesser chance of a call. For me, the price I pay to buy on the secondary market is de minimis to my overall return and my strategy of minimizing the number of called bonds.