Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Campari is a market-leading beverage business, with a portfolio of global brands and strong exposure to growing markets. The company's financial improvement has been modest without standing out, although Campari does underperform its peers.

There are various industry trends impacting the industry, with Campari responding moderately. We are not overly concerned, however, as Campari is positioned to acquire smaller peers if required.

We believe the business has maintained its strong position but lacked the development necessary to make it an attractive investment today.

Company description

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., (OTCPK:DVDCF) commonly known as Campari, is an Italian beverage company headquartered in Milan, Italy. Established in 1860, Campari has a rich history and is known for its iconic red aperitif. The company operates globally and is a key player in the spirits and alcoholic beverages industry.

Share price

Campari's share price performance has been mild, returning over 25% compared to the S&P at over 150%. This is a reflection of its mild financial returns in conjunction with a reasonable valuation.

Financial analysis

Presented above are Campari's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Campari's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7% during the last decade, with broadly consistent YoY gains.

Business Model

Campari owns a diverse portfolio of brands, including iconic names like Campari, Aperol, SKYY Vodka, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and many more. This broad brand portfolio covers various beverage categories, from spirits to liqueurs and aperitifs. This is a strategy undertaken by many of its peers, allowing the business to utilize its production expertise and competencies to capture a wider portion of the market.

Campari

The company has a global distribution network, enabling its products to reach consumers in over 190 countries. This expansive reach is a reflection of the strong global presence of its brands, allowing Campari to capitalize on international consumer trends and preferences. We are like the company's exposure to growth markets, including LatAm and Asia, implying a continuation of its growth trajectory is realistic into the long term.

Campari invests heavily in advertising, sponsorships, and promotional activities to create brand awareness and associations. This is a key value driver within this industry, as brands compete to capture what can be loyal customers. The company often collaborates with artists, designers, and influencers to enhance its brand image.

Campari places a strong emphasis on innovation and product development. It continuously introduces new products, limited editions, and variations to cater to evolving consumer tastes and trends. There has been a clear focus in recent years on capturing a younger audience, likely in response to the success its peers and celebrity brands have seen.

Campari has acquired companies to expand its brand portfolio and geographic presence. Notable acquisitions include the purchase of Grand Marnier, Bulldog Gin, and the rum brand Baron Samedi.

Spirits Industry

The Spirits industry is highly competitive, with established players and craft distilleries vying for market share. Consumers are generally loyal to brands, although Spirits sees more experimentation and broader consumption relative to the beer segment, for example. For this reason, marketing is extremely important, as is brand valuation. Our view is that Campari owns several market-leading brands, including Aperol and Campari, although its portfolio is not necessarily at the level of some of its peers. Campari competes with other major players in the alcoholic beverage industry, including Diageo (DEO), Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), and Brown-Forman (BF.B), as well as smaller craft distilleries.

A key trend impacting the Spirits industry is "Premiumization". With increased consumer demand for high-quality, distinct beverages. This is attractive for producers as the margins are generally higher. Campari has embraced this trend, positioning its portfolio toward greater premium exposure. Acquisitions have materially supported this, such as those listed above. Management notes its efforts in the premium bourbon segment in particular have been a key growth and GPM% improvement driver.

This is not a static industry, with shifts in consumer preferences over time. Currently, there is a distinct health and wellness trends that is influencing beverage choices. Consumers are more greatly understanding the health implications of alcohol consumption, contributing to a slowdown. The response from many brands has been to offer alcohol-free alternatives, as well as focus more on the Premium segment. We believe Campari's response (and ability to respond) is limited, with competition such as Diageo far more progressed in this regard. This has contributed to increased competition for Campari and a negative impact on growth.

Wilfred's

Competitive Positioning

We consider the following factors to be Campari's competitive advantages:

Diverse Brand Portfolio - This diversity of brands allows the company to capture a broad customer base. Marketing Excellence - Campari's marketing and branding efforts, often associated with creativity and innovation, have helped create strong brand loyalty and recognition. Examples include the most recent efforts around the Battersea Power Station opening in London, England. M&A Strategy - Campari's size allows it to aggressively enter new categories and markets and also respond to new market trends, allowing it to protect its market position. Premiumization - The focus on spirit beverages has allowed Campari to exploit the premiumization trend to command higher price points and profit margins, catering to consumers willing to pay for unique and high-quality experiences. Global presence - Exposure to growing countries, such as Brazil, has the potential to support long-term revenue growth.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions have contributed to slowing demand for goods and services, as consumers protect finances from inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. The fear for the alcoholic beverage industry is that consumers will socialize less, contributing to reduced demand.

Campari has not felt this currently, with revenue growth of +6.1%, +5.,8%, 2.2%, and (0.7)% in the last four quarters. Further, the company's margins have broadly remained robust. Key takeaways from its 9 month filing are:

Despite the strong performance, Campari has faced numerous headwinds. Poor weather across Southern and Central Europe has discouraged social occasions, while there have also been some product delistings due to negotiations.

Solid brand performance under the aperitifs, tequila, and premium bourbon segments. All but 2 brands have grown in excess of +10% as marketing activities and momentum drive the company forward.

The company is continuing to see cost inflation at a CoGS level, only offset by positive pricing and a mix toward premium products.

Campari has seen strong results in emerging/growing markets, with Brazil, Jamaica, Mexico, and China all performing exceptionally well.

Margins

Campari's margins are attractive, with an EBITDA-M of 23% and broadly flat development. This is a reflection of the attractive industry economics, with strong brands and efficient production. The lack of improvement is slightly disappointing given the premiumization trend, as the higher GPM has not translated to EBITDA. This calls into question whether the marketing efforts have been efficient.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting revenue growth of 7% into FY27F, with incremental margin improvement YoY. The growth rate expectations appear reasonable in our view, as industry trends, economic development, and the high proportion of alcohol drinkers drive growth.

We are less convinced by the margin expectations, however, given the lack of improvement historically. Further, we do not see commercial actions sufficient to generate a ~6% improvement in EBITDA-M by FY27F.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Campari's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (6 companies).

Campari's performance is underwhelming, with comparable growth to the wider peer group, driven by similar reasons (namely pricing and robust post-pandemic demand). However, the key weakness is margins, as despite the absolute attractiveness, the relative difference is disappointing. We believe this is due to brand power, as some of its peers have a better portfolio (such as Diageo).

Valuation

Campari is currently trading at 22x LTM EBITDA and 18x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average on a NTM basis.

We struggle to justify a premium to its historical average, owing to the lack of material commercial development. The business is clearly a strong global participant but it appears to be "business as usual", particularly due to its growth being in line with its peers implying neutral market share change.

Further, the company is trading at a ~18% premium to its peers on an LTM EBITDA basis and ~21% on an NTM P/E basis. We struggle to justify this valuation, with markets likely suspecting the same given the lack of share price improvement relative to the wider market.

Compounding our concern is that NTM FCF yield has worsened (-1.6ppts) relative to its historical average, which in itself is not overly attractive.

Final thoughts

Campari is a solid business. It has a strong portfolio of brands and a global sales network. Given the maturity of the industry, there is not significant scope for "shaking up" the status quo, which appears to be the case. We have not seen a material development above and beyond the company's current position, with development primarily to incrementally maintain its position.

For this reason in conjunction with its valuation, we consider Campari a hold.

