Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) [034220:KS] stock. I am impressed by LPL's significant Q4 2023 operating profit beat, but the company's recent fundraising disclosure suggests that its financial flexibility is limited by its high debt levels. As such, my view of LG Display as a potential investment opportunity is Neutral, which translates into a Hold investment rating.

Company Description

In the company's 20-F filing, LPL calls itself an "innovator of TFT-LCD (Thin Film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display), OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) and other display panel technologies" which makes "display panels" that are utilized in a wide range of products."

As indicated in its Q4 2023 earnings presentation slides, LG Display derived 44%, 31%, 18%, and 7% of its most recent quarterly revenue from mobile devices, IT products, televisions, and automotives, respectively.

LG Display boasted a 20% share of the worldwide display panel market in the "9-inch or larger category" for 2022 based on data from technology research firm OMDIA cited in its 20-F filing.

Q4 2023 Operating Income Surpassed Expectations

On January 24, 2024, LG Display issued a press release highlighting the company's financial performance for the final quarter of the previous year.

Revenue for LPL increased by +55% QoQ and +1% YoY to KRW7,396 billion in Q4 2023. LG Display's actual fourth quarter top line came in +6% better than the sell side's consensus sales estimate of KRW7,003 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ).

LG Display also turned around from operating losses of -KRW876 billion and -KRW662 billion for Q4 2022 and Q3 2023, respectively, to record a positive operating income of KRW132 billion. More significantly, LPL's Q4 2023 operating profit beat the analysts' consensus operating earnings forecast of KRW88 billion by a substantial +50%.

In its Q4 2023 results release, LG Display explained that the "expansion of high-value-added products centered on OLED" and its "continued pursuit of intensive cost reduction activities" were the major reasons for the company's above-expectations financial results in the latest quarter.

LPL's comments outlined in its recent quarterly earnings release are consistent with its key metrics. The proportion of revenue generated from OLED products as a percentage of LG Display's total sales grew meaningfully from 42% for Q3 2023 to 57% (source: earnings presentation) in Q4 2023. LPL highlighted its "cost innovation in yield, productivity and material costs" at the fourth quarter earnings briefing. This was reflected in a +14.3 percentage points YoY and +9.2 percentage points QoQ expansion in its EBITDA margin to 17.2% in Q4 2023.

Moving ahead, there is a high probability of LG Display maintaining its positive growth momentum and turning profitable in the current year. The current consensus financial projections sourced from S&P Capital IQ point to LPL reversing from a -KRW2.5 trillion operating loss last year to register a positive operating profit of KRW246 billion. I think this is realistic considering the factors mentioned below.

LPL emphasized at the company's Q4 2023 earnings call that it expects display panel "demand to be more stable in 2024" and indicated that it will persist with "activities to upgrade our business structure and to reduce cost" this year.

Also, there are expectations that "TV display demands will increase from 2Q24 because of large sporting events such as Euro 2024, the Paris 2024 Olympics" as per a January 9, 2024 article published by OMDIA. LPL is well-positioned to capitalize on the increase in demand for television display panels, as the company has indicated its intention to "further expand our position in the premium TV market" at its most recent quarterly results call.

Eyes On Fund Raising

LPL's above-expectations Q4 2023 financial results and favorable business outlook have been overshadowed by the company's fundraising announcement on the same day.

LG Display released a 6-K filing on January 24 mentioning that it planned to raise funds of approximately KRW1.43 trillion via a "share rights offering to existing shareholders followed by a public offering in Korea of the shares that were not subscribed for pursuant to the rights offering."

The Proposed Use Of LPL's KRW1.43 Trillion Equity Fund Raising

LG Display's January 24, 2024 6-K Filing

There are a couple of negative read-throughs from LPL's proposed fundraising exercise.

One thing to note is that existing shareholders who do not subscribe to the company's rights issue in full will suffer from significant dilution. LG Display's number of shares outstanding is projected to increase by a substantial +39.7% following the completion of this fundraising plan.

Another matter to consider is that LG Display's decision to opt for equity financing for the majority of its funding needs rather than debt financing (a cheaper form of funding than equity) is an indication of the company's constrained financial position. LPL's gross liabilities-to-equity and net debt-to-equity metrics were reasonably high at 308% and 152% (source: Q4 2023 earnings presentation), respectively, as of end-2023.

Even after taking into account plans to allocate KRW394 billion (of the KRW1.43 trillion equity fundraising) to debt repayment, LPL's pro-forma gross liabilities-to-equity ratio is expected to remain elevated at 260% as per the company's guidance at the fourth quarter earnings briefing.

Closing Thoughts

LG Display is currently trading at consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples of 0.87 times and 5.3 times, as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data. LPL's valuations aren't demanding in absolute terms, considering its Enterprise Value-to-Revenue ratio of below 1 times and its mid-single digit EV/EBITDA metric. But I think that LG Display's valuations are fair, as the market is justified in assigning a meaningful valuation discount to its shares due to LPL's high financial leverage. In conclusion, a Hold rating for LG Display is reasonable, taking into account both its Q4 2023 operating income beat and its weak financial position.