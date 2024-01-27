zhongguo

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is a utility holding company with 2.4 million electric customers and 900,000 gas customers. It operates four businesses in two states: Ameren Missouri (electric and gas), Ameren Illinois Electric, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission (a Midwest electric distributor). I believe this is a utility that is trying to reward investors with share price appreciation more than dividend yield. Ameren Missouri is the largest business segment and produces the majority of the revenue. Standard & Poor's rates Ameren Corporation as BBB+ or medium investment grade. It is a component of the S&P 500, and per the Edison Electric Institute, the 16th largest investor owned utility in the US by market cap, currently $18.1 billion. It is just slightly smaller than Entergy Corporation (ETR). Ameren has a total generating capacity of 10,200 megawatts and about 10.0% of this comes from its Callaway Nuclear Plant in Missouri.

Ameren Territory (2023 Investor Presentation)

According to Gabelli's Utility Insight, in 2023 "the S&P Utility Index returned a negative -7.1% and materially underperformed the S&P 500 Composite, which returned 26.3%." While the overall utility sector was down less than 10.0% in 2023, Ameren shares were down 21.6%, a much higher percentage. This is primarily because the Illinois Commerce Commission rejected Ameren and neighboring utility Exelon's (EXC) new grid plans to meet tightening environmental standards. Illinois is one of the tougher regulatory environments for utilities, as its commissioner focus almost exclusively on affordable rates.

Rising yields have also been an issue for utilities as treasuries and money markets have become a dividend substitute. The current six-month yield is 5.28%, while the overall utility sector dividend averages around 4.0%. This has pushed valuations lower and for the sector they are now 14.9 times earnings, per Morningstar, about the lowest since 2009. Ameren's current share price of $69.40 is about 14.8 times earnings. I believe the company is slightly undervalued at its current price by about 5.0%, but the dividend of 3.63% and the regulatory environment make it unappealing despite this fact. It does have several series of preferred shares however, that are much more interesting for income investors.

Utility P/E Ratios Over Time (Thomson One, Gabelli)

A 3.63% Dividend in a 5.0% World

Ameren's current quarterly dividend is $0.63 for a yield of 3.63%, not particularly exciting. The next dividend increase should be announced in February 2024 for a March payout, and the company has stated that it expects annual dividend growth to be 6-8.0%, in line with earnings. It's important to note that the company cut the dividend from $0.635 to $0.385 in March of 2009. So if you are a long-term shareholder it has taken 15 years for the dividend to get back to where it was in 2009. At the time, Ameren said it did this to enhance the company's financial strength.

Dividend Payout Ratio (Author Calculated, Value Line)

Ameren's target payout ratio is between 55.0% and 70.0%, and it is currently staying at the lower end of this range. I think there is room here for a higher dividend in an environment where competitors have much richer yields. Consider Avista (AVA) at 5.37%, Duke Energy (DUK) at 4.34%, American Electric Power (AEP) at 4.57%, Entergy (ETR) at 4.65%, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) at 5.0%, or Pinnacle West (PNW) at 5.16%. Income investors will want to look at the preferred shares, of which there are 16 different series, instead of the commons.

Large Menu of High-Yield Preferreds

Illinois Power Company and Central Illinois Public Service merged with Union Electric of Missouri to form Ameren in 1997. Each of these companies has preferred shares outstanding with pay dates in February, May, August and November. The shares with the AILI prefix were issued in the 1950s and are Illinois Power Company, initially sold for $100 without a maturity date. AILL Series are all 2000 issues and are Central Illinois Public Service, sold for $100, also without a maturity date, but with an elevated call price. Prefixes UEP and UEL are Union Electric Company, initially sold at $100 and with call dates in 2023. All of these issues trade in the over the counter market and volume is very thin, a hundred shares here, a hundred shares there. You can buy as they become available and they do come up. Based on my research, all these issues are cumulative and all are qualified for favorable tax treatment. As most IPO'ed before EDGAR, I don't have links to the prospectuses. I have grouped them below by yield in descending order and you can find additional information about them at the Preferred Stock Channel or Quantum Online.

Illinois Power Company, five series of preferred:

4.08% Preferred H Series (OTCPK:AILIH) currently paying 6.30% issued 1950, call price $103; 4.42% Preferred N Series (OTCPK:AILIN) currently 6.23%, issued 1953, call price $103; 4.70% Preferred Series M (OTCPK:AILIM) currently 6.01%, issued 1952, call price $103; 4.26% Preferred Series O (OTCPK:AILIO), currently 6.0%, issued 1950, call price $103; 4.20% Preferred P Series (OTCPK:AILIP) currently 5.83% issued 1954, call price $104.

Central Illinois Public Service, three series preferred:

4.90% Preferred Series N (OTCPK:AILLN), currently paying 6.20%, issued 2000, call price $102; Central Illinois Public Service 4.25% Preferred O Series (OTCPK:AILLO) currently yield 6.14%, issued 2000, call price $102; Central Illinois Public Service, 5.16% Preferred Series I (OTCPK:AILLI), currently yielding 6.11%, issued 2000, call price $102.

Union Electric Company, eight series of preferred:

$4.00 Preferred Series (OTCPK:UELMO) call date 05/4/2023, currently yielding 6.16%, redeemable at $105.63; $4.30 Preferred Series (OTC:UEPCP) call date 05/4/2023, currently 6.16%, redeemable at $105.00; $4.75 Preferred Series (OTCPK:UEPCN) call date 05/4/2023, currently 6.09%, redeemable at $102.18, $5.50; Preferred Series (OTCPK:UEPCN) call date 05/4/2023, currently 6.16%, redeemable at $110.00; $4.50 Preferred Series (OTCPK:UEPEO) call date 05/4/2023, currently 6.02%, redeemable at $110.00; $4.56 Preferred Series (OTCPK:UEPEP) call date 05/4/2023, currently 6.00%, redeemable at $102.47; $3.50 Preferred Series (OTCPK:UEPEN) call date 05/4//2023, currently 5.83%, redeemable at $110; $3.70 Preferred Series (OTCPK:UELMO) call date 05/4//2023, currently 5.83%, redeemable at $104.75.

Common Shares Slightly Undervalued

Ameren recently released its third quarter results and updated its 2023 earnings estimate to a range of $4.30-$4.45 (Value Line forecasts $4.40 as likely). EPS growth is forecast at 6.0-8.0% for 2023-2027, while rate base growth is forecast at a higher rate of 8.4% for the same period. In the third quarter Ameren had earnings of $1.87; this was $0.04 above the original estimate and $0.13 above the2022 number of $1.74. The company cited three reasons for the increase: higher infrastructure returns, lower taxes and increased electric rates in Missouri. Earnings through the third quarter 2023 were $3.78; for 2022 over the same period they were $3.51. Ameren is a fairly consistent and predictable earner, one of its stronger points, as is evident in the table below:

Annual Earnings Per Share (Ameren Annual Reports)

At their current price of $69.40, Ameren shares are near their recent low, with an implied P/E ratio of 14.8. Most utility shares dropped after the Fed's September 20th meeting and the subsequent minutes released, which implied rates would stay higher for longer. Utility multiples bottomed at about 14.7, as shown in the P/E chart below for the S&P 500 Utilities from Yardeni Research. After a rebound to 16.0 at the end of 2023, they are back to 14.9, which according to Morningstar is still among the lowest since 2009.

S&P 500 Utility P/E Ratio (Yardeni Research)

Gabelli Funds published updated P/E multiples on January 4th in their Utilities Insights letter, but multiples have declined since then. In their data, the 2024 P/E ratio for electric utilities is 15.6, while for gas utilities it is 15.2. This information is presented below.

Utility P/E Ratios by Subgroup (Thomson One, Gabelli)

To value Ameren's shares, I have used a P/E multiple analysis and a discounted cash flow. Using the forward 2024 earnings estimate of $4.70, the analyst consensus, and Yardeni's January 24th multiple of 14.9, the value would be $4.70 x 14.9 = $70.03, or $70.00.

In my discounted cash flow, I also began with the 2024 estimate of $4.70 and grew earnings at an annual rate of 6.0%, despite the company's 6.0-8.0% estimate, to be more conservative. I used a five year analysis period and for a discount rate, I referred to the long-term average annual return of the S&P 500, around 9.8%. While I assign many regulated utilities a 9.25% rate, below the 9.8% S&P average given their monopoly status, I used a 9.75% discount rate for Ameren due to its difficult regulatory environment in Illinois that may limit returns. The reversion rate was 7.5%, 50 basis points above what I typically use, for the same reason.

Discounted Cash Flow (Author Calculated)

The numbers produced by these two methods indicate a value range of $70.03-$74.62, a difference of 6.6%, with a mid-point of about $72.33 per share, or rounding, $72.00. Ameren is currently trading at $69.40, so shares appear to be about slightly undervalued compared to the result above, but I would add that they are mathematically undervalued and the market may be adding an additional, prudent discount for the difficult Illinois regulatory environment.

Illinois, an Unfriendly Regulatory Environment

Ameren has three regulators, the Illinois commerce Commission (ICC), the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The latter regulates the transmission division and is probably the friendliest of the three.

The ICC and MPSC each have five commissioners that are governor appointed. This is often a better scenario than elected commissioners, who tend to favor lower utility rates that are popular with their voters. However, Illinois Commerce Commission has delivered some difficult decisions for Ameren and its utility neighbor Exelon (EXE). In mid-December 2023, the ICC approved a very low 8.9% return on equity for ComEd (Exelon's largest division), far below its requested 10.5%, and rejected proposed rate increases. The board said its goal was to keep rates affordable for low-income households. Ameren Illinois Electric was saddled with an even lower return of 8.72% through 2027, with an approved increase of only $144.0 million in rates versus a $444.0 million requested increase. According to Morningstar, "…with this ruling, we believe the regulatory environment for utilities in Illinois is now one of the least constructive in the U.S."

Ameren Illinois Gas has an allowed return on equity of 9.44%, lowered from 9.67%, with a slight increase in the rate base of $112.0 million. Electric rates in Illinois are decoupled from usage, while gas is partially decoupled. Missouri is a slightly more favorable regulatory environment where the electric ROE is 9.59%; however, rates in Missouri are not decoupled from usage.

These allowed returns are well below the national average return on equity for utilities, which as of September 2023 was 9.55% for electric and 9.66% for gas, according to Gabelli Funds. In contrast, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows Ameren Transmission a ROE of 10.52%, with once a year rate reset, much more favorable. In its late 2023 rulings the ICC also rejected Ameren's proposal for its updated grid; the commission said Ameren "failed to adequately incorporate customer affordability."

Not surprisingly, Ameren currently has some of the lowest electric rates in the country. In 2022, they averaged $0.1095 per kilowatt hour; only eight electric utilities had lower rates and these were mostly rural. The least costly was Otter Tail (OTTR) at $0.0842 per kilowatt hour while the most expensive were Sempra (SRE) at $0.3225 and Hawaiian Electric (HE) at $0.430 per kilowatt hour. Peer WEC Energy (WEC) was $0.1236 per kilowatt hour in 2022.

Transition to Renewables

Ameren is targeting net zero emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the 2050 target set by the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is described as the most important climate change legislation to date, and also sets a 40.0% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 (Ameren is trying for 60.0% by this date). This act provides various incentives to move away from coal, including tax credits for nuclear facilities, and for solar and wind generation. Ameren expects $1 billion in tax credits from this legislation over time. Almost as important is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $65.0 billion in grants for clean energy projects, updated transmission lines, and improved grid resiliency against climate change. Ameren Missouri was awarded $47.0 million in grants from this act to "accelerate infrastructure upgrades… for customers in rural and disadvantaged communities." Ameren Illinois received a $100 million grant to "underground approximately 225 miles of poor performing, end-of-life and hard to maintain overhead lines in…East St. Louis, Alton, Decatur and Peoria."

Ameren has an investment estimate of $48 billion for infrastructure development between 2023 and 2032. Revenues from coal were 12.0% of all revenues in 2022 and are expected to be reduced to 3.0% by 2027 with the phasing out of coal plants. The current coal rate base is about $2.0 billion. By 2027, the rate base expected to be 82% electric and natural gas transmission and distribution, 10% renewable generation and 4% nuclear generation.

The company currently has 900 megawatts of wind approved or under construction and is planning to add another 2700 megawatts of wind and 2700 megawatts of solar by 2037. It is also moving toward no cast or wrought iron pipes in its natural gas system.

Ameren Capital Investment Plan (2023 Investor Presentation)

Risks to Outlook

The first risks that come to mind are regulatory - Illinois has been tough on its regulated utilities and allowed returns on equity are well below the national average (8.72% permitted vs. 9.55% nationally). While rates are at least decoupled in Illinois, they are not in Missouri, despite previous proposals for decoupling. Missouri is the majority of Ameren's revenue and an atypically warm winter or an unusually cool summer will lower earnings. Debt can also be a risk for many utilities. In 2022, Ameren's long-term debt was $13.7 billion, or 36.1% of total assets. In 2022 it was $12.6 billion or 35.3% of total assets. These levels are generally reasonable. However, the company does have $849.0 million coming due in 2024, so that is a consideration. While the Fed has said it will cut rates in 2024, we don't know exactly when, and an inflation surprise to the upside could change or slow those plans. Additionally Ameren has said it is likely to issue more shares in 2024.

Long-Term Debt Maturities (2023 Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

There are many things to like about this utility - it's somewhat urban territory, its nuclear generation and forward movement on the transition to zero carbon. There is also the consistent and predictable earnings. But there are also a lot of issues with Ameren starting with the difficult regulatory environment in Illinois. Missouri is less problematic. Then there is the dividend that is an unexciting 3.63%, while a lot of the utility field is paying between 4.0 and 5.0%, and money market funds are paying even more. For all these reasons, the preferred shares, of which there are many series from the predecessors that merged to form Ameren, look like the better deal, many with yields over 6.0%, and premiums on redemption. Although they are quite thinly traded, patience will pay off as they become available, and their yields will look even better when the Fed cuts rates. These preferred shares are the better way to invest in Ameren in my view.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.