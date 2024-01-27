Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

On January 16, I revealed that I’ve opened a long position in Canadian power transformers producer Hammond Power Solutions (HPS.A:CA) (OTCPK:HMDPF). Over the past few days, I’ve been looking at other Canadian firms that I could add to my stock portfolio, and a name that caught my eye was Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV:DE:CA) (OTC:DEDVF). This is a compounder which I took a look at in 2021 and didn’t like due to the lack of revenue growth. However, the fundamentals of the business have improved significantly over the past several months due to four acquisitions made in 2023, and I'm considering opening a position. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

Decisive Dividend, established in 2012, specializes in the acquisition of profitable companies with an enterprise value of up to C$25 million ($18.5 million) under a buy, build, and hold strategy. The focus is on exiting legacy-minded owners of manufacturing firms with a sustainable competitive advantage and strong and predictable cashflows. This strategy is similar to the new direction of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE: KFS), which I’ve covered here and here.

Decisive Dividend’s first acquisition was Canadian hearth products maker Blaze King in February 2015, and the company usually pays at least 10% of the acquisition price in shares. Decisive Dividend has carried out a total of 11 M&A transactions to date and its business is split into two segments, namely finished product and component manufacturing. As you can see from the chart below, most of the businesses in the portfolio offer non-discretionary products, which means that Decisive Dividend should perform well in an economic downturn.

The latest acquisition included Innovative Heating Technologies (IHT), which is a Canadian manufacturer of heating mats and lighting solutions for hog production. The deal was completed in July 2023 for C$15.5 million ($11.5 million), thus becoming the largest purchase of Decisive Dividend to date. In my view, it was a good acquisition, as the price paid translated into just 3x adjusted EBITDA and 4.1x net earnings on a TTM basis.

Decisive Dividend typically tries to find synergies between the acquired companies and its existing portfolio, eg cross-selling, introduction of products in new geographies, and capacity utilization improvements. This usually translates into decent organic revenue growth for the portfolio companies.

Insider ownership stands at 10.2% and the name of the company comes from the capital allocation strategy. The TTM dividend payout ratio of Decisive Dividend stood at 55% at the end of Q3 2023 and the cumulative dividend payout since 2015 stands at around C$26.7 million ($19.8 million). The company currently has a monthly dividend payment of C$0.04 ($0.03) per share, which translates into an annual dividend yield of 5.07%.

Turning our attention to the financial performance of Decisive Dividend over the past several years, we can see that there are usually significant leaps in revenues and operating income during years with acquisitions. Revenues have increased almost tenfold since 2015 while operating income has increased slightly more than that. It seems that synergies as well as economies of scale are underwhelming.

Looking at the Q3 2023 financial results, sales rose by 45.2% to C$37.7 million ($27.9 million) while adjusted EBITDA soared by 49.3% to C$7.9 million ($5.8 million). However, it’s important to note that we aren’t comparing apples to apples here due to the acquisitions of IHT, Capital I, Micon Industries, and Procore in 2023. In addition, ACR Heat Products was bought in October 2022 which means that only part of its results was included in the Q3 2022 financials of Decisive Dividend.

To compare apples to apples, we need to look at the TTM pro-forma results. In my view, they were somewhat underwhelming as the TTM sales improved by just 1.9% compared to the pro forma figures provided with the announcement of the acquisition of IHT, which were for Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 9.3% while net income declined by 9.4%.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see that the four acquisitions in 2023 led to an increase in the net debt of C$16.4 million ($12.1 million) during the first nine months of the year to C$44.3 million ($32.8 million). In my view, the balance sheet looks solid, but the higher debt load could limit the number of acquisitions in 2024.

Turning our attention to the valuation, I think that Decisive Dividend seems undervalued at the moment from a fundamentals standpoint. The company has an enterprise value of C$223.7 million ($165.6 million) and is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7x based on the TTM adjusted EBITDA. Considering Decisive Dividend has a strong balance sheet and focuses on acquiring profitable well-established businesses with strong and predictable cashflows, I think it should be trading above 8x EV/EBITDA. This translates into C$11.25 ($8.33) per share, or an upside potential of 19%. However, note that this 8x EV/EBITDA level is arbitrary and is based on my personal risk tolerance level, as it's difficult to find peers to which to compare Decisive Dividend. Kingsway Financial Services still generates the majority of its revenues from its legacy extended warranty services business and perhaps the best comparable company is industrial equipment firm TerraVest Industries (OTCPK:TRRVF) (TVK:CA) which I last covered here. The latter has made over a dozen acquisitions over the past decade of small industrial businesses without a succession plan or that were in distress. The company has a dividend yield of just 1.21% and its TTM EV/EBITDA stands at 10.1x at the moment.

Looking at the downside risks for Decisive Dividend, I think the major one is that a slowdown of the Canadian economy could negatively impact financial results. All but one of the portfolio companies are located in Canada, and the latest forecast of the Business Development Bank of Canada is for real GDP growth of just 0.9% in 2024.

Another risk here is that the share prices of microcap companies can experience significant volatility.

Investor takeaway

In my view, Decisive Dividend has a compelling track record, as it has managed to increase revenues and operating income tenfold since 2015. The dividend yield is over 5% at the moment, and the purchase of IHT looks like a bargain at 3x adjusted EBITDA and 4.1x net earnings. While I think that Decisive Dividend is likely to slow down its M&A activity in 2024 due to the increase of its net debt, the company looks cheap at the moment and there is a decent margin of safety. My rating on the Decisive Dividend stock is a speculative buy.

