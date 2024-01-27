FG Trade

Investment Thesis

I wanted to look at ManpowerGroup's (NYSE:MAN) financials since I covered the company the last time, to see how the company has progressed so far in the last half a year or so. The metrics are all declining, which is understandable. Revenue declines are not as bad as I would have expected to see, but given the company's great diversified business, I don't see its top line being affected by a lot in the continuing downturn of the economy. I am sticking to my original PT ($85.7) and still sticking with a hold rating for now as there is just too much uncertainty left in the economy, which will continue to weigh on the company's performance in the short run.

Update on Financials

The last time I covered the company was back at the beginning of July of '23. During these months, the share price declined around 5%, while the S&P 500 (SPY) saw a 10% rally. So, let's look at how the company's financials progressed through '23.

As of Q3 '23, the company had around $571m in cash against around $950m in long-term debt. That is not a bad position to be in, in my opinion. The interest coverage ratio is still very healthy, currently standing at around 8.5, which is well above my stringent requirement of 5 and 4 times higher than what analysts deem healthy. The company is not at risk of insolvency.

In terms of revenues, the company has been seeing declines sequentially as well as y/y, which is not a good sign, but it's not unexpected in this tough economy. Many enterprises are not as excited to hire new employees this past year as the cost of capital has increased dramatically. These companies may be putting off hiring and are more likely to make layoffs instead.

Revenue (SA)

Unfortunately, because of such a tough economy, the company's efficiency has eroded throughout the year. The company is not particularly known to be a high-margin business, so that is not ideal. It seems that the management couldn't weather the downturn completely unscathed, and the company did not become more efficient.

Margins (SA)

Speaking of efficiency and profitability, the company's ROA and ROE unsurprisingly went slightly south too, due to the company's bottom line erosion. It seems that the management has been having a hard time utilizing the company's assets and shareholder capital efficiently over the last year as expenses outpaced the company's revenues. Furthermore, the company's ROTC has also slightly come down over the year, indicating the company lost a bit of its competitive advantage.

Efficiency and Profitability (SA)

The company's unlevered free cash flow, or UFCF has seen an improvement since mid-'23, however, still not where the company used just a couple of years ago.

UFCF (SA)

Overall, it looks like it's been slightly tough for the company in '23. All the metrics above have been trending in the wrong direction. The company has been less efficient and profitable, which translated into underperformance against the broader market. It seems that the company's ability to perform is dictated by how the economy behaves. If it improves, then the margins will improve, but if it deteriorates further, the management has nothing up its sleeve to combat inefficiencies in operations to maintain the same profitability.

Comments on the Outlook

I did say that revenues have been trending down this past year, however, I am also quite impressed at how little the company's top line was affected by the economic downturn that we experienced. The reason for this is the company's diversification of services, which does not primarily come from direct placement of employees. I believe the company will continue to see some sort of softness in top-line growth, however, since the company has so much to offer besides recruitment services, it is providing a valuable service in all HR-specific areas, and clients appreciate it. The company's Experis Academy and MyPath are very popular during these times, as companies are still trying to up-skill their employees and now lay anyone off (or hire for that matter). So, I don't think we will see a lot more of the company's revenues coming down, it will be around the 4%-8% range until we see an improvement in the overall market conditions.

As I said before, the company is at the hands of market conditions, and the only way it can improve its margins is by hoping for an improvement in the economic climate. We have seen that over the last year, the market conditions deteriorated, and the company couldn't hold on to its already tight margins and we saw some erosion there. This softness in the economy is not going away any time soon, which means the company is going to experience further deterioration in margins. However, once we start to see a shift in the current environment, I would expect synergies to help the company become more streamlined and regain its lost efficiency from FY23.

Closing Comments

I do believe the company is going to perform well in the long run, however, it doesn't seem to be a good time to start a position right now. Since the company still sees a bit more downside left in the top-line growth and the softness in the economy, I am recommending to hold off from committing any capital at this moment, as I don't think there will be much happening over the next half a year to a year.

I expect the share price not to move too much over the next couple of quarters, and by that time, we should have a clearer look at how the economy is going to land, which may or may not be a soft-ish landing.