courtneyk

Investment thesis

I wanted to do an update on ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) since I haven't covered it in a while. It blew past my PT back in October, but I missed it, therefore I wanted to check its financials once again and see how the company progressed in the last 3 quarters. The company saw massive top-line declines, but to my surprise, it managed to improve its bottom line significantly, which keeps me positive about the company's ability to continue to weather the macro downturn and eventually recover. For now, I am maintaining my hold rating and have set a price alert, so I don't miss an opportunity again in the near future.

Update since the last coverage

Since I covered the company back in May of '23, the share price tumbled down below my previous PT of around $12.50 a share. Unfortunately, I missed it, so I am going to give an update on the company's financial situation and how it developed since.

As of Q4 ´23, the company had around $500m in cash and marketable securities, against around $540m in long-term debt, which hasn't changed since FY22. I don't think that the debt is of any risk to the company still, however, it is a little under my requirement of an interest coverage ratio of at least 5, as it is standing now at around 3. Debt-to-assets ratio is at around 0.9, which is also a little too high, as I consider anything under 0.6 to be acceptable. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-equity is non-existent because as of the latest quarter, shareholder equity is in a deficit. Unfortunately, the company hasn't started paying down its debt which is about a third of the company's market cap, which will deter many more risk-averse investors.

Let's look at how revenues have progressed over the last year. We can see that the trend is going the wrong way. The company's y/y comparisons are worse every quarter.

Revenue progression in ´23 (SA)

The company is looking to do around $128m for Q4 '23, which is around a 40% decline from the same period last year. It seems that the company is having a lot of trouble with its top-line growth and that is worrisome. However, I always say that top-line growth is not all that matters. I like to see the company become more efficient and profitable through strategic cost-cutting measures and improvements in technologies, which in the end will drive up the company's value. So, let's see how margins have progressed over the last year. I don't think the company can improve any more on its gross margins as it is already at an outstanding 90%. What I am happy to see is how EBIT and net margins have progressed over the last 3 quarters. These have steadily grown. EBIT improved by around 330bps while net margins improved by around 200bps, which is quite remarkable. The management is doing well to keep costs down while revenues are having a shaky year, and that is very commendable.

Margins (SA)

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, unsurprisingly the improvements in the bottom line saw improvements in the company's ROA and ROE numbers also. It seems that the management is adept at utilizing the company's assets and shareholder capital, although I wouldn't trust the ROE number too much since as I mentioned earlier, shareholder equity was negative at the end of Q3, and may just slightly turn positive in the upcoming financial report. In terms of the company's ROTC, we can see a similar story unfolding. It currently sits at around 10.3%, which tells me that the company does have some competitive advantage and a decent moat, however, it is slightly lower than where it was back at the end of FY22.

Efficiency and Profitability (SA)

What's happening to revenues?

So, as I showed in the previous section, the revenues have been plummeting throughout the year, and what's worse is that they have been accelerating. Q1 saw -19.15% y/y, Q2 saw -29%, and Q3 saw -31.43%. As I said, the company expects to make around 40% less compared to Q4 of last year.

Clearly, the company has been feeling the economic downturn of ´23, where there may be a lot of people looking for jobs, they said in their first quarter results that there was over 40% growth in organic job seeker traffic, however, that doesn't necessarily translate into filled positions if there are no positions to be filled as job openings have been on a steep decline over the past few quarters, fueled by the high-interest rates, which led to companies being much more cautious about hiring as cost of capital changed dramatically in the last 18 months.

So, when is this going to change? The unemployment rate as of December 31 stood at around 3.7%, which may mean that there is still going to be a lot of uncertainty regarding the company's revenues as companies are not going to be in a hurry to hire anyone new. Typically, the first quarters of the year are very lucrative as many enterprises do some restructuring and make a lot of hiring decisions at the beginning of the year, however, as we saw from Q1 '23, that has significantly deviated from the norm, so I am not certain that is going to change a lot in the next quarter, Q1 ´24 that is. Eventually, the bleeding will have to stop, and we will see a turnaround. The question is, when is that going to happen? I don't think it's in Q1 ´24.

Comments on the outlook

I would like to see the company's resiliency continuing concerning margins. The management did a commendable job as even with much lower revenues, the company managed to keep costs down and improve its bottom line over the last three quarters. As long as the company manages to weather the uncertainty as well as it has, once the revenues come back around, I expect the bottom line to improve further, and that is just a cherry on top, when not only do the margins improve, which as I said drive the value of the company, but also top-line growth rejuvenates.

So, we know that it's not the lack of jobseekers that is driving the decline in revenues, it's the lack of openings. In Q3, the company saw organic visits growth of around 46% y/y, which marks a third quarter of over 40% y/y growth. It seems that the company's ecosystem is very attractive to job seekers, with the AI assistant Phil playing a huge role in making the whole process much less boring and more informal and relaxed, so I think in that sense, the company is doing everything right. I will not delve deeper into the AI catalyst because I have elaborated on it in more detail in my first coverage of the company. It's just the company has no power over when companies will start to use their services once again because enterprises will take as long as they need to fix their own internal problems through some other efficiencies that don't involve hiring. Maybe they involve more layoffs.

Many companies are taking a wait-and-see approach. This means that the mass layoffs of last year are being replaced with a slow and steady layoff pattern. This to me signals that the companies are not scrambling to cut people any longer in panic, as they did last year, which means that over the next couple of quarters or so, we may still see this softness in the availability of job openings, however, once the economy becomes more certain, and interest rates start to come down, companies will return to growth and ZIP is going to be ready once their services are in high demand once again.

In short, the company will have to sit tight and wait until the macro environment starts to improve, which means it will have to wait for rate cuts and more certainty, so that companies start to hire again, and once they do, there are a lot of willing candidates waiting on the app who will be more than happy to take the role.

In terms of competition, the company is in a highly fragmented market. Very well-known players like LinkedIn (MSFT), CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Indeed are just a few of the more established players in the field, so the company needs to offer value to retain customers and attract new ones in order to survive and come out on top as the most reliable recruitment platform out there. This is a very tough challenge and I am eager to see how the company is going to combat the competition in the near future.

Valuation

In my previous article, I gave the company a $12.5 price target, which after a few months gone by and with more information available, I had to update my financial model to reflect the dour situation ahead. This meant lowering growth prospects for the next couple of years and ending up with around 13% CAGR over the next decade instead of 15.5% as I modeled previously.

In terms of margins, I left them as I have modeled in my previous coverage as I believe these have been quite conservative already. With the lower growth prospects, I am updating my PT down to around $11 a share.

New PT (Author)

Closing comments

I may have forgotten to set a price alert at my previous PT of around $12.5, however, I am sure to set one now at around 11, as I believe the next couple of quarters will be tough for the company, with more top-line deterioration ahead, which may bring it down once again, and I am sure to take advantage of it then. I still believe in the company's long-term outlook as I am very impressed with how it can navigate tough climates and still improve efficiencies.

The company faces a lot of competition, which means it may continue to lose market share in the business, which will drive revenues down further. Revenue declines in general the highest risk in my opinion, and it doesn't seem to be coming to an end just yet, which is the reason why I keep my hold rating for the company. Further downturn in the economy will continue to weigh on the company's top-line growth, but if the company manages to survive such sharp drops, it should come out on top. That is a big if.

If you managed to get in at the lows seen at the end of October, congratulations that is a good price to hold and wait for the company's eventual recovery.