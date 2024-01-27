kyoshino/iStock via Getty Images

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) is an East Coast company that manufactures pre-cast products, including architectural walls, noise barriers, and collision barriers.

I wrote about the company twice, in 2022, and 2023. Both times, I considered the stock to be overvalued. Since then, SMID's stock price has doubled, most of that in the past two months.

Although there is some excitement around a secular boost to SMID's business via the Infrastructure Act, I doubt that the optimism justifies SMID's current prices.

In a simple model, under optimistic assumptions, the company should still quadruple revenues to justify its current market price. Further, if the company's business became profitable, others would probably rush to the market, as it has low barriers to entry.

I still consider SMID to be overvalued and not an opportunity.

A year without much novelty

SMID is not a super-dynamic company. However, the results for the 9M23 period show some divergence from previous years, as seen below.

Data by YCharts

Two things happened simultaneously: the company's revenues trended upward while its gross margins fell. Normally, one would expect an increase in revenues to contribute to gross margins, particularly if the company can better dilute its fixed costs.

In my opinion, the decrease in margins with an increase in revenue indicates a tight inflationary context for the company. SMID is probably selling at higher prices, trying to counteract some of the pricing pressure it is getting at the cost level (trained blue-collar labor, cement, and fuel).

Data by YCharts

Another reason could be the higher weight of product sales (precast products like walls and barriers) compared to installation services in the sales mix, as seen in the table below.

SMID's sales mix 2019 2020 2021 2022 9M23 Products 70% 60% 55% 55% 70% Services 30% 40% 45% 45% 30% Click to enlarge

Overall, I believe the revenue trend does not indicate a secular change in infrastructure investment but rather a rearrangement of prices. I would expect the company's gross margins to return to the 20/25% range, which would require a further increase in revenues to materialize.

Apart from that, SMID's year has been relatively uneventful.

Overvaluation

Despite the company's year not being out of line, SMID's price has more than doubled since it published its 3Q23 10-Q report.

I have been trying to understand why an overpriced could double after the report. The only reason I can think of is the quarter's net income increase to $1.5 million. Some people (or software) might extrapolate this trend into the future. Unfortunately, in my opinion, this is simply an outlier. SMID has posted "high" net income at the quarterly level in the past, only to return to its mean.

Data by YCharts

But even assuming the bullish stance, how much optimism is built around the company's stock price?

We can assume that gross margins will exceed the company's long-term average and position at 25%. Further, SG&A to revenue costs will remain below average at 15%. Finally, income taxes are the usual 25%. We will not consider financing costs.

With SMID's stock currently trading at a market cap of $213 million, we need the company to more than quadruple its revenues before reaching a 10% earnings yield. This comes from starting at $20 million net income, $26.5 million pre-tax, and a 10% operating margin.

This is a long stretch of the imagination for a few reasons.

First, there has not been such a big market for the company in the past, and it is not offering new products or services. The Infrastructure Bill was signed two years ago already and is not showing up in higher demand.

Second, if the company could quadruple its business, it would require more facilities and administrative and sales expenses. That CAPEX and SG&A would probably reduce margins in the short-term, but we can assume they will return to averages in due time.

Third, given its elongated cash cycle, the company must finance that CAPEX and significantly higher working capital. At current financing costs, that would make a dent in the thin operating margins of the company.

Data by YCharts

Fourth, competitors would rush into the market if the business proved profitable. The company does not have big patent products (except licensed J-J hooks for traffic barriers). Manufacturing precast concrete products is probably not a high-technology business despite the relative capital intensity. In my opinion, this is the most important reason to doubt a secular growth trend in SMID's business.

Finally, the company could acquire competitors in a roll-up strategy, or expand to new markets, but I don't think that could bring higher efficiencies. Concrete products have a particular area in which they are competitive because of the high weight of transportation costs on their price. This precludes many scale advantages, although there could be gains in SG&A expenses.

Conclusions

In this article, I speculate that the company's recent revenue trends do not show a secular change in business but rather an inflationary accommodation of prices.

Further, I find no sensible explanation for the company's recent stock rally and less so for the company's current market cap. Even under optimistic assumptions, SMID would need to quadruple its revenues or more to reach a sensitive level of earnings. I find many reasons to discourage that optimism. The most important is that the precast market has low barriers to entry and would, therefore, preclude a significant increase in margins and revenues.

For these reasons, I believe SMID is overvalued and not an opportunity for a long-term long-only investor.