BalkansCat

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is set to report earnings for its fourth quarter on February 6, 2024 which, in my view, could strongly disappoint in a number of ways.

The automaker recently announced an expensive deal with America’s largest union for auto workers, the UAW, which will take a big chunk out of Ford Motor’s earnings in the long run.

Furthermore, Ford Motor said that it is scaling back production of the electric-vehicle version of its F-150 top-selling truck, an admission that electric-vehicle demand is not as strong as expected. This view is confirmed by reports that electric-vehicles are stacking up on dealers’ lots, which may foreshadow a more serious demand issue in 2024.

Though Ford Motor reinstated its guidance for 2023 adjusted EBIT in November, I think that the earnings report on February 6, 2024 is not going to be great with sentiment potentially taking a bigger hit with respect to Ford Motors’ 2024 guidance. Thus, my downgrade of Ford Motor and my admission that I was wrong about my previously bullish stance.

My Rating History

Inflation is falling, which caused me to issue a favorable near-term stock outlook for Ford Motor in October. I also thought that the demand for electric-vehicles was going to be much better than it turned out to be.

Ford Motor just announced that it will cut back on F-150 Lightning production, the automaker’s main EV truck, in light of weaker-than-expected demand.

Slowing demand for electric-vehicles, production cutbacks and an expensive settlement with UAW strongly tilt the odds in favor of a poor guidance for 2024, in my view.

What Does The Market Expect For 4Q-23?

The market models $0.12 per share in profits for Ford Motors’ fourth quarter, which represents a 76% decline over the previous year’s 4Q.

Profit estimates have dropped in light of recent developments at Ford, mainly due to growing concerns over the stability of electric-vehicle demand as well as the cost impact of the labor deal.

Ford Motor Earnings (Yahoo Finance)

Major Issues With Electric Vehicle Demand, Waning EV Popularity Now A Major Problem

Despite a record 1 million vehicles being sold in the U.S. electric-vehicle market in 2023, there are credible signs that demand for electric-vehicles is slowing, or least is not as resilient as anticipated.

One piece of evidence is that it takes dealers longer to sell electric-vehicles, meaning they spend more time on their lots, with consumers apparently prefer gasoline-powered cars.

Another piece of evidence is that rental car company Hertz is not seeing as much demand as expected for its fleet made up of Tesla EVs.

One factor that could be driving a shift away from electric-vehicles is that gasoline prices have fallen substantially lately. The average gas price for 2024 is projected to be $3.38 a gallon, which makes gasoline-powered cars much more attractive.

Ford Motors is finely tuned to slowing demand for electric vehicles, and announced earlier this month that it will cut back on F-150 Lightning production in order to realign its manufacturing with demand. These developments are likely to be reflected in Ford Motor’s guidance for 2024. The F-150 Lightning is Ford Motor’s top seller and achieved record 55% sales growth in 2023.

With softening demand for EVs, there is a possibility that losses at Ford Motor’s model e segment (which consolidates its electric-vehicle operations) will remain highly unprofitable.

This segment produced a $1.3 billion loss in terms of adjusted EBIT, and investors should get ready to expect to see a watering down of expectations for this segment in February.

Q3 2023 Adjusted EBIT (Ford Motor)

Downward Pressure On Ford Motor’s Guidance For 2024

Ford Motor reinstated its adjusted EBIT guidance for 2023 in November, after it made major wage concessions to the UAW. The automaker therefore had confidence to achieve $10 billion to $10.5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes and adjusted free cash flow of between $5 billion and $5.5 billion in 2023.

The guidance for 2024 is going to be another matter, however.

The labor deal will cost Ford Motor $8.8 billion over its lifetime (that is, until 2028), but the automaker’s guidance for 2024 is set to reflect higher labor costs this year, just at a time when EV demand appears to wane.

Profit Estimates Set To Get Downgraded After Presentation Of 2024 Guidance

Ford Motor, according to consensus profit estimates, is anticipated to suffer a 6% decline in its profits per share in 2024. The market models $1.75 per share in profits in 2024, but the market will only be able to get a good read on Ford Motor’s business situation once the guidance for 2024 is available.

Ford Motor’s leading earnings multiple is 6.1x may not look expensive, but taken into account the company’s earning and free cash flow risks related to the risks discussed in this article, I think that the stock prior to the earnings release is very risky and should probably best be avoided. I also see a risk of estimate downgrades after the presentation of Ford Motor’s guidance.

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Headwinds To The Investment Thesis

Ford Motor might see a rebound in electric-vehicle demand down the road and be spared a larger UAW settlement impact on its bottom line if it can simply increase the sticker price of its vehicles. This would cushion the blow and help protect Ford Motor’s profit baseline.

Furthermore, Ford Motor might, against my present expectations, deliver a strong outlook for 2024 adjusted EBIT and cash flow, in which case I would be prepared to revisit my investment thesis.

My Conclusion

The setup ahead of Ford Motor’s 4Q-23 earnings release in February is not a promising one.

Issues over slowing electric-vehicle demand have popped up in a number of places. This problem has now culminated in Ford Motor officially announcing that it is scaling back production of its F-150 EV truck.

The labor settlement with UAW is also very costly, with a combined price tag of $8.8 billion in the next five years. These factors are all going to put downward pressure on Ford Motor’s guidance for 2024.

As a consequence, I think investor have to brace for impact as Ford Motor gets ready to report earnings on February 6, 2024, as the stock could dive on soft earnings and free cash flow guidance.

The factors discussed in this article, I think, also justify a modification of my stock classification to Hold.