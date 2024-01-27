Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford: I Was Wrong (Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.38K Followers

Summary

  • Ford Motor is set to report disappointing earnings for Q4 2023 due to an expensive deal with the UAW and scaling back production of its electric vehicle version of the F-150 truck.
  • Electric vehicle demand is not as strong as expected, with reports of EVs stacking up on dealers' lots, indicating a potential demand issue in 2024.
  • Ford Motor's guidance for 2024 is expected to be poor, with downward pressure on profits and concerns over the stability of electric vehicle demand.

Ford logo on their main dealership store Belgrade. Ford is an American car and automotive manufacturer, the second biggest in the USA

BalkansCat

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is set to report earnings for its fourth quarter on February 6, 2024 which, in my view, could strongly disappoint in a number of ways.

The automaker recently announced an expensive deal with America’s largest

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.38K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

astute pathways profile picture
astute pathways
Today, 9:37 AM
Comments (2.28K)
California bans new gas cars in 2030
J
J2568
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (7.06K)
It is truly the industry that never learns. Excess capacity and huge fixed costs combine to generate more vehicles than the market can naturally absorb. The executives that pinky swore that they would control inventories and never resort to crippling incentives and discounts over produce by a mile and pile on the discounts and incentives tanking margins and profitability. It doesn’t matter if it’s EVs or ICE the story never changes……
garro profile picture
garro
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (2.13K)
@J2568 True however the intrusive government obsession with EV, incentives and target goals to achieve from the Biden administration exacerbated the issues you describe! It seems our federal government NEVER learns anything about unintended consequences. Their actions, Laws, and regulations (both parties) time and time again reveal they don't really understand how a free and dynamic economic system works.
N
NavyGuy1981
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (200)
This is so predictable if Ford had been listening to its dealers and the public. Dealers can’t sell them in large numbers. Five years from now EVs will not have a significant share of the market because EVs are not consumer driven. Its a nitch market with limited demand. Demand is subsidy based for the most part and an emotional purchase for those that buy via the heart not the brain. Once the greenies in society figure out that their EV do more damage to the environment than an ICE, they will quickly switch back… Maybe the money as an investor is in EV disposal …Any good recommendations?
p
prunehead
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (228)
@NavyGuy1981 Totally agree!!
ArtfulDodger profile picture
ArtfulDodger
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (4.57K)
@NavyGuy1981 Wrote: "Once the greenies in society figure out that their EVs do more damage to the environment than an ICE, they will quickly switch back… "
I fear that they won't ever change, because they have to know today that the many claims the Freezers-Warmers-Changers have made over the last 50-years have not come close to coming true. Why don't they stop now?
I remember well back in the early `70s when John Kerry stood on a podium as a spokesman for a group claiming the earth was going into a deep freeze. He was banging that podium swearing that the earth would be frozen by 1980 and hundreds of millions will have died.
He did the same years later with "Global Warming." Now, he's at it with "Climate Change."
His message, his ideas, and his cures have not changed one lick. Which are, in the main, stop using oil and cars, and stop consuming. And I don't believe he will change or will his cures and beliefs.
There are now millions out there like him, and I don't think they'll change, because most of them are not at all concerned with the planet. They have other goals. So, they won't ever quit, though I hope you're correct. On this one I wish hardily that I am wrong!
The best to you and your investing: The ArtfulDodger
C
Chop
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (443)
For a company whose predominantly sells ICE vehicles, a slow in EV adoption rates is not a bad thing. Probably worse for companies that only sell EVs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.