TJX Companies: Buy This Superb Dividend Grower On Any Future Weakness

In many ways, technology has transformed consumer behavior in recent years. For many consumers, technology poses convenience. A growing share of the things that people used to buy in brick-and-mortar stores is now purchased online.

For instance, e-commerce as a share of total worldwide retail sales has soared from 7.4% in 2015 to an estimated 19.5% in 2023. This is expected to rise even further to 23% by 2027 per Statista. Intuitively, this makes sense. Even if you don't think you're going to be buying more online in the years to come, chances are your family, friends, and/or neighbors are going to be doing so.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is a business with a predominantly brick-and-mortar orientation. On paper, this would seem concerning, right? If TJX was a typical brick-and-mortar retailer, I would agree with that sentiment.

I believe that for a retailer to be successful in this environment moving forward, they have to either offer convenience to customers or an unforgettable experience. Fortunately, TJX sets itself apart with an off-price, treasure-hunting business model. As the largest off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions worldwide, nobody executes better than the company.

Even during the rise of e-commerce, that has allowed it to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders. Since I initiated coverage in TJX in June 2019, shares have rallied 75%. That's better than the 66% share price appreciation that the S&P 500 (SP500) generated over that time.

Without further ado, please allow me to dig into TJX's fundamentals and valuation to explain why I am downgrading to a hold for now.

TJX's 1.4% dividend yield is in line with the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500. The company briefly suspended its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic, but I think growth lies ahead for the payout.

TJX's 47% EPS payout ratio is marginally above the 40% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies view as ideal for the industry. The company's debt-to-capital ratio of 58% is a bit elevated beyond the 50% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies prefer. Yet, TJX enjoys an A credit rating on a stable outlook from S&P. That suggests the 30-year probability of the retailer going under is just 0.66%.

In the next average recession, the estimated risk of a dividend cut from TJX is 1%. In a severe recession, that would rise to a non-zero but still somewhat low 4% risk. These estimates are guided by factors, such as the payout ratio, debt-to-capital ratio, corporate credit rating, and so forth.

The biggest downside of TJX from my perspective is currently the valuation. Using the historical dividend yield and P/E ratio (10-year and 25-year metrics), its shares are worth $80 each. Compared to the $95 share price (as of January 25, 2024), shares of TJX are overvalued by 19%.

If the company matches the growth consensus and reverts to fair value, here is the annual total return potential over the next 10 years:

1.4% yield + 12.9% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - a 1.7% annual valuation multiple contraction = 12.6% annual total return potential or a 228% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

Another Quarter, Another Double Beat

Once again, TJX delivered excellent results to its shareholders in its fiscal third quarter ended October 28, 2023. The company's net sales rose by 9% over the year-ago period to $13.3 billion during the quarter. For context, that exceeded the analyst net sales consensus by $230 million.

Behind these impressive results, a couple of factors were at play. For one, the company's overall comp sales throughout its business were up 6% for the third quarter. According to CEO Ernie Herrman's opening remarks during the Q3 2024 earnings call, this was entirely due to customer traffic. Herrman noted that foot traffic was up across all of its divisions. This serves as a testament that TJX's value and experiential-oriented business model is still working. Everybody loves a good bargain and the company's unique assortment of attractively priced merchandise is bringing customers into its stores.

The other element behind this solid topline growth was a roughly 3% growth rate in the store count from Q3 2023 to Q3 2024 to 4,934 stores to conclude the latter period (calculations made from data per page 6 of 13 of TJX's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release and page 5 of 12 of TJX's Q3 2023 Earnings Press Release).

TJX's diluted EPS surged 13.2% higher year-over-year to $1.03 in the fiscal third quarter. This was $0.04 better than the analyst consensus for diluted EPS. Improved operating efficiency helped the company's net profit margin to improve by over 20 basis points to 9%. Combined with a lower share count, that is how diluted EPS growth outpaced net sales growth during the quarter.

In the long term, TJX should have a meaningful growth runway. This is because, based on current chains in current geographies, management thinks the store count can grow to 6,275.

From my perspective, that isn't an unreasonable expectation. After all, TJX is consistently expanding its store count. This expansion also isn't coming at the cost of poor comp sales growth, either. That implies that as many stores as TJX operates and is opening, there is a demand for more.

This is why I expect a roughly 3% annual contribution from store openings to persist for at least the next 10 years. If TJX strategically expands its stores to additional markets, I could also see growth keeping up beyond that point. Add in modest overall comp growth, the potential for continued margin expansion, share buybacks, and double-digit annual diluted EPS growth is well within reach.

TJX is also a financially sound business. The company maintained a $1.4 billion net cash position (e.g., cash and cash equivalents less long-term debt) as of October 28. That is how as many companies have substantial interest expenses, TJX's net interest income was $116 million through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024.

Dividend Growth Is Supported By Free Cash Flow

TJX's quarterly dividend per share has cumulatively compounded by 70.5% from 2019 to the current rate of $0.3325. That's good enough for an 11.3% compound annual growth rate in the past five years. I also wouldn't be surprised if this dividend growth continued for at least the next few years.

TJX generated $2 billion in free cash flow through the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Against the $1.1 billion in dividends paid during that time, this is a 55.9% free cash flow payout ratio (page 11 of 13 of TJX's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release). That is adequate capital to keep funding incremental debt repayment, share repurchases, and a growing dividend.

Risks To Consider

TJX appears to be executing well from an operational perspective, but it still has risks that warrant consideration.

The success of the business will continue to hinge on whether it can keep up with evolving consumer preferences. If TJX can't do so, competitors could swipe market share away from the company. That could weigh on its growth prospects.

Another risk that could arise is that TJX may overestimate its total addressable market. If this were to happen, it could also hurt the company's margins.

Finally, the company's IT systems are largely responsible for its operations. If TJX's network was hacked, customer, supplier, and employee data could be compromised. That could subject the company to litigation, which could damage its financial position and reputation.

Summary: Unlike Its Merchandise, TJX Is Overpriced

To be clear, I am proud to own a position in TJX. The company is fundamentally thriving, with a proven business model, strong operating results, and an A-rated balance sheet to back up my claim.

Adjusting for the fact that FY 2024 will soon be over, shares of TJX are trading at a blended P/E ratio of 23.1. I do believe that TJX could reasonably command a P/E ratio a bit higher than its normal P/E ratio of 19.3 given its fundamentals. But for the sake of building a margin of safety into my investments, I would like to see a 10% to 15% pullback before I would consider rating TJX a buy again.