Senior Loans And BKLN: Still A Buy Even If The Fed Cuts

Long-time readers know I've been bullish on senior loans and other variable rate investments for years. These have performed exceedingly well too, as Federal Reserve hikes have led to significant dividend growth with almost no impact on prices. As the Fed is poised to cut rates in the coming months, thought to have another look at senior loans, to see if these remain viable investments under more unfavorable macro conditions.

Right now, senior loans yield 2.0% - 3.0% more than fixed-rate bonds of comparable credit risk. For senior loans to yield less than these securities, the Fed would have to cut by 2.0% - 3.0%. Current Fed guidance has this occurring in 2026, at the earliest.

Senior loan offer investors competitive yields, even after discounting likely Fed cuts. As such, these remain strong investment opportunities, and buys. More dovish investors might disagree.

I'll be focusing on the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN), the largest senior loan ETF in the market, for the remainder of the article, but everything here should apply to most senior loan funds in roughly equal measure.

BKLN - Quick Overview and Investment Thesis

BKLN is the largest senior loan ETF in the market.

Senior loans are almost always senior secured variable rate loans from non-investment grade corporations. Simplifying things a bit, variable rate loans are indexed to specific benchmark rates, and see higher coupon rates when the Federal Reserve hikes rates. BKLN's yield has increased by 5.6% since the Fed started to hike, in-line with Fed hikes.

Data by YCharts

Most bonds have fixed rates from issuance until maturity. In most cases, for bond investors to take advantage of rising rates they need to wait until their bonds mature, to replace them with newer, higher-yielding alternatives. It is a much slower process, which results in slower dividend growth for most bond funds compared to BKLN.

As an example, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the largest high-yield bond ETF, has seen its yield increase by 1.7% since the Fed started to hike, around 1/3rd of the growth experienced by BKLN.

Data by YCharts

Senior loans are almost always from non-investment grade corporations. These account for 98% - 99% of BKLN's portfolio, with an average credit rating of B. Credit quality is broadly low, which increases risk, volatility, and losses during downturns and recessions.

BKLN

High credit risk means high yields, with senior loans as an asset class yielding 10.6%. This is highest amongst most bond sub-asset classes, and by quite a wide margin.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

BKLN itself also yields more than most of the larger bond index funds, including those focused on high-yield bonds.

Data by YCharts

BKLN's investment thesis is quite simple. The fund offers investors a strong, growing 8.7% yield, higher than most relevant bonds and bond sub-asset classes.

BKLN's most significant risk or issue is also simple. The fund's dividends should decline once the Fed cuts rates, which will very likely happen in the next few months. BKLN seems to yield more than enough to withstand these cuts, however. Let's have a closer look at these issues.

Senior Loans Versus High-Yield Bonds

Asset Class Yield Comparison

Senior loans and high-yield corporate bonds should have broadly similar yields, as both have similar credit risk. This is indeed generally the case, with these securities trading with an average spread of 0.20% these past ten years.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Considering the above, I think it would be fair to say that senior loans are attractively priced when these yield more than high-yield bonds, and vice versa.

Senior loans currently yield 3.0% more than high-yield bonds, and would continue to yield more if the Fed were to cut rates by less than 3.0%. Current Fed guidance is for long-term rates to stabilize around 2.75% - 3.0% lower than today. Under current Fed guidance, senior loans would continue to yield more than high-yield bonds for the foreseeable future.

Federal Reserve

Fund Dividend Yield Comparison

Comparing BKLN's dividend yield with that of HYG shows a roughly similar pattern.

Right now, BKLN yields 3.0% more than HYG, the widest spread in the fund's history.

Data by YCharts

Under current Fed guidance, BKLN would continue to yield more than HYG until 2027, at the earliest.

Fund Yield to Maturity Comparison

An issue with comparing fund dividend yields is that these do not take into consideration potential capital gains from bonds trading below par, or potential dividend growth from prior hikes. These issues are much more important for high-yield bonds, and so ignoring them favors BKLN over HYG.

Comparing fund yield to maturities might prove instructive, as said metric does take into consideration these issues. BKLN currently sports a 9.4% yield to maturity, 7.7% for HYG. Under current Fed guidance, BKLN should outperform HYG until 2026, at the earliest.

Overall Yield Comparison

Overall, senior loan yields are competitive. Senior loan yields are higher than those of fixed-rate bonds of comparable credit risk, and seem likely to remain higher for several years.

Other Considerations

In the analysis above, I've implicitly assumed that Fed rate cuts will have no impact on high-yield bonds. This is true for existing bonds, but not for newly-issued ones, which should likely see lower yields as the Fed cuts. As an example, high-yield bond yields declined from early 2019 to early 2022, a period of significant Fed rate cuts. There was a lot of volatility, with yields spiking during the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

HYG's yield also declined:

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, it seems like the Fed would have to cut by upwards of 4.0% for senior loans to yield less than high-yield bonds for a considerable amount of time.

As an example, Fed rate cuts of 3.0% would leave BKLN yielding the same as HYG right now. In a quarter or two, HYG's yield should have declined by 0.2%, so both funds would have similar yields. In a year or two, HYG's yield should have declined by more, leaving BKLN yielding more once again. These are only assumptions, however, and impacted by many other factors.

Although the issues above are important, they are strongly dependent on market movements / reactions, and do not impact currently existing bonds. Rate cuts should have no impact on HYG's current bond portfolio, nor will they necessarily lead to lower rates on newly-issued bonds.

As these are highly uncertain, more long-term issues, it is difficult to quantify their impact. Still, they clearly favor senior loans over high-yield bonds. Disregarding these issues, the Fed would have to cut by 2.0% - 3.0% for senior loans to yield the same as high-yield bonds. Taking into consideration these issues, cuts would almost certainly have to be somewhat higher. Although higher cuts are definitely possible, the Fed is not guiding for cuts this high, nor do I think they are likely to occur in the next two years. Under these conditions, senior loans seem likely to yield more than high-yield bonds for the next few years, at least.

Conclusion

Senior loans, including BKLN, offer investors competitive yields, even after discounting likely Fed cuts. As such, these remain strong investment opportunities, and buys. More dovish investors might disagree.