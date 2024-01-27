coldsnowstorm/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on CSX Corps (NASDAQ:CSX) business and stock. I recommend a buy rating for CSX, as I like the business's strong moat and resilience. While volume appeared to remain weak in January, suggesting that 4Q23 weakness has followed through to 2024, I believe January weakness was due to the weather, and we should see sequential improvements through the year. Margins should also continue to improve from here as CSX sees productivity gains and operating leverage from volume growth.

Company description

CSX Corporation is a Class I railroad in the U.S. that provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services. As of 4Q23, CXS provides network coverage of ~20,000 miles, serving 26 Eastern states, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The company also connects to multiple short lines, regional railroads, and ocean, river, and lake ports.

A very strong moat and resilience business

In order to talk about CSX Moat, one would need a simple background on the class 1 freight rail operators in North America. There are essentially only 6 operators as of today after Canadian Pacific Railway acquired Kansas City Southern Railway, and if we look at the map, these players have quite a distinct concentration in where they operate. In the case of CSX, the company’s rail is mostly concentrated in the east of North America. As you can see from the chart below, CSX is as good as a monopoly in the east, and this monopolistic position is almost impossible to replicate or replace because it is very unlikely that the US government will approve the construction of another rail. Firstly, infrastructure development over the years has made it extremely tough to find the right pieces of land to build a railroad (20,000 miles worth). Secondly, there doesn’t seem to be any reasonable justification to build a new railroad since the existing one is working well enough. As such, businesses that need to move their goods across the east coast of North America pretty much cannot escape the usage of CSX.

ESRI

As such, this makes the CSX business model very resilient because the underlying demand is tied to the growth of the economy. As consumers spend more on goods, the demand for freight logistics will naturally go up, and for businesses to meet this demand across the country, they will need to use class 1 rail operators to move their goods. Of course, businesses can use other alternatives to move their goods; for example, they could use long-distance truck logistics or air. That is possible, but rails are most cost-effective for large quantities over long distances. Based on an analysis done by RSI Logistics and a like-for-like cost comparison (railcar equivalent), rail can be cheaper by ~12x. However, that cost is not realistic, as businesses would use a combination of transport modes—also known as multi-modal shipping—where they use rails for long distances but fulfill the last mile with trucks, or to cover distances that rails do not reach. The main reason for this cost advantage is that rails can move a larger quantity at once (railcars can move up to 10 million pounds in a single trip vs. a truck that can only move 80,000 pounds), or, in other words, have a lower cost per ton-mile. In either case, the fact is that rails are cheaper for long-distance shipping, and given the size of North America, I believe this mode of transport will remain the cheapest for the foreseeable future.

1Q24 might be weak, but I expect sequential improvements

For 4Q23, CSX reported a revenue decline of 1% year over year, with rail volume growth trends in 4Q23 continuing to point to a deceleration. While the recent 3 weeks of volume data also suggests the volume weakness in 4Q23 has followed into 1Q24 (though I note this is happening to all class 1 operators), I think the 3 weeks of data are not good indicators of performance as it was largely a function of worse weather trends to start the year. Looking deeper into the recent volume performance, there are several indicators that suggest some form of turnaround in volume:

Merchandise revenue grew 5%, with volumes contributing 3% and price/mix by 2%. chemicals showed a positive inflection point for the first time this year. Potash was in high demand, which bolstered the fertilizer segment. Ongoing demand from infrastructure projects boosted metals and minerals prices. Forest Products saw support for an improvement in pulp board demand. The intermodal segment also saw improvements from the earlier 9M23, as growth decline reduced to 4% (with volumes being flat) vs. the 13% decline in 9M23. December saw an uptick in international volumes. CSX also continues to see strong coal export demand (4Q23 earnings call).

On Slide 6, we highlight some of the key results from our fourth quarter. Total volume grew by 1%, reaching 1.56 million units in the quarter. Much of this growth was driven by our strong merchandise franchise, which gained 3% year-over-year. As total volumes held up and we continue to see leverage -- and we continue to leverage service to gain new business. Chemicals was challenged over most of the year, but delivered positive growth in the fourth of growth in the fourth quarter driven by shipments in plastics, sand, and waste. Metals have continued to be an area where our service provides growth opportunities. And in minerals, infrastructure-related demand continued to be very healthy over the quarter with new cement production supporting volumes. 4Q23 earnings results call

Improving efficiency

As management continues to shape the CSX network strategy in the 4Q23 call, I anticipate that investors will place a greater emphasis on productivity improvements for 2024. Results have been visible thus far from management's strategy, with CSX increasing train weight and car connections while decreasing locomotive dwell and active horsepower per train. The number of daily train starts has decreased by 2.5%, and CSX has begun storing active locomotives. I expect margins to continue expanding for the rest of the year as CSX digests the increased headcount levels after over a year of hiring, i.e., CSX will see productivity gains as volumes continue to recover through 2024.

But one of our key focus areas is on maintaining and bettering our customer-facing metrics. Our fluidity has started to allow us to look deeper at our operating plan, begin to better align the hard assets needed to move the volume. As of today and based on our visibility with our customers and our expectations for the CSX-specific initiatives that we are putting in place, we anticipate growth in total volume and total revenue in a low to mid single-digit range. 4Q23 earnings results call

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for CSX based on my DCF model is $46.64. My DCF model assumptions are:

CSX to grow FCF by at least 5% for the growth years, followed by a gradual deceleration to 2% in the terminal year. CSX should have no issues achieving this FCF growth as the business has historically grown at a low-to-mid-single-digit revenue CAGR (GDP-like growth), and there is still room for margins to expand (EBIT margin ~38% vs. the previous high of ~45%). Growth will decelerate to ~2% in the terminal year as CSX grows in line with inflation. CSX to continue reducing its share count, something it has consistently done over the past years. CSX can certainly support continuous share buyback, as the business has consistently generated positive FCF every year (even during subprime, where revenue fell by 20%). I used an 8% discount rate (similar to S&P long-term returns) as I see low risk with the CSX business. The business has a very strong moat and resilience business model.

Risk

Since CSX underlying demand is largely tied to the health of the nation's economy, a recession will hit the business, just like what happened during subprime (revenue down 20%) and dotcom (revenue down 21%). The current US macro situation has certainly shown signs of recovery, but I don’t think we are totally out of the danger zone yet as the unemployment rate is still low (which could push wages up, driving another round of inflation).

Conclusion

I recommend a buy rating for CSX. The company's near-monopoly position in the region, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of rail transport for long distances, underscores its resilience and strong moat. Despite short-term challenges reflected in 1Q24 weakness, I expect sequential improvements in 2024, especially in segments like merchandise, chemicals, and intermodal that have shown positive trends. As CSX focuses on efficiency gains and see productivity improvements, I expect margin to expand.