Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks closed mixed but stayed positive for the week as the latest data added to investor optimism about the state of the U.S. economy. Earlier in the week, the U.S. gross domestic product came in higher than expected, rising at a 3.3% clip in last year's fourth quarter instead of the expected 2% gain, boosting investor hopes that the economy has avoided a recession. Economic data grabbed some of the spotlight from the earnings season on Friday. Before the opening bell, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said that the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - rose 0.2% M/M in December 2023, matching the consensus figure. On an annual basis, it rose 2.9%, easing from the +3.2% Y/Y reading in November 2023 and below the anticipated number of +3.0%. Post-earnings selloffs of some well-known stocks, such as Intel's 12% plunge on Friday, held broader market gains somewhat in check. For the week, the S&P 500 finished 1.1% higher, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.7%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's busy schedule of events.

Propelled by optimism over its artificial intelligence progress, Microsoft's (MSFT) market cap struck the $3T mark this week, just days before its next quarterly earnings report. Microsoft is now the second tech giant in the last year to surpass the $3T milestone, with Apple (AAPL) doing so last June to become the world's most valuable company. Many analysts are impressed by Microsoft, noting the upside to growth offered by its AI products, and expect "a solid beat and raise" when the tech firm reports results on Jan. 30. Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones also feels Microsoft is "one of the true growth prospects that can achieve enough growth on the bottom line to justify the lofty price that the market is demanding." (17 comments)

Tech flexed its muscles again after Netflix (NFLX) reported a solid batch of Q4 earnings. Shares soared 8.7% AH on Tuesday to $534.80, building on a 1.3% gain seen during the regular session after the company revealed it would ramp up its investments in live programming. A $5B-plus deal with combat sports leader TKO Group (TKO) will grant exclusive rights to Raw - the No. 1 show on USA Network (CMCSA) - as well as other programming from World Wrestling Entertainment, and bring star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the TKO board. Netflix's global streaming paid memberships also hit 13.1M in Q4, marking the strongest-ever final quarter for net additions, while the company ended the year with 260.3M subscribers, marking a record for the streamer. (41 comments)

Is Elon Musk spending too much time shoring up the growth of X and not enough on Tesla (TSLA)? Investors might have thought so in the aftermath of its latest earnings. Tesla shares slid 6% in AH trading on Wednesday, and extended losses in the following session to a loss of 12%, falling sharply under $200. Tesla warned that vehicle volume growth may be notably lower this year as the company is between two major growth waves - one that began with the global expansion of Model 3 and Y, and the next, which will happen in the second half of 2025 following the launch of the next-generation vehicle platform. Other worrying statements were also made by Elon Musk on the post-earnings conference call, especially after the rounds of price cuts aimed at boosting sales volumes. (167 comments)

Economic reports were on the radar with a stellar GDP print on Thursday that energized markets. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) notched its fifth consecutive record following the reading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) reached another all-time high. "People are getting ahead," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced at the Economic Club of Chicago. "It's a good thing, reflective of strong, healthy spending and productivity improvements, and most likely not creating an inflationary challenge." Consumer resilience has also been seen with better-than-expected retail sales, as well as consumer sentiment at its highest level since mid-2021. (164 comments)

In the latest blow to Boeing (BA), the FAA said it wouldn't allow the aerospace giant to expand production of its 737 MAX aircraft. The agency's decision comes in the wake of a Jan. 5 incident in which the door plug of an Alaska Airlines (ALK) MAX 9 blew off the fuselage in midair, leading to all MAX 9s in the U.S. being grounded. "We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered are resolved," declared FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines said it anticipates it will resume MAX 9 flights on Jan. 26, while United (UAL) said its MAX 9s will take to the skies again on Jan. 28. (51 comments)