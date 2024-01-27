Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

Industrials have enjoyed a nice a rebound since late October lows, with investors more confident about a “soft landing” scenario for the United States and limited additional downside risk in Europe. Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXEEY) (OTCPK:RXLSF) (RXL.PA) has done even better, outperforming the S&P 500 and broader industrial space since my last update, helped not only by its leverage to the still-popular “electrify everything” theme, but also its company-specific leverage to ongoing drivers like growing market share, increased digitalization, and increased leverage to value-added offerings.

I’m not expecting great things from the non-residential or residential construction markets in 2024, and that’s going to be a challenge for Rexel, as is the risk of more meaningful deflation against a potentially sticky cost structure. I do think the core electrification thesis remains strong, however, and Rexel management has amply demonstrated that they can execute on their self-improvement targets.

I can argue for 10% to 20% upside from here, but honestly this is more of a “strong hold” or a name to buy on pullbacks than a truly compelling idea for new money right now. Should the market be dissatisfied with guidance for 2024 when the company reports on February 14 (particularly with respect to 2024 margins), that could be an opportunity to get more aggressive.

A Soft Landing, Maybe, But With Areas Of Concern

The U.S. economy is looking stronger heading into 2024 than I’d expected throughout much of 2023, and there’s already some evidence of bottoming in some shorter-cycle industrial markets. I still have my concerns that a contentious 2024 Presidential election in the U.S. could lead companies to pause capacity expansion plans (as has happened in prior election cycles), but overall things are looking better now than I expected.

Although industrial markets have held up better than I expected, my concerns about the construction markets in the U.S. and Europe have proven more accurate, with evidence of weaker activity in many markets. Close to half of Rexel’s business is in non-residential construction and around 20% is in residential, so this weakness is not something to ignore, and I believe overall non-residential spending could be down slightly in the EU and pretty sluggish in the U.S.

Even so, the details matter, as Rexel isn’t evenly exposed to all construction. Office is pretty weak now and retail isn’t especially strong for new-build, but those aren’t huge market opportunities and at least some of that weakness is likely to be offset by stronger infrastructure/public spending (schools and the like). Rexel is more leveraged to electrification opportunities tied to data centers and manufacturing, both of which look strong in the U.S. for 2024 and at least “okay” in Europe, and warehouse/logistics could well bottom fairly soon and start recovering.

I do expect utility spending to be healthy in 2024, and Rexel does have some leverage to areas like solar generation (this will also be a positive for names like Hubbell (HUBB)), though not so much to transmission and distribution. Manufacturing, around 30% of Rexel’s addressable market, is a tougher call. I do expect healthy new-build activity as reshoring continues, but retrofit automation spending could be vulnerable to a pause in capital spending, and I’d note that recent news (including machine tool and automation machinery orders) hasn’t been exactly positive.

Still A Healthy Overall Picture

While there are going to be some markets seeing weakness in 2024, Rexel is still well-positioned in the overall “electrify everything” space. A little more than 20% of Rexel’s business is tied pretty directly to this area (solar, EV charging, HVAC, industrial automation) and sales were up 5% in the third quarter, roughly double the company’s overall growth rate.

Looking at these markets, many European governments continue to be highly motivated to add renewable generation capacity to reduce their need for imported gas, and the outlook for installations remains relatively healthy. As mentioned, industrial automation could hit a speed bump in 2024, but overall the level of interest in industrial automation has never been higher and many companies are looking to automation to reduce labor costs and facilitate increased output.

EV charging is a more interesting case. There has been a lot of attention given to weakness in consumer EV sales recently and Hertz’s (HTZ) decision to reduce its EV fleet, but I view these more as growing pains than a reversal of the long-term trend toward electrification. Rexel won a contract in early 2023 to supply the U.S. Postal Service with up to 41,500 EV charging stations (after announcing plans to acquire at least 66,000 electric delivery vehicles), and I believe further fleet-scale awards will continue to materialize in the coming years as electrification becomes more common among commercial fleets.

On top of the underlying positive trends for electrification, Rexel is shifting to upgrade its own offerings. There will always be some commodity elements to Rexel’s product mix, but management is actively focusing on adding more value-added solutions, including advanced services and more complex products and systems. These relationships tend to be stickier and customers are often willing to pay up for advanced services around electrification and automation installations as downtime can be punishingly expensive.

Self-Help Likely To Be More In Focus

Due in part to softer conditions in Europe (including weak industrial production numbers) and tougher year-ago comps, I do expect some relatively lackluster numbers when Rexel reports in mid-February. The Street is currently looking for a modest year-over-year decline in organic same-day sales (0.5%) and while Rexel has a good track record of performance relative to guidance, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a modest miss, particularly given the risk of weaker volumes in the EU and China and further erosion in pricing.

Rexel saw softening pricing in Q3’23, with overall pricing up about 0.3% and non-commodity/cable pricing up about 1.3%. I expect more pressure on commodity pricing, and I likewise think deflation in other product categories could be a challenge. Costs like labor will be stickier, however, and so I think there’s a risk that adjusted EBITDA margin could fall as much as a point from the prior year (5.9% versus 6.9%), while the Street is looking for a margin of 6.2%.

Guidance for 2024, particularly with respect to margins, is going to be key to sentiment in the short term. Rexel has continued to make progress with its digitalization efforts (now 28% of sales; including 38% of EU sales), and that’s a driver of margins, as is stronger sales in higher-value areas like solar and EV charging. Even so, weaker pricing leverage and not a lot of options to reduce operating costs could lead to a squeeze in 2024, particularly in light of weaker overall construction activity.

The Outlook

As I said, I’m not troubled by the major drivers of Rexel’s performance – I still see healthy multiyear demand for EV charging, solar generation, commercial HVAC, and industrial automation. I likewise believe that the company can continue to gain share on the back of its improving service and product offerings, and leverage further digitalization to improve profitability. I’m just not so confident that all of that will come together as neatly in 2024.

Long term, I still expect around 3% annualized revenue growth for Rexel, and there could be some upside there if the company outperforms on digitalization and share gains. I do still expect free cash flow margins to improve toward 3% in 2024 and toward 4% over the longer term, with EBITDA margins moving toward 9% over the next five years.

Discounted back, those assumptions support a fair value more than 10% above today’s price. Likewise, when I use my margin and returns-based EV/EBITDA approach, it’s not hard to get 15%-plus upside.

The Bottom Line

I think the upside justifies holding Rexel, but I think potential risks to 2024 sales momentum and margins also have to be considered. I wouldn’t say that 10%-20% upside puts Rexel into that “gotta own it” category, and so I’m inclined to advise patience for new potential owners with an eye toward picking up shares if/when there’s a sell-off after Q4/second half earnings, the mid-year Capital Markets day, or a more general sector sell-off.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.