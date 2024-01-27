Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2024 10:12 AM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.37K Followers

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Singleton - Vice President, Investor Relations

Will Lansing - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Weber - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Kyle Peterson - Needham

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo Securities

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Rajiv Bhatia - Morningstar

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Fair Isaac Corporation Quarterly Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode, afterwards we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, January 25, 2024.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to David Singleton. Please go ahead.

Dave Singleton

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining FICO's first quarter earnings call. I'm Dave Singleton, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing; and our CFO, Steve Weber.

Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. And on this call, management will also discuss results in comparison with the prior quarter to facilitate an understanding of the run rate of the business. Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, particularly in the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements portion of such filings. Copies are available from the SEC, from the FICO website or from our Investor Relations team.

This call will also include statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FICO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FICO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.