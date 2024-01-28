Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

A huge week of earnings and the Federal Reserve meeting on January 30-31 will dominate the action during the week. The list of tech heavyweights due to report includes Apple (AAPL) (analysis), Amazon (AMZN) (preview), Microsoft (MSFT) (preview), Alphabet (GOOG), and AMD (AMD) (preview). Boeing (NYSE:BA) is also reporting earnings next week during a turbulent time for the aircraft manufacturer.

The Federal Reserve is largely expected to hold interest rates steady and make only a subtle change to the policy statement, but the Jerome Powell presser will be closely watched for any hawkish or dovish tilt. Seeking Alpha analyst Chris Lau thinks the Fed will discuss extensively the merits of cutting interest rates against the risk of future inflation, which has yet to fall to the 2.0% target. At the end of the week, the spotlight will turn to the U.S. jobs report. Even with all the major events taking place, Tesla (TSLA) is likely to generate plenty of noise once again as investors and analysts weigh the premium valuation in light of the lowered unit volume expectations.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, January 29 - Whirlpool (WHR) and Nucor (NUE).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 30 - General Motors (NYSE:GM), United Parcel Service (UPS), Sysco (SYY), Pfizer (PFE), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 31 - Phillips 66 (PSX), Boeing (BA), Mastercard (MA), MetLife (MET), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Boeing (BA).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 1 - Merck (MRK), Honeywell (HON), Altria (MO), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), and Post Holdings (POST).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, February 2 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), AbbVie (ABBV), and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to increase their quarterly dividend payouts include General Motors (GM) to $0.12 from $0.09, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to $0.50 from $0.40, Moody's (MCO) to $0.85 from $0.77, Oshkosh (OSK) to $0.45 from $0.41, and Piper Sandler (PIPR) to $0.65 from $0.60.



IPO watch: Amer Sports (AS) will start trading next week. The sports equipment maker is aiming to sell 100M shares in a range of $16 to $18 targeting, which is a level that could value the firm at as much as $10B. That is smaller than sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods' (DKS) market cap of $12.5B, but well above the market caps for sports-related companies such as Under Armour (UAA), Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG). The Finland-based company owns iconic sports and outdoor brands that include Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Louisville Slugger, and Peak Performance. Meanwhile, companies with blocks of shares rolling off their IPO lockup period next week include Vinci Partners Investments (VINP), Pixie Dust Technologies (PXDT), Hanryu Holdings (HRYU), Brera Holdings (BREA), Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (CTNT), and MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA).



Investor events: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) will hold its annual meeting in Florence, Italy on January 29. The list of speakers includes top Baker Hughes executives, representatives from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), and the Saudi energy minister. Texas Instruments (TXN) will host a capital management review event on February 1. Shares of TXN have been volatile in the past when the event was held. Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) U.S. listing is expected to start trading next week with the symbol FLUT. Following the U.S. listing, Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) will remain an Irish incorporated public limited company and still have its headquarters at its current base in Dublin, Ireland. Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) shares will continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, while the secondary listing on Euronext Dublin will be canceled.