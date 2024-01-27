Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sales Growth Would Help Buyout Potential

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.22K Followers

Summary

  • Speculation about an AUPH buyout continues as the company continues to review strategic options.
  • AUPH has had a few quarters of fairly flat net product revenues.
  • AUPH is nonetheless guiding for net product revenues of $200M-$220M in 2024, compared to the preliminary 2023 net product revenue of $159M.

M&A - concept waiting for mergers and acquisitions

Aksana Kavaleuskaya/iStock via Getty Images

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) markets Lupkynis (voclosporin) which was approved in January 2021 by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of lupus nephritis. A recent preliminary update on Q4'23 and full-year 2023 financials provides

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.22K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
The Reasonable Man
Yesterday, 8:57 PM
Comments (843)
I’ve been holding this stock for a long time and have ridden many ups and downs. Two board members were ousted last year at the AGM which should have sent a message to the CEO that he will be next if things don’t start to improve. Time is ticking and it’s been six months since he announced the SR. The JPM conference came and went. I hope the analysis participating in the upcoming conference call really put the CEO’s feet to the fire!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AUPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AUPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.